CLAT 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Link to be Available Until 5 PM

Key Points
- Last date to submit objections on CLAT provisional answer key is December 12, 2025
- CLAT 2026 objection window to remain open until 5 PM today
- Log in to submit objections with your mobile number and password
The Consortium of NLUS will close the CLAT 2026 objection window today, December 12, 2025. According to the official notification issued, the window for candidates to raise objections to the provisional answer key will be available until 5 PM today. Candidates who have appeared for CLAT 2026 UG and PG entrance exams can download the set-wise CLAT provisional answer key and submit objections through the portal available on the official website.
According to the official notification issued, those who have appeared for the CLAT UG and PG exam on December 7 can file the objections through the portal from December 10 to 12, 2025. After the given deadline, the link to submit objections on the portal will be deactivated.
The CLAT 2026 answer key objection window is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also submit objections to the answer key through the direct link given here.
CLAT 2026 Objection Portal - Click Here
CLAT 2026: Process of Raising Objections
The window for candidates to raise objections on the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key will be available until 5 PM today. Follow the steps provided below to complete the answer key objection process.
-
Login to your CLAT account at https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026/ and click on ‘Submit Objections’
-
Click on the ‘Submit Objection’ button
-
Select the Question Booklet set, ‘Type of Objection’, i.e., ‘About the Answer Key’ or ‘About the Question’, as appropriate.
-
Select the question number, enter your objection details and click on ‘Submit Objection’.
-
Once all your objections are submitted, click the ‘Make Payment’ button to make a payment.
What After CAT 2026 Answer Key Objection
After the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key objection window closes, the objections raised will be taken into consideration to prepare the final answer key and the CLAT 2026 result. Candidates must note that the fee of Rs. 500/- submitted while raising objections will be refunded/ remitted to the same account from which it was paid if the objection is found to be valid and sustained.
