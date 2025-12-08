UK Board Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the Class 11 Political Science syllabus for the academic session 2025-26, offering students a critical and foundational study of politics, governance, and human rights. This curriculum is designed to introduce students to two distinct, yet interconnected, branches of the discipline: Indian Constitution at Work and Political Theory. The course aims to develop students' ability to analyze contemporary political events, understand the architecture of the Indian democratic system, and critically evaluate the core concepts that define political life globally. UK Board Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights Board Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) Class 11 Academic Year 2025-26 Subject Political Science Subject Code 121 Theory Marks 80 Practical Marks 20 Total Marks 100

Chapter No. Chapter Name Marks PART A INDIAN CONSTITUTION AT WORK 1 Constitution: Why and How? 8 2 Rights in the Indian Constitution 8 3 Election and Representation 6 4 Executive 12 5 Legislature 6 Judiciary 7 Federalism 6 8 Local Governments 4 9 Constitution as a Living Document 4 10 The Philosophy of the Constitution Marks allotted to Indian Constitution at Work 40 PART B POLITICAL THEORY 1 Political Theory: An Introduction 4 2 Freedom 12 3 Equality 6 4 Social Justice 6 5 Rights 4 6 Citizenship 8 7 Nationalism 6 8 Secularism Marks allotted for Political Theory 40 Total 80

PART A: INDIAN CONSTITUTION AT WORK (Political Science): Chapter 1: Constitution: Why and How? a) Why do we need a Constitution? Constitution allows coordination and Assurance

Specification of decision-making powers

Limitations on the powers of government

Aspirations and goals of a society

Fundamental identity of a people b) The authority of a Constitution Mode of promulgation

The substantive provisions of constitution

Balanced institutional Design c) How was the Indian Constitution made? Composition of the Constituent Assembly

Procedures

Inheritance of the nationalist movement

Institutional arrangements d) Provisions adapted from Constitutions of different countries Chapter 2: Rights in the Indian Constitution a) The importance of rights Bill of Rights b) Fundamental rights in the Indian Constitution

Right to Equality

Right to Freedom

Right against Exploitation

Right to Freedom of Religion

Cultural and Educational Rights

Right to Constitutional Remedies c) Directive principles of state policy What do the directive principles contain? d) Relationship between fundamental rights and directive principles Chapter 3. Election and Representation a) Elections and democracy b) Election system in India First Past the Post System

Proportional Representation c) Why did India adopt the FPTP system? d) Reservation of constituencies e) Free and fair elections Universal franchise and right to contest

Independent Election Commission f) Electoral Reforms Chapter 4. Executive a) What is an executive? b) What are the different types of executives? c) Parliamentary executive in India

Power and position of President

Discretionary Powers of the President d) Prime Minister and Council of ministers e) Permanent Executive: Bureaucracy Chapter 5. Legislature a) Why do we need a parliament? b) Why do we need two houses of parliament? Rajya Sabha

Lok Sabha c) What does the parliament do? Powers of Rajya Sabha

Special Powers of Rajya Sabha d) How does the parliament make laws? e) How does the parliament control the executive? f) What do the committees of parliament do? g) How does the parliament regulate itself? Chapter 6. Judiciary a) Why do we need an independent judiciary? Independence of Judiciary

Appointment of Judges

Removal of Judges b) Structure of the Judiciary c) Jurisdiction of Supreme Court Original Jurisdiction

Writ Jurisdiction

Appellate Jurisdiction

Advisory Jurisdiction

d) Judicial Activism

e) Judiciary and Rights f) Judiciary and Parliament Chapter 7. Federalism a) What is Federalism? b) Federalism in the Indian Constitution Division of Powers c) Federalism with a strong central Government d) Conflicts in India's federal system Centre-State Relations

Demands for Autonomy

Role of Governors and President's Rule

Demands for New States

Interstate Conflicts e) Special provisions Jammu and Kashmir Chapter 8. Local Governments a) Why local governments? b) Growth of Local Government in India Local Governments in Independent India c) 73rd and 74th amendments d) 73rd Amendment Three Tier Structure

Elections

Reservations

Transfer of Subjects

State Election Commissioners

State Finance Commission e) 74th Amendment f) Implementation of 73rd and 74th Amendments