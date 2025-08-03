Friendship Day 2025 in the U.S.: Check Origin in the U.S, Significance and Interesting Facts

In the United States, Friendship Day 2025 will be celebrated on Sunday, August 3, which offers a special moment to cherish people who bring happiness, comfort, and power into our lives. In an era where connections are often digital and fast, this day serves as a meaningful reminder to stop and appreciate real, permanent bonds. Whether he is a childhood friend, college roommate, or work friend, Friendship Day encourages us to reconnect and express gratitude to the relationships that shape us.
While there is not a federal holiday, its emotional importance is increasing, especially among the younger generations. From thoughtful messages to small ceremonies and social media shouts, find personal ways to honor American friendship across the country and celebrate those who matter the most.
Origin of Friendship Day in the U.S.
Friendship Day in the United States began in 1930 when Joyce Hall, founder of Hallmark Cards, established the idea of a day set aside for friendship. The intent of the initiative was to encourage people to send greeting cards to their friends and express their appreciation. In 1935, Congress declared the first Sunday of August as National Friendship Day and hoped it would create goodwill and harmony in a time of economic distress and social unrest.
While the holiday had a commercial intent behind it, the holiday's emotional underpinnings have taken hold. The day became a day for people to reconnect, to express thanksgiving, and acknowledgment of the relationships they have with others. Although it is not a federal holiday, many Americans still celebrate it in meaningful, genuine gestures, messages, and time spent with friends.
Interesting Facts About Friendship Day
Here are some interesting and exciting facts about Friendship Day:
- Friendship Day originated in the United States in 1930 when the founder of Hallmark Cards, Joyce Hall, proposed a day to exchange greeting cards to celebrate friendships. The day was officially recognized by U.S. Congress in 1935.
- In 2011, the United Nations declared July 30 as International Friendship Day to celebrate and promote global solidarity and cultural understanding, although in the United States, it is still celebrated on the first Sunday in August.
- In 1998, Winnie the Pooh was named the world's Ambassador of Friendship by the United Nations and serves as a symbol for kindness, loyalty, and innocence in friendships that span generations.
- Friendship Day is celebrated broadly through social media by way of support through hashtagging (#FriendshipDay; #BestFriendsForever) each year. It also serves to encourage the public's appreciation of relationships by posting creativity of gratitude.
- There are many countries that celebrate Friendship Day differently, such as Argentina and Paraguay, where it is known to be one of the most popular social days of the entire year, with restaurants often fully booked and friends commonly exchanging gifts.
- Friendship was studied by psychologists as essential for mental health. Historically, studies emphasize the strength of friendships in improving life expectancy, having less stress, and creating emotional resilience.
- Friendship Day is also recognized in schools and workplaces in ways that create community through group activities, card-making, or a variety of events to develop community.
