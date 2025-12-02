Karnataka TET Hall Ticket, Download Now!
UK Board Class 11 History Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 2, 2025, 14:54 IST

UK Board Class 11 History Syllabus 2025-26: Students preparing for UK Board 2026 exam can check this article to download the UK Board History Syllabus 2025-26 PDF for class 11.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the Class 11 History syllabus for the academic session 2025-26. This comprehensive curriculum is specifically designed to transition students from Indian history into a detailed exploration of World History, fostering a global perspective on human development.

The course aims to introduce students to a series of critical historical issues and debates, helping them understand how historians reconstruct the past by examining different types of evidence.

UK Board Class 11 History Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights

Board

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)

Class

11

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject

History

Subject Code

110

Theory Marks

80

Practical Marks

20

Total Marks

100

Check: UK Board Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects

UBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2025-26

Section Title

Theme

Theme Name

Marks

Reading of World History

  

Introduction of World History

  

I EARLY SOCIETIES

  

Introduction Timeline I (6 MYA TO 1 BCE)

  
 

1

Writing and City Life

10

II EMPIRES

  

Introduction Timeline II (C. 100 BCE TO 1300 CE)

  
 

2

An Empire Across Three Continents

10
 

3

Nomadic Empires

10

III CHANGING TRADITIONS

  

Introduction Timeline III (C. 1300 TO 1700)

  
 

4

The Three orders

10
 

5

Changing Cultural Traditions

10

IV TOWARDS MODERNISATION

  

Introduction Timeline IV (C. 1700 TO 2000)

  
 

6

Displacing Indigenous Peoples

10
 

7

Paths to Modernisation

15
 

Map

Map work of the related Themes

05
   

Theory Total

80
   

Project work

20
   

TOTAL

100

UK Board Class 11 History Practical Syllabus 2026

SUGGESTIVE TOPICS FOR PROJECTS - CLASS XI 

1. Facets of Industrialization in the sixteenth- eighteenth centuries. 5 

2. Crusades: causes; rationale; events; outcomes; Holy Alliance 

3. Ancient History in depth: Mesopotamia 

4. Greek Philosophy and City States 

5. Contributions of Roman Civilization 

6. The spirit of Renaissance: Manifestation in art; Literature; Sculpture; Influence on Trading Community; Social Fabric; Philosophy; Political Values; Rational Thinking; Existentialism 

7. Aspects of Development -South American States /Central American States 

8. Different schools of thoughts- Realism: Humanism: Romanticism 

9. Piecing together the past of Genghis Khan 

10. Myriad Realms of Slavery in ancient, medieval, and modern world 

11. History of Aborigines – America /Australia 

12. Facets of Modernization – China /Japan/Korea  

UK Board Class 11 History Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

