Which Waterfall is known as Seven Sisters Waterfall?

Seven Sisters Waterfall: Waterfalls around the world are known for height, power, and unique formations, but some stand out because of rare natural patterns shaped by geography and climate. One such waterfall in India forms seven parallel streams during monsoon, making it a highly searched natural wonder. The Seven Sisters Waterfall, also called Nohsngithiang Falls, becomes most impressive when the rain transforms its wide cliff face into seven glowing streams. Where Is the Seven Sisters Waterfall Located? The Seven Sisters Waterfall is located in Mawsmai village near Cherrapunji in Meghalaya, sitting on the edge of the Meghalaya Plateau and surrounded by deep valleys and continuous rainfall, making it one of India’s most visited monsoon attractions. Why Is It Called the Seven Sisters Waterfall?

It is called the Seven Sisters Waterfall because the water divides into seven separate streams that fall next to one another, creating a straight-line formation that looks like seven sisters standing side by side on the wide limestone cliff. Height and Key Features of the Waterfall The waterfall has a height of around 315 metres and spreads across a large rock wall, making it one of India’s tallest and most visually striking waterfalls during the monsoon season. Best Time to See All Seven Streams The best time to see the full seven-stream formation is from June to September, when monsoon rain increases the water volume and reduces dry patches on the cliff, giving the waterfall its most powerful and complete appearance. Geographical Importance of the Seven Sisters Waterfall The waterfall is part of the Khasi Hills escarpment, where limestone and sandstone cliffs naturally break water into channels shaped by long-term rainfall erosion, allowing the seven-stream formation to appear during heavy flow.

How the Seven Streams Form Naturally? The seven streams form because the limestone cliff contains natural grooves shaped by erosion over time, guiding the falling water into seven separate channels during monsoon. Why the Waterfall Disappears in Dry Season? The waterfall disappears in winter because rainfall drops sharply, reducing the water supply that feeds the seven channels, making it a seasonal waterfall instead of a year-round one. Interesting Facts About the Seven Sisters Waterfall 1. It Is One of the Tallest Waterfalls in India With a height of about 315 metres, the Seven Sisters Waterfall ranks among India’s tallest waterfalls and its long drop helps the seven water streams remain visible across the wide cliff face during monsoon. 2. The Seven Streams Only Appear in Heavy Rain The seven distinct streams appear only when monsoon rainfall is strong enough to spread water across the wide rock surface; during the dry season, the streams shrink into thin lines or disappear completely.