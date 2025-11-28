Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2025 Out: Exam Starts 18 Dec — Check Full Schedule & Admit Card Details

Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. As per the official notice released by SSC, the Delhi Police Constable and other posts exam will be conducted between December 16, 2025 and January 22, 2026.

SSC will conduct the exam to recruit eligible candidates for 7565 vacancies of both male and female candidates. The exam will be conducted between December 16, 2025 and January 22, 2026 in multiple shifts.

Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2025

SSC will conduct the exam between December and January for multiple posts in Delhi Police, such as Constable (Driver)-Male, Constable (Executive) Male and Female, Head Constable (Ministerial), and Head Constable (Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)). The examination will be conducted in multiple shifts. Click on the direct link below to read the official notice.