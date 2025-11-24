Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025 Soon at rssb.rajastha.gov.in, Check Expected Date & Past Year Trends

Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025 Soon: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has successfully conducted the RSSB Rajasthan Driver Exam 2025 on November 23, 2025 across various exam centres of Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025 will get released for all subjects, such as General Hindi, English, Rajasthan General Knowledge, Basic Computer, etc. The RSMSSB Rajasthan Answer Key 2025 will allow candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of results.
Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025
RSSB will release the Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025 in the PDF format containing the question and correct answers. As per the previous trends of RSSB exams, the initial answer key gets released within 10-15 days of examination. For the Rajasthan Wahan Chalak Exam Answer Key is expected to get released in the second week of December 2025. RSSB will allow candidates to raise their objections after the required per-question fee.
Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025: Overview
The Rajasthan Driver Exam was conducted on November 23 and the answer can be released in the second week of December 2025 in PDF format. Check the table below fr Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Rajasthan Driver (Wahan Chalak) Recruitment Exam 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
Expected in December 2025
|
Official Website
|
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
|
Answer Key Type
|
Primary & Final
|
Objection Window
|
5–7 days
How to Check the Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025?
Candidates will be able to check Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
- On the homepage navigate to the “Answer Key” section under the Candidate Corner.
- Select the exam name – Rajasthan Driver (Wahan Chalak) 2025.
- Click on the link to download the PDF.
- Save and cross-check your responses with the official key.
