What is the H 1B Visa $100,000 Fee Loophole? The H 1B Visa new rules went into effect after September 21, 2025. The new rules for H 1B visa holders were imposed by the Trump Administration in 2025, aiming to curb misuse of the skilled worker program. However, significant clarifications reveal a loophole exempting many applicants already in the U.S. on other visas, such as F-1 student visas, from paying this hefty charge. According to USCIS guidance, the $100,000 H-1B visa fee applies mainly to new applicants filing petitions from outside the United States, creating a divide between new entrants and those adjusting status domestically. Read on to learn about the major loophole in the $100,000 H-1B visa fee introduced in 2025 and understand who gets affected and who is exempt.

The loophole allows individuals currently in the U.S. on visitor, student (F-1), or other nonimmigrant visas to switch to H-1B status without triggering the $100K fee. The $100,000 fee targets new H-1B petitions filed by employers for workers abroad.

Change-of-status petitions , such as F-1 to H-1B conversions within the U.S., are exempt .

Extensions, amendments, and transfers inside the U.S. also do not require the fee.

This exemption primarily benefits foreign students transitioning to skilled work.

Employers hiring candidates already in the U.S. save on this substantial cost. What Should the H-1B Visa Holders Need to Know? The $100K fee must be paid upfront for new petitions submitted after September 21, 2025, from outside the U.S. Current H-1B visa holders extending or changing jobs within the U.S. are exempt from this fee. Petition denials or withdrawals may impact fee requirements and future filings.