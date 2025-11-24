Delhi School Holiday on Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025; Check Latest Updates Here

BIhar STET Answer Key 2025
Delhi School Holiday on Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025

Nov 24, 2025, 11:49 IST

Schools in Delhi closed tomorrow, November 25 to to commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, the ninth Sikh Guru

Delhi School Holiday on Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025
Key Points

  • Schools in Delhi to be closed tomorrow for Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025
  • Holiday in UP postponed from November 24 to November 25 for Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025
  • Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025 to be celebrated on November 25, 2025

Delhi School Holiday: According to latest reports, the Delhi government has announced a public holiday for tomorrow, November 25, 2025. The holiday has been announced to commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, the ninth Sikh Guru. Although earlier, the day was a restricted holiday, all government offices, schools and colleges will be closed on this day. 

Holiday in Other States

According to reports, the Uttar Pradesh state government has officially notified a shift in Shaheedi Diwas. The holiday was set for November 24 and will now be on November 25. The new holiday will be applicable to all government offices and schools across the state, 

Students and parents are advised to connect with school authorities regarding the school holiday for November 25, 2025.

Also Read: School Holiday Today (Nov 24): Schools, Colleges Closed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Due to Heavy Rainfall

