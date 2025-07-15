Palamuru University Result 2025 OUT on palamuruuniversity.com; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Palamuru University Result 2025: Palamuru University has recently declared the II, IV, and VI semester results for various UG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BEd, BPharma, and other exams. Palamuru University Manabadi Result 2025 has been released online on the official exam portal- exam.palamuruuniversity.com. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the exam.palamuruuniversity.com results by their hall ticket number. Palamuru University UG Even Sem Result 2025 As per the latest update, Palamuru University released the results for various UG and PG courses. The students can check their Palamuru University results on the official website of the University- palamuruuniversity.com Palamuru University Result 2025 Link Click here

Palamuru University: Highlights Palamuru University is located in Mahbubnagar, Telangana. It was established in the year 2008 to cater to the growing requirements of Higher Education in the region in general and of Mahabubnagar district in particular. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Palamuru University offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Commerce and Business Management, Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, Faculty of Pharmacy, and Faculty of Education. Palamuru University Highlights University Name Palamuru University Established 2008 Location Mahbubnagar, Telangana Palamuru University Result Link - Latest Click here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed