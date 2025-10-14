SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
UK Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 14, 2025

UK Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UK Board) has released the updated Class 11 English Syllabus 2025-26. Students can check the detailed syllabus provided below to understand the marking scheme, topics, and exam pattern. This syllabus will help students prepare effectively and perform well in their upcoming final exams in February or March 2026. 

UK Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UK Board) has officially released the updated Class 11 English Syllabus 2025-26 to help students prepare systematically for their final examinations, which are expected to be held in February or March 2026. 

This syllabus offers a complete overview of all sections, including Reading Skills, Grammar, Creative Writing, and Literature, along with detailed marking schemes and question formats. It also emphasizes listening, speaking, and project work as part of the practical assessment to enhance communication skills. With a clear structure and balanced approach, the updated syllabus aims to build students’ language proficiency and confidence. 

Students can go through the detailed syllabus below and download the free PDF for easy reference and preparation.

Section

Topics / Skills

Marks / Details

Section A: Reading Skills

Reading Comprehension (Unseen Passages)

18 Marks (10+8)

One factual, descriptive or literary passage

One case-based factual passage with verbal/visual inputs (charts, stats)

Only MCQs

Note Making and Summarization

8 Marks

Note Making (5 Marks):

Title: 1

Numbering & Indenting: 1

Key/Glossary: 1

Notes: 2

Summary (3 Marks, up to 50 words):

Content: 2

Expression: 1

Section B: Grammar & Creative Writing Skills

Grammar

7 Marks

Gap filling (Tenses, Clauses)

Re-ordering / Transformation of sentences (MCQs)

Creative Writing: Short Tasks

6 Marks

Classified Advertisement (up to 50 words) Format 1 / Content 1 / Expression 1

Poster (up to 50 words) – Format 1 / Content 1 / Expression 1
 

Creative Writing: Long Tasks

10 Marks

Speech (120-150 words) – Format 1 / Content 2 / Expression 2

Debate (120-150 words) – Format 1 / Content 2 / Expression 2

Section C: Literature

Poetry Extract (Hornbill)

3 Marks

Comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference, appreciation

Prose Extract (Hornbill)

3 Marks

Comprehension, interpretation, analysis, evaluation, appreciation

Prose Extract (Snapshots)

4 Marks

Comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference, appreciation

Short Answer Questions (Hornbill)

6 Marks

2 questions (one Prose, one Poetry), 40-50 words each, inferential responses

Short Answer Question (Snapshots)

3 Marks

1 question, 40-50 words, inferential response

Long Answer Question (Hornbill)

6 Marks

1 question, 120-150 words, analytical & evaluative, based on passage/theme/event

Long Answer Question (Snapshots)

6 Marks

1 question, 120-150 words, global comprehension, analytical & evaluative, based on incidents/themes

UK Board Class 11 English Practical Marks 2025-26

Check the table below to know the UK Board Class 11 English Practical Marks 2025-26:

S. N.

Topic

Marks

1

Listening Skills

4

2

Speaking Skills

4

3

Project Work

7

  a) Project Report / Script / Essay etc.

4

  

  b) Viva based on Project

3

  

4

Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)

5

Total

  

20

Click the link below to download the syllabus PDF: 

UK Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

The syllabus equips Class 11 students with the necessary skills for academic success. It ensures a balanced focus on theory and practical learning. By following this structured plan, students can confidently approach their exams and achieve better results.

