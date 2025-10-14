UK Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

UK Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UK Board) has officially released the updated Class 11 English Syllabus 2025-26 to help students prepare systematically for their final examinations, which are expected to be held in February or March 2026.
This syllabus offers a complete overview of all sections, including Reading Skills, Grammar, Creative Writing, and Literature, along with detailed marking schemes and question formats. It also emphasizes listening, speaking, and project work as part of the practical assessment to enhance communication skills. With a clear structure and balanced approach, the updated syllabus aims to build students’ language proficiency and confidence.
Students can go through the detailed syllabus below and download the free PDF for easy reference and preparation.
UK Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2025-26
Students can check the table below for the UK Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2025-26:
|
Section
|
Topics / Skills
|
Marks / Details
|
Section A: Reading Skills
|
Reading Comprehension (Unseen Passages)
|
18 Marks (10+8)
One factual, descriptive or literary passage
One case-based factual passage with verbal/visual inputs (charts, stats)
Only MCQs
|
Note Making and Summarization
|
8 Marks
Note Making (5 Marks):
Title: 1
Numbering & Indenting: 1
Key/Glossary: 1
Notes: 2
Summary (3 Marks, up to 50 words):
Content: 2
Expression: 1
|
Section B: Grammar & Creative Writing Skills
|
Grammar
|
7 Marks
Gap filling (Tenses, Clauses)
Re-ordering / Transformation of sentences (MCQs)
|
Creative Writing: Short Tasks
|
6 Marks
Classified Advertisement (up to 50 words) Format 1 / Content 1 / Expression 1
Poster (up to 50 words) – Format 1 / Content 1 / Expression 1
|
Creative Writing: Long Tasks
|
10 Marks
Speech (120-150 words) – Format 1 / Content 2 / Expression 2
Debate (120-150 words) – Format 1 / Content 2 / Expression 2
|
Section C: Literature
|
Poetry Extract (Hornbill)
|
3 Marks
Comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference, appreciation
|
Prose Extract (Hornbill)
|
3 Marks
Comprehension, interpretation, analysis, evaluation, appreciation
|
Prose Extract (Snapshots)
|
4 Marks
Comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference, appreciation
|
Short Answer Questions (Hornbill)
|
6 Marks
2 questions (one Prose, one Poetry), 40-50 words each, inferential responses
|
Short Answer Question (Snapshots)
|
3 Marks
1 question, 40-50 words, inferential response
|
Long Answer Question (Hornbill)
|
6 Marks
1 question, 120-150 words, analytical & evaluative, based on passage/theme/event
|
Long Answer Question (Snapshots)
|
6 Marks
1 question, 120-150 words, global comprehension, analytical & evaluative, based on incidents/themes
UK Board Class 11 English Practical Marks 2025-26
Check the table below to know the UK Board Class 11 English Practical Marks 2025-26:
|
S. N.
|
Topic
|
Marks
|
1
|
Listening Skills
|
4
|
2
|
Speaking Skills
|
4
|
3
|
Project Work
|
7
|
a) Project Report / Script / Essay etc.
|
4
|
b) Viva based on Project
|
3
|
4
|
Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)
|
5
|
Total
|
20
Click the link below to download the syllabus PDF:
|
UK Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF
The syllabus equips Class 11 students with the necessary skills for academic success. It ensures a balanced focus on theory and practical learning. By following this structured plan, students can confidently approach their exams and achieve better results.
