BSSC CGL Apply Online 2025 Last Date Today, Register Now for 1883 Vacancies at onlinebssc.com

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 24, 2025, 12:57 IST

BSSC CGL Apply Online 2025 Last Date: Bihar CGL 2025 registration process will be closed on November 24. Candidates planning to apply for the BSSC CGL Recruitment are advised to submit their application form before the deadline. Find the direct link to apply for BSSC CGL 2025 here.

BSSC CGL Last Date 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission is going to close the registration process for BSSC CGL 2025 exam today, November 24. Candidates who are yet to apply can submit their forms on bssc.bihar.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1883 BSSC CGL vacancies will be filled for various posts such as Assistant Section Officer, Planning Assistant, Junior Statistical Assistant, Data Entry Operator, and Auditor. In this article, we have mentioned everything you need to know about the SSC CGL Apply Online 2025 process, including important dates, vacancies, steps to apply, fees and more.

BSSC CGL Last Date 2025 Overview

The online application process for BSSC CGL exam has been initiated on the official website after the release of the notification. Individuals who are yet to apply can submit their Bihar CGL application forms till 11 PM today. They are advised to check BSSC CGL eligibility criteria before applying online.

Conducting Body

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)

Exam Name

Fourth Graduate Level Joint Competitive Examination 2025

Posts

Assistant Section Officer, Planning Assistant, Junior Statistical Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Auditor

Vacancies

1883

Last Date to Apply

24 November 2025

Educational Qualification

Graduation

Age Limit (as on 01/08/2025)

21 to 37 years

Application Fee

Rs. 100

Selection Process

Preliminary Examination and Mains Examination

Salary

Assistant Section Officer, Planning Assistant – Pay Level – 7

Data Entry Operator – Pay Level – 6

Auditor, Auditor Cooperation Committees – Pay Level – 5

Official website

bssc.bihar.gov.in

Also, check:

BSSC CGL Apply Online 2025 Link

BSSC activated the online application link for 1883 BSSC CGL Vacancy on August 4. Candidates can either visit the official website to submit their applications or click on the direct link provided below:

BSSC CGL Vacancy 2025 Apply Online Link

BSSC CGL Vacancy 2025

A total of 1883 vacancies are up for grabs. The highest number of vacancies are released for Assistant Section Officer (ASO), closely followed by Auditor.

Posts

Vacancies

Assistant Section Officer (ASO)

1064

Planning Assistant

88

Junior Statistical Assistant (JSA)

05

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

01

Auditor

125

Auditors, Cooperative Societies

198

Industrial Extension Officer

60

Total

1883

How to Apply Online for Bihar CGL Vacancy?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their BSSC CGL application forms following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in or click on the direct link mentioned in the article.

Step 2: Click on the apply online link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage. Enter details to generate your login credentials.

Step 4: Log in to your account and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Step 6: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

BSSC CGL 2025 Application Fee

The application fee for BSSC CGL online form is Rs 1000 for all categories. It is non-refundable and must be paid online.

