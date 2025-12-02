UK Board Class 11 History Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the Class 11 History syllabus for the academic session 2025-26. This comprehensive curriculum is specifically designed to transition students from Indian history into a detailed exploration of World History, fostering a global perspective on human development.
The course aims to introduce students to a series of critical historical issues and debates, helping them understand how historians reconstruct the past by examining different types of evidence.
UK Board Class 11 History Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights
|
Board
|
Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)
|
Class
|
11
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject
|
History
|
Subject Code
|
110
|
Theory Marks
|
80
|
Practical Marks
|
20
|
Total Marks
|
100
UBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2025-26
|
Section Title
|
Theme
|
Theme Name
|
Marks
|
Reading of World History
|
Introduction of World History
|
I EARLY SOCIETIES
|
Introduction Timeline I (6 MYA TO 1 BCE)
|
1
|
Writing and City Life
|
10
|
II EMPIRES
|
Introduction Timeline II (C. 100 BCE TO 1300 CE)
|
2
|
An Empire Across Three Continents
|
10
|
3
|
Nomadic Empires
|
10
|
III CHANGING TRADITIONS
|
Introduction Timeline III (C. 1300 TO 1700)
|
4
|
The Three orders
|
10
|
5
|
Changing Cultural Traditions
|
10
|
IV TOWARDS MODERNISATION
|
Introduction Timeline IV (C. 1700 TO 2000)
|
6
|
Displacing Indigenous Peoples
|
10
|
7
|
Paths to Modernisation
|
15
|
Map
|
Map work of the related Themes
|
05
|
Theory Total
|
80
|
Project work
|
20
|
TOTAL
|
100
UK Board Class 11 History Practical Syllabus 2026
SUGGESTIVE TOPICS FOR PROJECTS - CLASS XI
1. Facets of Industrialization in the sixteenth- eighteenth centuries. 5
2. Crusades: causes; rationale; events; outcomes; Holy Alliance
3. Ancient History in depth: Mesopotamia
4. Greek Philosophy and City States
5. Contributions of Roman Civilization
6. The spirit of Renaissance: Manifestation in art; Literature; Sculpture; Influence on Trading Community; Social Fabric; Philosophy; Political Values; Rational Thinking; Existentialism
7. Aspects of Development -South American States /Central American States
8. Different schools of thoughts- Realism: Humanism: Romanticism
9. Piecing together the past of Genghis Khan
10. Myriad Realms of Slavery in ancient, medieval, and modern world
11. History of Aborigines – America /Australia
12. Facets of Modernization – China /Japan/Korea
