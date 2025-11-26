DFCCIL City Intimation Slip 2025 Today at dfccil.com, Check CBT 2 Exam City Details PDF - Link Here

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025: The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) will release today, on November 26, the City Intimation Slip for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Stage 2 on its official website. The detailed message & e-mail sent on regarding the City Slip will be sent to candidates through the registered e-mail id & mobile number on Nov 26, 2025. The E-admit Card Link will be made live on December 09, 2025 on DFCCIL website.

The written exam for Stage 2 round for various posts including Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Executive (Civil, Electrical, Signal & Telecommunication), and Junior Manager (Finance) are scheduled from December 13, 2025 onwards.

DFCCIL City Slip 2025 Link Active

The DFCCIL City Intimation Slip 2025 link will be made live on 09.12.2025 at 11:00 AM on DFCCIL website dfccil.com. The city slip can be downloaded after providing the registered user, User ID and password. Click on the direct link below to download the DFCCIL City Slip 2025.