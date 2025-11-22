IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025
IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025 (Shift 1 and 2) LIVE: Check Prelims (November 22) Analysis with Questions and Good Attempts

Meenu Solanki
By Meenu Solanki
Nov 22, 2025, 11:56 IST

IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025 Live: Shift 1 of IBPS RRB PO exam 2025 has ended. The overall difficulty level of the exam was easy to moderate. Check the detailed IBPS RRB exam analysis including difficulty level, good attempts, questions asked and more here.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • IBPS RRB PO exam is being held in four shifts on November 23 and 24 to fill 13316 vacancies for Office Assistants (Clerk) and Officers Scale-I, II & III posts.
  • IBPS RRB PO Exam 2025 Shift 1 has ended. It was of moderate difficulty level, with a balanced mix of reasoning and quantitative aptitude questions.
  • Get latest updates on IBPS RRB 2025 analysis including questions asked, difficulty level and more here.

IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to conduct the IBPS RRB PO 2025 Exam on November 22 and 23. The exam will be held in four shifts on both days, with thousands of candidates appearing in each shift. The Shift 1 of Day 1 has concluded, and test-takers found the paper to be of moderate difficulty level.

Aspirants appearing for IBPS RRB PO Prelims exam should refer to the detailed exam analysis to understand the overall difficulty level, types of questions asked, and section-wise performance. This will provide valuable insights and help them refine their strategies who are yet to appear for the exam. Stay tuned to our page to get all the latest updates on IBPS RRB paper review for all days and shifts.

IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025

IBPS has conducted the shift 1 of RRB PO exam today at various exam centers across the country. The exam is scheduled for November 22 and 23 in four shifts: the first shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Candidates appearing in the upcoming shifts are encouraged to review the comprehensive IBPS RRB today exam analysis provided here to know section-wise difficulty level, question trends, and expected cut-off.

IBPS RRB PO Difficulty Level

IBPS RRB PO exam is conducted in multiple shifts. The overall difficulty level for first shift is of moderate level, consistent with previous years. Candidates faced two main sections, namely, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude. Check the section-wise IBPS RRB PO difficutly level 2025 in the table below.

Sections

Difficulty Level

Reasoning Ability

Easy to Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

Moderate

Overall Difficulty 

Moderate

IBPS RRB PO Shift Timings 2025

To accommodate thousands of candidates, the IBPS RRB PO exam is being held in four shifts. Candidates are advised to reach the IBPS RRB PO exam center at least an hour prior to their shift timings to complete the frisking and verification process.

Shifts Reporting Time Exam Time
Shift 1 08:05 am 09:05 to 9:50 am
Shift 2 10:20 am 11:20 am to 12:05 pm
Shift 3 12:35 pm 1:35 pm to 2:20 pm
Shift 4 2:50 pm 3:50 pm to 4:35 pm
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Nov 22, 2025, 11:45 IST

    IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025 Live: Shift 2 is ongoing

    Shift 2 of IBPS RRB PO 22 November 2025 exam is ongoing. The CBT exam commenced at 11:20 am and will conclude at 12:05. The detailed IBPS RRB PO Shift 2 analysis will be provided here for your reference.

  • Nov 22, 2025, 11:38 IST

    IBPS RRB PO Prelims Analysis 2025: Is there any negative marking in RRB PO Prelims Exam?

    Yes, there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer, while each correct answer carries 1 mark.

  • Nov 22, 2025, 11:32 IST

    IBPS RRB PO Analysis: What is RRB PO exam pattern for Prelims Exam?

    IBPS RRB PO exam is conducted in computer based mode. The Prelims exam includes 80 objective type questions for 80 marks. 

    S. No. Sections No. of Questions Marks Duration
    1. Reasoning 40 40 25 minutes
    2. Numerical Ability 40 40 20 minutes
    Total 80 80 45 minutes
  • Nov 22, 2025, 11:25 IST

    IBPS RRB PO Analysis 2025: Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics

    Aspirants yet to appear for IBPS RRB PO exam are advised to go through the following topics to increase their chances of qualifying.

    • Number System
    • Data Interpretation - Bar Graph, Line Graph & Pie chart
    • HCF & LCM
    • Profit & Loss
    • Simple Interest & Compound Interest
    • Time & Work
    • Time & Distance
    • Decimal & Fraction
    • Averages
    • Mensuration
    • Simplification
    • Partnership
    • Percentages
    • Ratio & Proportion
    • Averages
    • Case Studies Charts and Graphs
    • Permutation & Combination
    • Probability
  • Nov 22, 2025, 11:24 IST

    IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025: What is RRB PO Syllabus?

    IBPS RRB 2025 Officer Scale-I (PO) Exam is conducted in 3 stages: Prelims, Mains and Interview. The IBPS RRB PO Prelims Syllabus includes two subjects: Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.

    You can check the detailed IBPS RRB Syllabus for all posts here.

  • Nov 22, 2025, 11:01 IST

    IBPS RRB Analysis 2025: Types of Questions Asked

    1. Tabular DI was based on indirect data showing details of four to five shops selling mangoes, where candidates had to calculate male data using given female sales data.
    2. Caselet DI focused on vacant and non-vacant seat data of two buses
    3. Double Pie Chart DI included data on total females (800) and combined male-female data (2000), with male percentages provided.

    It is important to note that these questions are mentioned based on candidates' memory and the actual question or figure might vary.

  • Nov 22, 2025, 10:49 IST

    IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025: Quantitative Aptitude

    In Shift 1, the questions asked in the Quantitative Aptitude section were manageable. The section included a significant number of questions from Data Interpretation, Missing Numbers, and Quadratic Equations. Check the IBPS RRB PO Questions Asked in the table below.

    IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025, Shift 1: Quantitative Aptitude
    Topics No. of Questions
    Data Interpretation- 1 (Double Pie Chart) 05
    Data Interpretation- 2 (Tabular) 04
    Approximation 05
    Missing Number Series 05
    Quadratic Equations 05
    Caselet DI 05
    Arithmetic 9-11
    Total 40
  • Nov 22, 2025, 10:34 IST

    IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025, Shift 1: Reasoning Ability

    A total of 40 questions were asked from Reasoning Ability section. It had an Easy to Moderate difficulty level. A major portion of this section was dedicated to Circular seating arrangement, Stack based, Inequality and more. Refer to the table to know number of questions asked from each topic.

    Topic No. of Questions
    Circular SA (In Out, 8 Persons) 4-5
    Designation + Variable Puzzle 4-5
    Linear SA (North Facing) 4-5
    Stack Based (8 Person) 4-5
    Syllogism 3-4
    Distance and Direction  3
    Inequality 4-5
    Blood Relation
    Number Based  1
    Odd One Out 1
    Pair Formation
    Total  40
  • Nov 22, 2025, 10:28 IST

    IBPS RRB PO Analysis 2025: Shift 1 Difficulty Level

    The overall difficulty level of shift 1 of IBPS RRB PO exam, held on November 22, was easy to moderate. Questions were tricky but manageable. You can check the section-wise IBPS RRB Difficulty Level in the table below.

    Section Difficulty Level
    Reasoning Ability Easy to Moderate
    Quantitative Aptitude Easy to Moderate
    Overall Easy to Moderate
  • Nov 22, 2025, 10:26 IST

    IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025: Shift 1 Concluded

    The shift 1 of IBPS RRB PO exam concluded at 9:50 am. This national-level exam is being conducted to fill 13316 vacancies for Office Assistants (Clerk) and Officers Scale-I, II & III posts in different Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

