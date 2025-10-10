Nobel Peace Prize Winner 2025: Who is María Corina Machado? Check Education, Career Details, Awards and Achievements

María Corina Machado is a Venezuelan politician and activist. She was born on October 7, 1967, in Caracas. She trained as an engineer and later entered public life. Machado is known as a leading voice of Venezuela's opposition. In October 2025, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for "her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy". The Norwegian Nobel Committee praised her courage in defending democracy, even under threat and repression.

She has long campaigned against authoritarian rule, organised civic initiatives, and stood firm despite bans and dangers. In this article, we'll take a look at her education, career, awards, and achievements — and explore how she became a symbol of democratic hope.