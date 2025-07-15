Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Palamuru University Result 2025 OUT on palamuruuniversity.com; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Palamuru University Result 2025 OUT: Palamuru University (PU) declared the results for various UG and PG courses on its official website-exam.palamuruuniversity.com. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Palamuru University results.

BySunil Sharma
Jul 15, 2025, 10:26 IST
Palamuru University Result 2025: Palamuru University has recently declared the II, IV, and VI semester results for various UG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BEd, BPharma, and other exams. Palamuru University Manabadi Result 2025 has been released online on the official exam portal- exam.palamuruuniversity.com. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the exam.palamuruuniversity.com results by their hall ticket number.

Palamuru University UG Even Sem Result 2025

As per the latest update, Palamuru University released the results for various UG and PG courses. The students can check their Palamuru University results on the official website of the University- palamuruuniversity.com

Palamuru University Result 2025 Link

 Click here 

Steps to Check Palamuru University UG Result 2025

Candidates can check their annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Palamuru University results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - palamuruuniversity.com

Step 2: Scroll down to the “Results” section.

Step 3: Select your course in the given list and Click on it.

Step 4: Enter the Hall Ticket Number, select year/sem and click on “Search”

Step 5: The Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links To Download Palamuru University Manabadi Marksheet

Check here the direct link for Palamuru University Result 2025 for various yearly examinations.

Course

Result Links
UG II, IV, VI Sem Reg./Backlog And V Sem Backlog Result June-2025 Click here
BEd I Sem Regular Revaluation Result Feb-2025 Click here
LLB I, III Sem Regular Revaluation Result Mar-2025 Click here
B.Pharmacy I, II, III, IV, V, VI, VII, VIII Regular Revaluation Result Feb-2025 Click here
MCA I Sem Reg./Backlog And III Sem Backlog Result Feb-2025 Click here
MBA I Sem Reg./Backlog And III Sem Backlog Result Feb-2025 Click here
PG I EM Reg./Backlog Result Feb-2025 Click here
UG I, III, V Sem Regular/Backlog Revaluation Result Dec-2024 Click here
BEd II Sem Revaluation Result Oct-2024 Click here
IBED I, III, V Sem Regular Result Dec-2024 Click here
UG I, II, III Year Backlog Result Dec-2024 Click here
MPharmacy III Regular Results January-2025 Click here
MPharmacy II Regular & I Sem Backlog Results August-2024 Click here
BEd II Sem Regular Results Oct-2024 Click here
UG I Sem Regular/Backlog Result Dec- 2024 Click here

UG III Sem Regular/Backlog Result Dec- 2024

Click here

UG V Sem Regular/Backlog Result Dec- 2024

 Click here

BPharmacy II, IV & VI Sem Revaluation Result August-2024

 Click here

BED II, III Sem Backlog And IV Sem Regular Revaluation Result Aug-2024

 Click here

MED I Sem Regular Result June-2024 

 Click here

LLB II Sem Regular Result Nov-2024

 Click here

Palamuru University: Highlights

Palamuru University is located in  Mahbubnagar, Telangana. It was established in the year 2008 to cater to the growing requirements of Higher Education in the region in general and of Mahabubnagar district in particular. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

Palamuru University offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Commerce and Business Management, Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, Faculty of Pharmacy, and Faculty of Education.

Palamuru University Highlights

University Name

Palamuru University

Established

2008

Location

Mahbubnagar, Telangana

Palamuru University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

 

UG II,IV,VI SEM REG./BACKLOG AND V SEM BACKLOG RESULT JUNE-2025

