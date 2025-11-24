BIhar STET Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025 Soon at rssb.rajastha.gov.in, Check Expected Date & Past Year Trends

By Mohd Salman
Nov 24, 2025, 16:02 IST

Rajasthan Wahan Chalak Answer Key 2025: RSSB conducted the Rajasthan Driver Exam 2025 on November 23. The Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025 will be released in PDF format by the second week of December. Candidates can download it from rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, raise objections, and calculate their estimated scores before results.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025
Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025

Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025 Soon: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has successfully conducted the RSSB Rajasthan Driver Exam 2025 on November 23, 2025 across various exam centres of Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025 will get released for all subjects, such as General Hindi, English, Rajasthan General Knowledge, Basic Computer, etc. The RSMSSB Rajasthan Answer Key 2025 will allow candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of results.

Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025

RSSB will release the Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025 in the PDF format containing the question and correct answers. As per the previous trends of RSSB exams, the initial answer key gets released within 10-15 days of examination. For the Rajasthan Wahan Chalak Exam Answer Key is expected to get released in the second week of December 2025. RSSB will allow candidates to raise their objections after the required per-question fee.

Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025: Overview

The Rajasthan Driver Exam was conducted on November 23 and the answer can be released in the second week of December 2025 in PDF format. Check the table below fr Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights

Aspect

Details

Exam Name

Rajasthan Driver (Wahan Chalak) Recruitment Exam 2025

Conducting Body

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

Answer Key Release Date

Expected in December 2025

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Answer Key Type

Primary & Final

Objection Window

5–7 days

How to Check the Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025?

Candidates will be able to check Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On the homepage navigate to the “Answer Key” section under the Candidate Corner.
  • Select the exam name – Rajasthan Driver (Wahan Chalak) 2025.
  • Click on the link to download the PDF.
  • Save and cross-check your responses with the official key.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News