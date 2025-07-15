Palamuru University Result 2025 OUT on palamuruuniversity.com; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Palamuru University Result 2025: Palamuru University has recently declared the II, IV, and VI semester results for various UG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BEd, BPharma, and other exams. Palamuru University Manabadi Result 2025 has been released online on the official exam portal- exam.palamuruuniversity.com. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the exam.palamuruuniversity.com results by their hall ticket number.
Palamuru University UG Even Sem Result 2025
As per the latest update, Palamuru University released the results for various UG and PG courses. The students can check their Palamuru University results on the official website of the University- palamuruuniversity.com
|
Palamuru University Result 2025 Link
|Click here
Steps to Check Palamuru University UG Result 2025
Candidates can check their annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Palamuru University results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - palamuruuniversity.com
Step 2: Scroll down to the “Results” section.
Step 3: Select your course in the given list and Click on it.
Step 4: Enter the Hall Ticket Number, select year/sem and click on “Search”
Step 5: The Result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links To Download Palamuru University Manabadi Marksheet
Check here the direct link for Palamuru University Result 2025 for various yearly examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|UG II, IV, VI Sem Reg./Backlog And V Sem Backlog Result June-2025
|Click here
|BEd I Sem Regular Revaluation Result Feb-2025
|Click here
|LLB I, III Sem Regular Revaluation Result Mar-2025
|Click here
|B.Pharmacy I, II, III, IV, V, VI, VII, VIII Regular Revaluation Result Feb-2025
|Click here
|MCA I Sem Reg./Backlog And III Sem Backlog Result Feb-2025
|Click here
|MBA I Sem Reg./Backlog And III Sem Backlog Result Feb-2025
|Click here
|PG I EM Reg./Backlog Result Feb-2025
|Click here
|UG I, III, V Sem Regular/Backlog Revaluation Result Dec-2024
|Click here
|BEd II Sem Revaluation Result Oct-2024
|Click here
|IBED I, III, V Sem Regular Result Dec-2024
|Click here
|UG I, II, III Year Backlog Result Dec-2024
|Click here
|MPharmacy III Regular Results January-2025
|Click here
|MPharmacy II Regular & I Sem Backlog Results August-2024
|Click here
|BEd II Sem Regular Results Oct-2024
|Click here
|UG I Sem Regular/Backlog Result Dec- 2024
|Click here
|
UG III Sem Regular/Backlog Result Dec- 2024
|
UG V Sem Regular/Backlog Result Dec- 2024
|Click here
|
BPharmacy II, IV & VI Sem Revaluation Result August-2024
|Click here
|
BED II, III Sem Backlog And IV Sem Regular Revaluation Result Aug-2024
|Click here
|
MED I Sem Regular Result June-2024
|Click here
|
LLB II Sem Regular Result Nov-2024
|Click here
Palamuru University: Highlights
Palamuru University is located in Mahbubnagar, Telangana. It was established in the year 2008 to cater to the growing requirements of Higher Education in the region in general and of Mahabubnagar district in particular. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Palamuru University offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Commerce and Business Management, Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, Faculty of Pharmacy, and Faculty of Education.
|
Palamuru University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Palamuru University
|
Established
|
2008
|
Location
|
Mahbubnagar, Telangana
|
Palamuru University Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
UG II,IV,VI SEM REG./BACKLOG AND V SEM BACKLOG RESULT JUNE-2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation