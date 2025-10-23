Who is Known as the Father of Ayurveda?

Ayurveda, one of the world’s oldest systems of medicine, do you know its roots belongs to ancient India. This form of medicinal study focuses on maintaining health through balance between the body, mind, and spirit.

The person who developed and organized Ayurveda is Acharya Charaka, known as the Father of Ayurveda. He had great knowledge of medicine, health, and the human body, which helped build the base of traditional Indian healing methods that people still use today.

Why is Charaka Called the Father of Ayurveda?

Charaka earned this title of "Father of Ayurveda" because of his major contribution to the field of medicine. His work Charaka Samhita is one of the oldest and most important writings in the field of Ayurveda. The book explains how diseases develop, ways to prevent them, and different ways to cure them through herbs, diet, and lifestyle.