IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025 (Shift 1 and 2) LIVE: Check Prelims (November 22) Analysis with Questions and Good Attempts

IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to conduct the IBPS RRB PO 2025 Exam on November 22 and 23. The exam will be held in four shifts on both days, with thousands of candidates appearing in each shift. The Shift 1 of Day 1 has concluded, and test-takers found the paper to be of moderate difficulty level.

Aspirants appearing for IBPS RRB PO Prelims exam should refer to the detailed exam analysis to understand the overall difficulty level, types of questions asked, and section-wise performance. This will provide valuable insights and help them refine their strategies who are yet to appear for the exam. Stay tuned to our page to get all the latest updates on IBPS RRB paper review for all days and shifts.

IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025

IBPS has conducted the shift 1 of RRB PO exam today at various exam centers across the country. The exam is scheduled for November 22 and 23 in four shifts: the first shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Candidates appearing in the upcoming shifts are encouraged to review the comprehensive IBPS RRB today exam analysis provided here to know section-wise difficulty level, question trends, and expected cut-off.

IBPS RRB PO Difficulty Level

IBPS RRB PO exam is conducted in multiple shifts. The overall difficulty level for first shift is of moderate level, consistent with previous years. Candidates faced two main sections, namely, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude. Check the section-wise IBPS RRB PO difficutly level 2025 in the table below.

Sections Difficulty Level Reasoning Ability Easy to Moderate Quantitative Aptitude Moderate Overall Difficulty Moderate

IBPS RRB PO Shift Timings 2025

To accommodate thousands of candidates, the IBPS RRB PO exam is being held in four shifts. Candidates are advised to reach the IBPS RRB PO exam center at least an hour prior to their shift timings to complete the frisking and verification process.