UK Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

The UK Board (Uttarakhand Board) Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26 is the essential academic framework for students aiming to build a strong foundation in science, aligning with the requirements for the 70-mark theory paper and future competitive exams like JEE and NEET. This meticulously designed curriculum sequentially covers the three main branches of the subject: Physical Chemistry (introducing mole concepts, atomic structure, and thermodynamics), Inorganic Chemistry (focusing on the systematic classification of elements, chemical bonding, and the chemistry of s- and p-block elements ), and Organic Chemistry (covering nomenclature, general principles, and the study of hydrocarbons). By mastering these fundamental concepts, students will gain the analytical skills and conceptual depth necessary to excel in the final year of the board curriculum.

UK Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights Board Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) Class 11 Academic Year 2025-26 Subject Chemistry Theory Marks 70 Practical Marks 30 Total Marks 100 Check: UK Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects UBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26 Sl.No. Unit Marks 1. Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry 7 2. Structure of Atom 9 3. Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties 6 4. Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure 7 5. Chemical Thermodynamics 9 6. Equilibrium 7 7. Redox Reactions 4 8. Organic Chemistry: Some basic Principles and Techniques 11 9. Hydrocarbons 10 Total 70

Unit 1: Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry General Introduction: Importance and scope of Chemistry, Nature of matter, laws of chemical combination, Dalton's atomic theory: concept of elements, atoms and molecules, atomic and molecular masses, mole concept and molar mass, percentage composition, empirical and molecular formula, chemical reactions, stoichiometry and calculations based on stoichiometry. Unit 2: Structure of Atom Discovery of Electron, Proton and Neutron, atomic number, isotopes and isobars. Thomson's model and its limitations. Rutherford's model and its limitations, Bohr's model and its limitations, concept of shells and subshells, dual nature of matter and light, de Broglie's relationship, Heisenberg uncertainty principle, concept of orbitals, quantum numbers, shapes of s, p and d orbitals, rules for filling electrons in orbitals - Aufbau principle, Pauli's exclusion principle and Hund's rule, electronic configuration of atoms, stability of half-filled and completely filled orbitals.

Unit 3: Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties Significance of classification, brief history of the development of periodic table, modern periodic law and the present form of periodic table, periodic trends in properties of elements -atomic radii, ionic radii, inert gas radii, Ionization enthalpy, electron gain enthalpy, electronegativity, valiancy, Nomenclature of elements with atomic number greater than 100. Unit 4: Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure Valence electrons, ionic bond, covalent bond, bond parameters, Lewis structure, polar character of covalent bond, covalent character of ionic bond, valence bond theory, resonance, geometry of covalent molecules, VSEPR theory, concept of hybridization, involving s, p and d orbitals and shapes of some simple molecules, molecular orbital theory of homonuclear diatomic molecules (qualitative idea only), Hydrogen bond.

Unit 5: Chemical Thermodynamics Concepts of System and types of systems, surroundings, work, heat, energy, extensive and intensive properties, state functions. First law of thermodynamics -internal energy and enthalpy, heat capacity and specific heat, measurement of ∆U and ∆H, Hess's law of constant heat summation, enthalpy of bond dissociation, combustion, formation, atomization, sublimation, phase transition, ionization, solution and dilution. Second law of Thermodynamics (brief introduction), Introduction of entropy as a state function, Gibb's energy change for spontaneous and non- spontaneous processes, criteria for equilibrium, Third law of thermodynamics (brief introduction). Unit 6: Equilibrium Equilibrium in physical and chemical processes, dynamic nature of equilibrium, law of mass action, equilibrium constant, factors affecting equilibrium – Le Chatelier's principle, ionic equilibrium- ionization of acids and bases, strong and weak electrolytes, degree of ionization, ionization of poly basic acids, acid strength, concept of pH, hydrolysis of salts (elementary idea), buffer solution, Henderson Equation, solubility product, common ion effect (with illustrative examples).