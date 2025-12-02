UK Board Class 11 History Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the Class 11 History syllabus for the academic session 2025-26. This comprehensive curriculum is specifically designed to transition students from Indian history into a detailed exploration of World History, fostering a global perspective on human development.

The course aims to introduce students to a series of critical historical issues and debates, helping them understand how historians reconstruct the past by examining different types of evidence.

UK Board Class 11 History Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights