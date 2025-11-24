BIhar STET Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Bank Holiday Tomorrow: Are Banks Closed for Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas on Nov 25?

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 24, 2025, 15:14 IST

Guru Tegh Shaheedi Diwas Holiday: Delhi government has announced a public holiday on November 25. Government offices, schools, and public undertakings will remain closed. But are banks closed tomorrow? Scroll on to know what’s closed and what’s open.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Bank Holiday
Bank Holiday

Bank Holiday 2025: The Delhi government has announced a public holiday on Tuesday, November 25, for Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas. Government offices, schools, institutes and autonomous bodies will be closed tomorrow. Announcing this in a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “May Guru Sahib’s timeless message of courage, compassion, and freedom of faith continue to guide and inspire us in our collective journey ahead.”

To commemorate the sacred occasion of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas, all government offices, public, private schools, colleges, and other institutions will remain shut on November 25. This led to confusion among people about whether banks will remain closed tomorrow or not.

Bank Holiday: Are banks closed on November 25?

As per the official announcement, all private and government banks will function normally. You can visit your nearest branch to complete the necessary tasks.

Bank Holiday 2025: List of What's Open and What's Closed

  • Government Offices: All government departments, autonomous bodies in Delhi will be closed tomorrow, November 25.

  • Educational Institutions: Schools and colleges will be shut in observance of the holiday.

  • Banks: All private and public banks will operate normally.

  • Public transportation: Services such as buses, metros, trains and other modes of public transport will operate as usual.

Bank Holidays in November 2025

As per RBI Schedule, there are only 12 bank holidays in November 2025. Check the complete list of holidays in the table below:

Date

Day

Event

States

1 November 2025 

Saturday

Kannada Rajyothsava/Igas-Bagwal

Bengaluru and Dehradun

2 November 2025

Sunday

Sunday

All regions

5 November 2025

Wednesday

Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima

All regions except Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kochi, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada

6 November 2025

Thursday

Nongkrem Dance

Shillong

7 November 2025

Friday

Wangala Festival

Shillong

8 November 2025

Saturday

Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Second Saturday

All regions

9 November 2025

Sunday

Sunday

All regions

16 November 2025

Sunday 

Sunday

All regions

22 November 2025

Saturday

Fourth Saturday

All regions

23 November 2025

Sunday

Sunday

All regions

29 November 2025

Saturday

Saturday

All regions
30 November 2025 Sunday Sunday All regions

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News