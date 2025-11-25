This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 25 November

Every day has moments of triumph, sorrow, change, and remembrance that quietly shape our world. So what happened on November 25? On this date across the centuries: the last British troops left New York City in 1783, ending the American Revolutionary War. In 1960, the three courageous Mirabal sisters were assassinated in the Dominican Republic, their murder sparking global awareness about violence against women. And in 1999, a young Cuban boy, Elian González, was rescued at sea, setting off an international custody and political storm. In this article, we'll explore many of the key events that occurred on November 25, from political upheavals to human rights milestones, and reflect on how each moment continues to echo today.
What Happened On This Day—November 25?
Here's what happened in history on November 25:
1783 – Last British Soldiers Leave New York
- On November 25, 1783, the last British troops withdrew from New York City after the American Revolution.
- Their departure marked the end of the final British military presence in the former Thirteen Colonies.
- Soon after, General George Washington entered the city in triumph.
- The day is remembered as Evacuation Day in New York.
1876 – U.S. Army Retaliates After Little Bighorn
- U.S. troops under General Ranald Mackenzie attacked a Cheyenne village on the Powder River.
- The attack targeted Cheyenne people linked to the Battle of the Little Bighorn.
- Many homes and supplies were destroyed.
- The attack was part of the U.S. Army's retaliation campaign.
1950 – "Storm of the Century" Hits Eastern U.S.
- On November 25, 1950, a massive winter storm struck the eastern United States.
- It caused hundreds of deaths and severe damage.
- Heavy snow fell across the Appalachian Mountains.
- The storm became known as the Appalachian Storm.
1952 – Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap Opens in London
- On November 25, 1952, The Mousetrap premiered at the Ambassadors Theatre in London.
- The murder mystery became the world's longest-running play.
- It is still performed today.
- Its opening marked a significant moment in theatre history.
1959 – Birdman of Alcatraz Asks Court for Freedom
- On November 25, 1959, Robert Stroud asked a federal judge to release him.
- He had spent 43 years in solitary confinement before being moved off Alcatraz Island.
- Stroud became famous due to a biography and a film based on his life.
- His request for freedom was denied.
1960 – Mirabal Sisters Assassinated
- On November 25, 1960, the Mirabal sisters were murdered by agents of Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo.
- They were on their way to visit their imprisoned husbands.
- Their deaths shocked the nation and the world.
- They became symbols of resistance and women's rights.
1963 – John F. Kennedy was Buried at Arlington
- On November 25, 1963, the funeral of President John F. Kennedy took place.
- He was buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
- Millions around the world watched the ceremony.
- His burial site later became a national landmark.
1970 – Japanese Author Yukio Mishima Dies by Suicide
- On November 25, 1970, famous writer Yukio Mishima took his own life.
- His death followed a failed attempt to inspire a return to old Japanese values.
- Mishima was known for his dramatic political beliefs.
- His death shocked Japan and the literary world.
1986 – Iran-Contra Connection Revealed
- On November 25, 1986, Attorney General Edwin Meese confirmed the existence of an illegal scheme.
- Money from secret U.S. arms sales to Iran had been sent to the Nicaraguan Contras.
- The news caused a major political scandal.
- It damaged the Reagan administration's reputation.
1990 – Lacey V. Murrow Floating Bridge Sinks
- On November 25, 1990, the floating bridge collapsed during a storm in Washington State.
- The sinking was caught on camera and broadcast across the country.
- No one was killed, but the destruction was massive.
- The bridge later had to be rebuilt.
2000 – First International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
- On November 25, 2000, the United Nations officially observed this day for the first time.
- The date honours the murdered Mirabal sisters.
- The day raises awareness about the violence faced by women and girls worldwide.
- It is now marked globally every year.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on November 25?
November 25 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on November 25
Andrew Carnegie (1835–1919)
- An industrialist who expanded the U.S. steel industry.
- Later gave away most of his fortune to education and libraries.
- One of history's most famous philanthropists.
Joe DiMaggio (1914–1999)
- Legendary New York Yankees baseball player.
- Famous for his 56-game hitting streak in 1941.
- Helped the Yankees win nine World Series titles.
John F. Kennedy Jr (1960–1999)
- Lawyer and founder of George magazine.
- Son of President John F. Kennedy.
- Died in a plane crash at age 38.
Notable Deaths on November 25
Upton Sinclair (1878–1968)
- American author and activist.
- Best known for The Jungle, which exposed the meatpacking industry's conditions.
- His work helped spark food safety reforms.
Fidel Castro (1926–2016)
- Former Cuban leader.
- Ruled Cuba for nearly five decades.
- A significant figure in Cold War politics.
Harold Macmillan (1894–1986)
- Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
- Known for his "winds of change" speech.
- Oversaw significant decolonisation efforts.
Nick Drake (1948–1974)
- English singer-songwriter.
- Known for his emotional, acoustic music.
- Became more famous after his death.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation