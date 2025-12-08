KARTET Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

UK Board Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 8, 2025, 12:46 IST

UK Board Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2025-26: Students preparing for UK Board 2026 exam can check this article to download the UK Board Political Science Syllabus 2025-26 PDF for class 11.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the Class 11 Political Science syllabus for the academic session 2025-26, offering students a critical and foundational study of politics, governance, and human rights. This curriculum is designed to introduce students to two distinct, yet interconnected, branches of the discipline: Indian Constitution at Work and Political Theory.

The course aims to develop students' ability to analyze contemporary political events, understand the architecture of the Indian democratic system, and critically evaluate the core concepts that define political life globally.

UK Board Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights

Board

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)

Class

11

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject

Political Science

Subject Code

121

Theory Marks

80

Practical Marks

20

Total Marks

100

Check: UK Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects

UBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2025-26

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Marks

PART A

INDIAN CONSTITUTION AT WORK

  

1

Constitution: Why and How?

8

2

Rights in the Indian Constitution

8

3

Election and Representation

6

4

Executive

12

5

Legislature

  

6

Judiciary

  

7

Federalism

6

8

Local Governments

4

9

Constitution as a Living Document

4

10

The Philosophy of the Constitution

  
 

Marks allotted to Indian Constitution at Work

40

PART B

POLITICAL THEORY

  

1

Political Theory: An Introduction

4

2

Freedom

12

3

Equality

6

4

Social Justice

6

5

Rights

4

6

Citizenship

8

7

Nationalism

6

8

Secularism

  
 

Marks allotted for Political Theory

40
 

Total

80

PART A: INDIAN CONSTITUTION AT WORK (Political Science):

Chapter 1: Constitution: Why and How?

a) Why do we need a Constitution?

  • Constitution allows coordination and Assurance

  • Specification of decision-making powers

  • Limitations on the powers of government

  • Aspirations and goals of a society

  • Fundamental identity of a people

b) The authority of a Constitution

  • Mode of promulgation

  • The substantive provisions of constitution

  • Balanced institutional Design

c) How was the Indian Constitution made?

  • Composition of the Constituent Assembly

  • Procedures

  • Inheritance of the nationalist movement

  • Institutional arrangements

d) Provisions adapted from Constitutions of different countries

Chapter 2: Rights in the Indian Constitution

a) The importance of rights

  • Bill of Rights

b) Fundamental rights in the Indian Constitution

  • Right to Equality

  • Right to Freedom

  • Right against Exploitation

  • Right to Freedom of Religion

  • Cultural and Educational Rights

  • Right to Constitutional Remedies

c) Directive principles of state policy

  • What do the directive principles contain?

d) Relationship between fundamental rights and directive principles

Chapter 3. Election and Representation

a) Elections and democracy 

b) Election system in India

  • First Past the Post System  

  • Proportional Representation 

c) Why did India adopt the FPTP system? 

d) Reservation of constituencies 

e) Free and fair elections 

  • Universal franchise and right to contest  

  • Independent Election Commission 

f) Electoral Reforms

Chapter 4. Executive

a) What is an executive? 

b) What are the different types of executives? 

c) Parliamentary executive in India  

  • Power and position of President  

  • Discretionary Powers of the President 

d) Prime Minister and Council of ministers 

e) Permanent Executive: Bureaucracy

Chapter 5. Legislature

a) Why do we need a parliament? 

b) Why do we need two houses of parliament? 

  • Rajya Sabha 

  • Lok Sabha 

c) What does the parliament do? 

  • Powers of Rajya Sabha  

  • Special Powers of Rajya Sabha 

d) How does the parliament make laws? 

e) How does the parliament control the executive? 

f) What do the committees of parliament do? 

g) How does the parliament regulate itself?

Chapter 6. Judiciary

a) Why do we need an independent judiciary?  

  • Independence of Judiciary 

  • Appointment of Judges 

  • Removal of Judges 

b) Structure of the Judiciary

c) Jurisdiction of Supreme Court 

  • Original Jurisdiction 

  • Writ Jurisdiction 

  • Appellate Jurisdiction  

  • Advisory Jurisdiction 

  • d) Judicial Activism 

e) Judiciary and Rights 

f) Judiciary and Parliament

Chapter 7. Federalism

a) What is Federalism? 

b) Federalism in the Indian Constitution 

  • Division of Powers 

c) Federalism with a strong central Government 

d) Conflicts in India's federal system 

  • Centre-State Relations 

  • Demands for Autonomy 

  • Role of Governors and President's Rule 

  • Demands for New States 

  • Interstate Conflicts 

e) Special provisions  

  • Jammu and Kashmir

Chapter 8. Local Governments

a) Why local governments? 

b) Growth of Local Government in India  

  • Local Governments in Independent India 

c) 73rd and 74th amendments 

d) 73rd Amendment 

  • Three Tier Structure 

  • Elections 

  • Reservations 

  • Transfer of Subjects 

  • State Election Commissioners 

  • State Finance Commission 

e) 74th Amendment 

f) Implementation of 73rd and 74th Amendments

Chapter 9: Constitution as a Living Document

a) Are constitutions static? 

b) How to amend the constitution? 

c) Why have there been so many amendments?

d) Contents of amendments made so far

  • Differing Interpretations

  • Amendments through Political Consensus

  • Controversial Amendments 

e) Basic structure and evolution of the constitution 

f) Constitution as a Living Document

  • Contribution of the Judiciary

  • Maturity of the Political Leadership

Chapter 10. The Philosophy of the Constitution

a) What is meant by the philosophy of the constitution?  

Constitution as Means of Democratic Transformation 

b) Why do we need to go back to the Constituent Assembly? 

c) What is the political philosophy of our constitution?

  • Individual freedom

  • Social Justice

  • Respect for diversity and minority Rights

  • Secularism

  • Universal franchise

  • Federalism

  • National identity 

d) Procedural Achievements 

e) Criticisms

  • Limitations

UK Board Class 11 Political Science Prescribed Books 2026

1. Indian Constitution at Work, Class XI, Published by NCERT 

2. Political Theory, Class XI, Published by NCERT 

3. Added Reference Material available with the document in the Annexure 

UK Board Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

Also Check:

UK Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 11 History Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 11 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26

 

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News