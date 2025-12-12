CLAT 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Link to be Available Until 5 PM

The Consortium of NLUS will close the CLAT 2026 objection window today, December 12, 2025. According to the official notification issued, the window for candidates to raise objections to the provisional answer key will be available until 5 PM today. Candidates who have appeared for CLAT 2026 UG and PG entrance exams can download the set-wise CLAT provisional answer key and submit objections through the portal available on the official website.

According to the official notification issued, those who have appeared for the CLAT UG and PG exam on December 7 can file the objections through the portal from December 10 to 12, 2025. After the given deadline, the link to submit objections on the portal will be deactivated.

The CLAT 2026 answer key objection window is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also submit objections to the answer key through the direct link given here.