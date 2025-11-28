Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2025 Out: Exam Starts 18 Dec — Check Full Schedule & Admit Card Details

Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. As per the official notice released by SSC, the Delhi Police Constable and other posts exam will be conducted between December 16, 2025 and January 22, 2026.
SSC will conduct the exam to recruit eligible candidates for 7565 vacancies of both male and female candidates. The exam will be conducted between December 16, 2025 and January 22, 2026 in multiple shifts.
Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2025
SSC will conduct the exam between December and January for multiple posts in Delhi Police, such as Constable (Driver)-Male, Constable (Executive) Male and Female, Head Constable (Ministerial), and Head Constable (Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)). The examination will be conducted in multiple shifts. Click on the direct link below to read the official notice.
Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2025: Overview
The Delhi Police Constable Written Exam Date 2025 has been released by the SSC. The examination will be conducted to recruit eligible candidates for 7565 vacancies. Check the table below for Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2025 Key Highlights.
Aspect
Details
Conducting Body
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
Exam Name
Delhi Police Constable (Executive) 2025
Vacancies
7,565
Application Dates
22 Sept – 31 Oct 2025
Exam Dates
18 Dec 2025 – 22 Jan 2026
Admit Card
To be released soon
Selection Process
CBT + PE & MT
Official Website
ssc.gov.in
Delhi Police Constable Exam Schedule 2025
SSC will conduct the Delhi Police Constable exam from December 18, 2025 in multiple shifts. SSC will release the city intimation slip 10 days before the exam and the admit card 2-23 days before the exam. Check the table below for the post-wise exam schedule.
Name of Examination
Schedule of Examination
Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2025.
16th and 17th December, 2025.
Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025.
18th December, 2025 to 6th January, 2026
Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2025
7th to 12th January, 2026
Head Constable (Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)) in Delhi Police Examination, 2025
15th to 22nd January, 2026
