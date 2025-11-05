UP Board Exam Date 2026 Announced: Download UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Time Table at upmsp.edu.in; Check Inter and Matric Exam Schedule Here

UP Board class 10, 12 Exam 2026 Dates OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board High School Class 10th and Intermediate 12th Exam 2026 dates today, November 5, 2025. According to the official notice, the exams will begin from February 18, 2026 and continue till March 12, 2026 for both classes. The exams will be held in different schedules across the entire schedule. Candidates can check the detailed time table here and check the official notice for more details on the official website at upmsp.edu.in. The morning session will be held from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while the evening session runs from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.

UP Board 10th, 12th (Matric, Intermediate) Exam 2026: Highlights

