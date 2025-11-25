This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 25 November

Every day has moments of triumph, sorrow, change, and remembrance that quietly shape our world. So what happened on November 25? On this date across the centuries: the last British troops left New York City in 1783, ending the American Revolutionary War. In 1960, the three courageous Mirabal sisters were assassinated in the Dominican Republic, their murder sparking global awareness about violence against women. And in 1999, a young Cuban boy, Elian González, was rescued at sea, setting off an international custody and political storm. In this article, we'll explore many of the key events that occurred on November 25, from political upheavals to human rights milestones, and reflect on how each moment continues to echo today.

What Happened On This Day—November 25?

Here's what happened in history on November 25: