SAIL Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 124 Management Trainee - Apply Online at sailcareer.com

By Manish Kumar
Nov 27, 2025, 13:15 IST

SAIL Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released by the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) for 124 Management Trainees (Technical) posts. Candidates should have a Degree in Engineering in the concerned disciplines. Check eligibility, salary, selection process and others.

SAIL Recruitment 2025: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is looking for 124 Management Trainees (Technical) posts available in front-line positions in its plants, units and mines as Management Trainee (Technical) in E1 grade. These positions are to be filled in different disciplines including Electrical, Mechanical, Instrumentation, Metallurgy, Chemical and others. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Degree in Engineering in the concerned disciplines can apply online for these posts on or before December 05, 2025.

Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in online examination-Computer based Test (CBT) followed by GD and Interview round. The written exam will be held tentatively in January-2026/February-2026.

SAIL MT Recruitment 2025 PDF Link

The detailed notification regarding the 124 Management Trainees (Technical) posts is available on the official website of SAIL. You can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below- 

SAIL MT Recruitment 2025

Download PDF Link 

SAIL MT 2025 Vacancy 

A total of 124 MT posts are to be filled in different disciplines including Electrical, Mechanical, Instrumentation, Metallurgy, Chemical and others. Check the discipline wise vacancies given below-

Engineering Discipline No. of Posts
Chemical  05
Civil 14
Computer 04
Electrical 44
Instrumentation 07
Mechanical 30
Metallurgy 20

Important Dates

You are advised to check the detailed notification regarding the crucial dates to apply for these positions. Below are details of the crucial dates-

  • Starting Date of Application - 15 November 2025
  • Last Date of Application - 05 December 2025

SAIL MT Recruitment 2025 Examination Pattern

The Online Examination will be conducted of 200 Marks consisting of two parts, viz. first part comprising of Domain Knowledge Test (duration 40 minutes) for 100 marks and second part comprising of Aptitude Test (duration 80 minutes) for total 100 marks; consisting of four segments, viz. Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, Reasoning and General Awareness of 25 marks each.

SAIL MT Recruitment 2025 Emoluments

Candidates selected finally for Management Trainees(Technical) posts will be offered Basic Pay of Rs. 50,000/- p.m. in the pay scale of Rs. 50000-160000/-. On successful completion of training of one year, the Management Trainees (Technical) will be designated as Assistant Manager in E1 grade and placed in the scale of pay of Rs. 60000-180000/-. Besides Basic Pay, the Management Trainees (Technical) will also be paid Dearness Allowance and others as mentioned in the notification.

How to Apply for SAIL Recruitment 2025?

You can apply for these positions after following the steps given below. 

  • Go to the official website of the SAIL i.e. www.sail.co.in or www.sailcareers.com .
  • Click on “Fresh candidate to create Login (New Log in)”.
  • Login into your account
  • Complete the application process step by step by filling required information, upload the documents. 
  • Pay Fee as per mentioned in the notification. 
  • Submit the application after completion of all details
  • Take the print out of the application form for future reference.

