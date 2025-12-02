This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 2 December

Every day has a history, a story behind the date we often skip over. What happened on December 2 has shaped nations, science and even our view of medicine. On December 2, 1804, Napoleon Bonaparte crowned himself Emperor of France, a dramatic turn that changed European history. In 1823, James Monroe announced the Monroe Doctrine, a bold statement that shaped American foreign policy. Then, in 1942, Enrico Fermi led scientists in achieving the world's first self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction, ushering in the Atomic Age. Later, in 1982, doctors in the United States implanted the first permanent artificial heart, a medical milestone. In the sections ahead, you'll read more about births, deaths, and other landmark moments from December 2, each with a story worth remembering.
What Happened On This Day—December 2?
Here's what happened in history on December 2:
1942 – First Nuclear Chain Reaction Takes Place
- On December 2, 1942, scientists led by Enrico Fermi created the world's first controlled nuclear chain reaction.
- The experiment took place under the stands of Stagg Field at the University of Chicago.
- It marked a significant milestone for the top-secret Manhattan Project.
- The success helped launch the Nuclear Age.
- Chinese-born physicist Chien-Shiung Wu was one of the unsung contributors and the only Asian American scientist involved.
2001 – Enron Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- On December 2, 2001, Enron filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, marking one of the largest corporate collapses in U.S. history.
- Massive accounting fraud led to the downfall.
- Thousands of employees were laid off.
- The scandal reshaped corporate accountability and financial regulations.
1776 – George Washington Reaches the Delaware River
- On December 2, 1776, Washington moved the Continental Army's supplies across the Delaware River.
- He reported the action to Congress the following day.
- This came shortly before his famous Christmas-night crossing.
1777 – Lydia Darragh Learns of British Attack Plans
- On December 2, 1777, Philadelphia midwife Lydia Darragh overheard British plans to attack Washington's army.
- Her warning helped save the Continental Army.
- She is remembered as a quiet yet brave patriot spy.
1804 – Napoleon Crowned Emperor
- On December 2, 1804, Napoleon Bonaparte crowned himself Emperor at Notre Dame Cathedral.
- Pope Pius VII handed him the crown, but Napoleon placed it on his own head.
- His rise reshaped Europe and sparked years of conflict.
1823 – Monroe Doctrine Declared
- On December 2, 1823, President James Monroe announced the Monroe Doctrine.
- It warned European powers not to interfere in the Western Hemisphere.
- It became a long-standing pillar of U.S. foreign policy.
1859 – Abolitionist John Brown Is Executed
- On December 2, 1859, John Brown was hanged for treason, murder, and insurrection.
- He had led anti-slavery actions in Kansas and the raid on Harpers Ferry.
- His death increased tensions before the Civil War.
1954 – Senator Joseph McCarthy Is Condemned
- On December 2, 1954, the U.S. Senate voted to condemn Joseph McCarthy.
- His anti-communist investigations had become widely controversial.
- The censure ended the peak of "McCarthyism".
1961 – Fidel Castro Declares Himself Marxist-Leninist
- On this day in 1961, Castro openly stated he was a Marxist-Leninist.
- This deepened the Cold War divide between Cuba and the U.S.
1970 – Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Opens
- On December 2, 1970, the EPA officially began operations.
- It signalled growing awareness of pollution and environmental damage.
- The agency became a key force in U.S. environmental protection.
1971 – The United Arab Emirates Is Formed
- On this day in 1971, six emirates united to form the UAE.
- A seventh joined soon after.
- The new country grew into a major global economic player.
1972 – The Temptations Score a #1 Hit
- On December 2, 1972, the Temptations reached #1 with "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone".
- It became their final chart-topping single.
- The group left a lasting mark on Motown and soul music.
1991 – William Kennedy Smith Trial Begins
- On December 2, 1991, opening testimony began in the high-profile rape trial of William Kennedy Smith.
- The case drew nationwide media attention.
1997 – Good Will Hunting Premieres
- On December 2, 1997, Good Will Hunting premiered in Los Angeles.
- The film launched Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to stardom.
- It later won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.
1999 – First Human Chromosome Fully Sequenced
- On this day in 1999, scientists published the complete DNA sequence of Chromosome 22.
- It was the first human chromosome ever fully decoded.
- This marked a significant milestone in the Human Genome Project.
2006 – UC Berkeley Tree-Sit Protest Begins
- On December 2, 2006, four students began living in oak trees at UC Berkeley.
- They were protesting the planned removal of the grove to make way for a new athletic facility.
- The sit-in lasted 649 days, becoming one of the longest tree protests in U.S. history.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on December 2?
December 2 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day
Gianni Versace (1946–1997)
- Born on December 2, 1946.
- Italian fashion designer known for bold, glamorous, and provocative styles.
- Founder of the global Versace brand.
Maria Callas (1923–1977)
- Born on December 2, 1923.
- Greek-American opera singer celebrated for her dramatic voice.
- Famous for roles in Tosca and Norma.
Britney Spears (1981– )
- Born on December 2, 1981.
- American pop singer, dancer, and cultural icon.
- Known for hits like "...Baby One More Time" and "Toxic".
Notable Deaths on December 2
Hernán Cortés (d. 1547)
- Died December 2, 1547.
- Spanish conquistador who led the expedition that caused the fall of the Aztec Empire.
Marquis de Sade (d. 1814)
- Died December 2, 1814.
- French writer and philosopher. His writings were controversial and influenced discussions on morality and freedom.
John Brown (d. 1859)
- Died December 2, 1859 — executed by hanging.
- An American abolitionist who fought against slavery. His death heightened tensions, leading to the U.S. Civil War.
Aaron Copland (d. 1990)
- Died December 2, 1990.
- Renowned American composer — a key figure in 20th-century classical music.
Desi Arnaz (d. 1986)
- Died December 2, 1986.
- Cuban-American actor, musician and television producer, widely known for his work in early television.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation