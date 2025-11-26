DFCCIL City Intimation Slip 2025 Today at dfccil.com, Check CBT 2 Exam City Details PDF - Link Here

Bihar DELED Result 2025
By Manish Kumar
Nov 26, 2025, 10:55 IST

DFCCIL City Intimation Slip 2025 will be released by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) today, on November 26 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Stage 2 for the posts of  Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Executive (Civil, Electrical, Signal & Telecommunication)on its official website. Check the link to download and other details here. 

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025: The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) will release today, on November 26, the City Intimation Slip for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Stage 2 on its official website. The detailed message & e-mail sent on regarding the City Slip will be sent to candidates through the registered e-mail id & mobile number on Nov 26, 2025. The E-admit Card Link will be made live on December 09, 2025 on DFCCIL website.
The written exam for Stage 2 round for various posts including Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Executive (Civil, Electrical, Signal & Telecommunication), and Junior Manager (Finance) are scheduled from December 13, 2025 onwards.

DFCCIL City Slip 2025 Link Active

The DFCCIL City Intimation Slip 2025 link will be made live on 09.12.2025 at 11:00 AM on DFCCIL website dfccil.com. The city slip can be downloaded after providing the registered user, User ID and password. Click on the direct link below to download the DFCCIL City  Slip 2025.

DFCCIL City Slip 2025

Download Link 

DFCCIL City Slip 2025: Overview

The DFCCIL City Intimation Slip 2025 download link will be activated for the exam scheduled from December 13, 2025 onwards. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 642 vacancies of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Executive (Civil, Electrical, Signal & Telecommunication), and Junior Manager (Finance) are to be filled. Check the table below for DFCCIL City Slip 2025 Key Highlights.

 

Detail

Information

Organization

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL)

Posts

MTS, Executive (Civil/Electrical/S&T), Junior Manager (Finance)

Total Vacancies

642

City Slip Release Date

November 26, 2025

Admit Card Release Date

December 09, 2025

Exam Dates

December 13 & 14, 2025

Selection Process

CBT-1, CBT-2 (for some posts), PET, Document Verification, Medical Test

Official Website

www.dfccil.com

How to Download the DFCCIL City Slip 2025?

The DFCCIL City Slip 2025 can be downloaded after clicking on the direct link provided above or you can follow the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website, dfccil.com
  • On the homepage, click DFCCIL MTS City Slip against 01/DR/2025.
  • A new page will open up now; click on login credentials such as User ID, Password, and Captcha Code.
  • Verify the details such as name, roll number, exam date, and center details
  • Download the PDF and print a copy for future reference.


