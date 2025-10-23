What is ADHD Awareness Month 2025? Every October is observed as the ADHD Awareness Month across the world to spread information and awareness about Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). This global initiative unites the world as it focuses on education, advocacy, and acceptance. It is organized by the ADHD Awareness Coalition, which includes CHADD, ADDA, and ACO.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 7.1 million American children aged 3–17 years have received an ADHD diagnosis which is nearly 11.4% of youth. Read on to learn about ADHD Awareness Month 2025, including its theme, historical significance and purpose behind the awareness month.

ADHD Awareness Month 2025 is observed throughout October, serving as a vital time to spotlight the challenges and strengths of individuals living with ADHD. The 2025 campaign emphasizes that ADHD is not simply a childhood issue but a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition influencing attention, impulse control, and emotional regulation.