UK Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

UK Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UK Board) has officially released the updated Class 11 English Syllabus 2025-26 to help students prepare systematically for their final examinations, which are expected to be held in February or March 2026.

This syllabus offers a complete overview of all sections, including Reading Skills, Grammar, Creative Writing, and Literature, along with detailed marking schemes and question formats. It also emphasizes listening, speaking, and project work as part of the practical assessment to enhance communication skills. With a clear structure and balanced approach, the updated syllabus aims to build students’ language proficiency and confidence.

Students can go through the detailed syllabus below and download the free PDF for easy reference and preparation.