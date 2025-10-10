Nobel Peace Prize Winner 2025: Who is María Corina Machado? Check Education, Career Details, Awards and Achievements

María Corina Machado is a Venezuelan politician and activist. She was born on October 7, 1967, in Caracas. She trained as an engineer and later entered public life. Machado is known as a leading voice of Venezuela's opposition. In October 2025, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for "her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy". The Norwegian Nobel Committee praised her courage in defending democracy, even under threat and repression.
She has long campaigned against authoritarian rule, organised civic initiatives, and stood firm despite bans and dangers. In this article, we'll take a look at her education, career, awards, and achievements — and explore how she became a symbol of democratic hope.
Who is María Corina Machado?
María Corina Machado is a Venezuelan industrial engineer, politician and human rights advocate. She leads the opposition movement in Venezuela. In October 2025, she won the Nobel Peace Prize for her long‐standing efforts to defend democracy, human rights, and freedom against authoritarian rule.
Early Life & Education
- Born on 7 October 1967 in Caracas, Venezuela.
- Eldest of four daughters in a family with strong industrial and business roots.
- She earned a degree in industrial engineering from Andrés Bello Catholic University.
- She then obtained a master's degree in finance from the Instituto de Estudios Superiores de Administración (IESA).
- In 2009, she was selected for the Yale World Fellows programme.
Political Career
- Co-founded Súmate, a citizens' rights and election monitoring group.
- Elected to Venezuela's National Assembly, representing East Caracas (term from 2011 to 2014).
- Founded the political party Vente Venezuela in 2012, and became its national coordinator
- Ran in opposition primaries in October 2023; won with over 90% of the vote
- She was later disqualified from running in the 2024 presidential election by the electoral authorities.
- Has faced repression and threats and, for periods, has gone into hiding for safety.
Awards & Achievements
- Václav Havel Human Rights Prize (2024) from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, for her work defending human rights in Venezuela.
- Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought (2024), awarded by the European Parliament, together with Edmundo González Urrutia.
- Ivan Allen Jr. Prize for Social Courage (2025) by Georgia Tech.
- In 2025, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for “her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy".
Personal Life
- Machado is married and a mother of three children.
- She comes from a family with a considerable industrial and business background.
- Her activism has led to personal risk: disqualifications from office, threats, surveillance, and going into hiding.
- She is known for speaking up for civil liberties, free elections, and transparent government, even when it has been unsafe.
Nobel Peace Prize 2025
In 2025, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to María Corina Machado "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."
The Norwegian Nobel Committee praised her bravery in standing firm despite threats, bans, and repression under Venezuela's regime.
She became a unifying figure in Venezuela's fragmented opposition, helping push collective demands for free elections and the rule of law. Machado's activism attracted strong international attention as she remained in her country even while in hiding.
