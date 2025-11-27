SAIL Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 124 Management Trainee - Apply Online at sailcareer.com

SAIL Recruitment 2025: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is looking for 124 Management Trainees (Technical) posts available in front-line positions in its plants, units and mines as Management Trainee (Technical) in E1 grade. These positions are to be filled in different disciplines including Electrical, Mechanical, Instrumentation, Metallurgy, Chemical and others. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Degree in Engineering in the concerned disciplines can apply online for these posts on or before December 05, 2025.

Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in online examination-Computer based Test (CBT) followed by GD and Interview round. The written exam will be held tentatively in January-2026/February-2026.

SAIL MT Recruitment 2025 PDF Link

The detailed notification regarding the 124 Management Trainees (Technical) posts is available on the official website of SAIL. You can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below-