Taxi Driver’s Son Wins NDA’s Top Honour, Bags President’s Gold Medal

Cadet Adjutant Deepak Kandpal from Bageshwar, Uttarakhand, has been honoured with the prestigious President’s Gold Medal. It was awarded during the 149th Passing Out Parade of the NDA. He was recognised as the best cadet of the 2025 batch at the National Defence Academy (NDA). This award reflects his skills in academics, physical training, and leadership. His journey from a taxi driver’s son to the top NDA cadet is truly inspiring. Deepak received the medal from Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi. The Admiral attended the event as the Chief Guest. Read on to know the success story of Cadet Adjutant Deepak Kandpal and how consistency and effort led to his success. Courage and Success: From Humble Beginnings to NDA Star Cadet Deepak spent his childhood in Garud, Bageshwar district. His family stayed there in a rented house. Deepak’s father used to work as a taxi driver to fund his education. His goal of serving in the armed forces seemed challenging due to limited money and unpredictable times. But Deepak remained goal-oriented. He did his schooling at St Adams Public School till Class 8. After this, he moved to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Gagrigole and became the district topper in Class 12. He completed his graduation from Delhi University and stayed focused on the NDA entrance exam prep at the same time. He finally made it to the academy in 2022.

Achievements at the Academy Deepak excelled in all areas of military training during his three years at the NDA. His training included aspects like academics, physical fitness tasks, and leadership activities. He was recognised as the best cadet of the course for his excellent performance in every aspect. NDA Passing Out Parade 2025: Overview It was observed in the 149th Passing Out Parade that 328 cadets have finished their training this year. Out of the total, 216 cadets earned JNU bachelor’s degrees- 72 in science, 92 in computer science, and 52 in arts. Eighteen cadets from friendly foreign countries also graduated. A total of 112 Navy and Air Force cadets finished their three years of BTech course. They will continue their final or fourth year at INA Ezhimala and AFA Hyderabad. Speaking to the cadets, Admiral Tripathi pointed out that women are now participating in the armed forces in larger numbers. He shared that this was the NDA’s second graduating batch of women cadets. He further said, “Awards don’t define your abilities: your duties define you.”