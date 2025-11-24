Bank Holiday Tomorrow: Are Banks Closed for Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas on Nov 25?

Bank Holiday 2025: The Delhi government has announced a public holiday on Tuesday, November 25, for Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas. Government offices, schools, institutes and autonomous bodies will be closed tomorrow. Announcing this in a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “May Guru Sahib’s timeless message of courage, compassion, and freedom of faith continue to guide and inspire us in our collective journey ahead.”

To commemorate the sacred occasion of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas, all government offices, public, private schools, colleges, and other institutions will remain shut on November 25. This led to confusion among people about whether banks will remain closed tomorrow or not.

Bank Holiday: Are banks closed on November 25?

As per the official announcement, all private and government banks will function normally. You can visit your nearest branch to complete the necessary tasks.