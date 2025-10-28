Meet IPS Navjot Simi: Dentist Turned IAS Officer Who Cracked UPSC in First Attempt, Now Serves in Same District as Husband IAS Tushar Singla

Meet IPS Navjot Simi: Navjot Simi cleared the India’s most difficult exam UPSC in her first attempt. She secured an All India Rank 735 (AIR 735) and earned the position in Indian Police Services (IPS). After clearing the examination, Navjot went to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad for training. She excelled in her training period as well i.e., she graduated with distinction in all the modules of training. Navjot was always determined towards her goals. Her journey from being a dentist to an IPS officer, makes her journey all the more challenging and remarkable. Photo Credit: @navjotsimi/Instagram IPS Navjot Simi Rank Navjoit secured an All India Rank 735 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2017 (UPSC CSE-2017). She was allocated Bihar cadre as an IPS officer. Photo Credit: @navjotsimi/Instagram



IPS Navjot Simi Family Navjot Simi was born on 21 December 1987, in Gurdaspur, Punjab. She completed her schooling in Punjab and later pursued higher education in dentistry. She completed her Bachelors in Dental Surgery from Baba Jaswant Singh Dental Hospital and Research Institute in Ludhiana. Initially, she worked as a dentist, but, later decided to build a career in the civil services by serving the nation and society at large. IPS Navjot Simi Qualification Navjot completed her Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) from the Baba Jaswant Singh Dental Hospital & Research Institute in Ludhiana, Punjab. After completing her graduation, she started a professional career as a dentist, gaining valuable experience in healthcare while gradually developing interest in civil services and broader social impact. This interest led her to switch her career path. She was equipped with discipline, dedication, and empathy qualities which she got from her medical background and later she utilised these qualities in her journey as an IPS officer .

IPS Navjot Simi UPSC Journey Navjot was working as a full time dentist, when she decided to switch her career and pursue the civil services exam. She gradually developed interest in the civil services and broader social impact. She started her preparation with full dedication and with great perseverance and hard work, Navjot succeeded to clear the UPSC CSE in her first attempt. She secured AIR 735 and was allocated IPS. Then she underwent training at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad. Photo Credit: @navjotsimi/Instagram IPS Navjot Simi Current Posting Navjot Simi IPS is currently serving in the Bihar cadre. She is currently serving as Commandant of Bihar Military Police (BMP) 8 in Begusarai, Bihar. She specialized in Community Policing & Women Safety and is utilising this to her fullest in the services.