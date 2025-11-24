BSSC CGL Apply Online 2025 Last Date Today, Register Now for 1883 Vacancies at onlinebssc.com

BSSC CGL Last Date 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission is going to close the registration process for BSSC CGL 2025 exam today, November 24. Candidates who are yet to apply can submit their forms on bssc.bihar.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1883 BSSC CGL vacancies will be filled for various posts such as Assistant Section Officer, Planning Assistant, Junior Statistical Assistant, Data Entry Operator, and Auditor. In this article, we have mentioned everything you need to know about the SSC CGL Apply Online 2025 process, including important dates, vacancies, steps to apply, fees and more. BSSC CGL Last Date 2025 Overview The online application process for BSSC CGL exam has been initiated on the official website after the release of the notification. Individuals who are yet to apply can submit their Bihar CGL application forms till 11 PM today. They are advised to check BSSC CGL eligibility criteria before applying online.

Conducting Body Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) Exam Name Fourth Graduate Level Joint Competitive Examination 2025 Posts Assistant Section Officer, Planning Assistant, Junior Statistical Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Auditor Vacancies 1883 Last Date to Apply 24 November 2025 Educational Qualification Graduation Age Limit (as on 01/08/2025) 21 to 37 years Application Fee Rs. 100 Selection Process Preliminary Examination and Mains Examination Salary Assistant Section Officer, Planning Assistant – Pay Level – 7 Data Entry Operator – Pay Level – 6 Auditor, Auditor Cooperation Committees – Pay Level – 5 Official website bssc.bihar.gov.in

BSSC activated the online application link for 1883 BSSC CGL Vacancy on August 4. Candidates can either visit the official website to submit their applications or click on the direct link provided below: BSSC CGL Vacancy 2025 Apply Online Link BSSC CGL Vacancy 2025 A total of 1883 vacancies are up for grabs. The highest number of vacancies are released for Assistant Section Officer (ASO), closely followed by Auditor. Posts Vacancies Assistant Section Officer (ASO) 1064 Planning Assistant 88 Junior Statistical Assistant (JSA) 05 Data Entry Operator (DEO) 01 Auditor 125 Auditors, Cooperative Societies 198 Industrial Extension Officer 60 Total 1883 How to Apply Online for Bihar CGL Vacancy? Interested and eligible candidates can submit their BSSC CGL application forms following the steps given below: