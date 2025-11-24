Bank Holiday Tomorrow: Are Banks Closed for Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas on Nov 25?

Bank Holiday 2025: The Delhi government has announced a public holiday on Tuesday, November 25, for Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas. Government offices, schools, institutes and autonomous bodies will be closed tomorrow. Announcing this in a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “May Guru Sahib’s timeless message of courage, compassion, and freedom of faith continue to guide and inspire us in our collective journey ahead.”
To commemorate the sacred occasion of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas, all government offices, public, private schools, colleges, and other institutions will remain shut on November 25. This led to confusion among people about whether banks will remain closed tomorrow or not.
Bank Holiday: Are banks closed on November 25?
As per the official announcement, all private and government banks will function normally. You can visit your nearest branch to complete the necessary tasks.
Bank Holiday 2025: List of What's Open and What's Closed
-
Government Offices: All government departments, autonomous bodies in Delhi will be closed tomorrow, November 25.
-
Educational Institutions: Schools and colleges will be shut in observance of the holiday.
-
Banks: All private and public banks will operate normally.
-
Public transportation: Services such as buses, metros, trains and other modes of public transport will operate as usual.
Bank Holidays in November 2025
As per RBI Schedule, there are only 12 bank holidays in November 2025. Check the complete list of holidays in the table below:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Event
|
States
|
1 November 2025
|
Saturday
|
Kannada Rajyothsava/Igas-Bagwal
|
Bengaluru and Dehradun
|
2 November 2025
|
Sunday
|
Sunday
|
All regions
|
5 November 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima
|
All regions except Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kochi, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
|
6 November 2025
|
Thursday
|
Nongkrem Dance
|
Shillong
|
7 November 2025
|
Friday
|
Wangala Festival
|
Shillong
|
8 November 2025
|
Saturday
|
Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Second Saturday
|
All regions
|
9 November 2025
|
Sunday
|
Sunday
|
All regions
|
16 November 2025
|
Sunday
|
Sunday
|
All regions
|
22 November 2025
|
Saturday
|
Fourth Saturday
|
All regions
|
23 November 2025
|
Sunday
|
Sunday
|
All regions
|
29 November 2025
|
Saturday
|
Saturday
|
All regions
|30 November 2025
|Sunday
|Sunday
|All regions
