UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
UP Board Exam Date 2026 Announced: Download UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Time Table at upmsp.edu.in; Check Inter and Matric Exam Schedule Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 5, 2025, 21:36 IST

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exams for 2026 will be held from February 18 to March 12, 2026. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) released the dates today, November 5, 2025. Candidates can check detailed timetables published on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Key Points

  • The UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exams for 2026 will be held from February 18 to March 12, 2026.
  • The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad released the dates today, November 5, 2025.
  • Candidates can check detailed timetables published on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board class 10, 12 Exam 2026 Dates OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board High School Class 10th and Intermediate 12th Exam 2026 dates today, November 5, 2025. According to the official notice, the exams will begin from February 18, 2026 and continue till March 12, 2026 for both classes. The exams will be held in different schedules across the entire schedule. Candidates can check the detailed time table here and check the official notice for more details on the official website at upmsp.edu.in. The morning session will be held from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while the evening session runs from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.

UP Board 10th, 12th (Matric, Intermediate) Exam 2026: Highlights
 

Exam

Theory exams begin

February 18th,2026

Theory exams end

March 12th, 2026

Exam shifts

Morning: ~ 8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Exam shifts

Afternoon: ~ 8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

UPMSP Class 10th High School Examination Schedule 2026

Candidates can check the High School Matric (Class 10) complete schedule here:

Date

Day

Time

Slot

Subject

February 18, 2026

Sunday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Hindi

February 18, 2026

Sunday

2:00 pm to 5:15 pm

Evening

Elementary Hindi

February 19, 2026

Thursday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Computer

February 18, 2026

Thursday

2:00 pm to 5:15 pm

Evening

Stitching

February 20, 2026

Friday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

General Social Science

February 21, 2026

Saturday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Home Science (for girls only), Home Science (for boys and those girls who have not opted for it)

February 23, 2026

Monday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

English

February 23, 2026

Monday

2:00 pm to 5:15 pm

Evening

Electrician, Healthcare, Solar system repair, plumber, cyber security, IT and ITES, Mobile repair, disaster management, retail trading

February 24, 2026

Tuesday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

NCC

February 24, 2026

Tuesday

2:00 pm to 5:15 pm

Evening

Human Science

February 25, 2026

Wednesday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Science

February 26, 2026

Thursday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali

February 27, 2026

Friday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Mathematics

February 28, 2026

Saturday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Sanskrit

February 28, 2026

Saturday

2:00 pm to 5:15 pm

Evening

Instrumental Music

March 7, 2026

Saturday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Commerce

March 9, 2026

Monday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Urdu

March 10, 2026

Tuesday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Painting, Ranjan Kala

March 11, 2026

Wednesday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Music – Vocal

March 11, 2026

Wednesday

2:00 pm to 5:15 pm

Evening

Pali, Arabic, Farsi

March 12, 2026

Thursday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Agriculture

UPMSP Class 12th Intermediate Examination Schedule 2026

Candidates can check the Intermediate (Class 12) complete schedule here:

Date

Day

Time

Slot

Subjects

02/18/2026

Wednesday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Language – Hindi

02/18/2026

Wednesday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Hindi

02/19/2026

Thursday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Sanskrit, Urdu, Bengali, Maithili, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Prakrit, Nepali

02/19/2026

Thursday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Home Science

02/20/2026

Friday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Agriculture (Part 1 – Theory)

02/20/2026

Friday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Psychology

02/21/2026

Saturday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Vocational Subjects – Computer Science, Office Management, Marketing, Tourism, Journalism, Library Science, etc.

02/21/2026

Saturday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

History

02/23/2026

Monday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Sanskrit, Urdu, Bengali, Persian, Arabic, Pali, Prakrit, Nepali

02/23/2026

Monday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Physics

02/24/2026

Tuesday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Agriculture Science (Part 1 – Theory)

02/24/2026

Tuesday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Agriculture Science (Part 2 – Practical)

02/25/2026

Wednesday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Economics

02/25/2026

Wednesday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Geography, Political Science, Sociology

02/26/2026

Thursday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Philosophy, Psychology

02/26/2026

Thursday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Agriculture Science (Part 2 – Practical)

02/27/2026

Friday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Computer Science

02/27/2026

Friday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Physical Science

02/28/2026

Saturday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Agriculture (Part 2 – Practical for Vocational Students)

03/07/2026

Saturday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Computer Science, Home Science, Psychology, Drawing, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, History, Geography, Accountancy, Business Studies, Entrepreneurship

03/07/2026

Saturday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Political Science, Sociology, Economics

03/09/2026

Monday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Languages – English, Urdu, Bengali, Maithili, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Prakrit, Nepali

03/10/2026

Tuesday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Agricultural Science – Crop Production, Horticulture, Dairy & Animal Husbandry, Plant Protection, Agricultural Economics, Agricultural Engineering, Agricultural Extension, Soil Science (Part 1 – Theory)

03/10/2026

Tuesday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Agricultural Science Practical (Part 2)

03/11/2026

Wednesday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Vocational Subjects – Business Organization, Accountancy, Entrepreneurship, Retail Management, Tourism, Journalism, Library Science, Computer Application, Fashion Design, Beauty and Wellness, Textile Design

03/11/2026

Wednesday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Music (Vocal/Instrumental/Dance)

03/12/2026

Thursday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Computer Science

03/12/2026

Thursday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Environmental Science, Physical Education, Biotechnology, Dairy Technology, Fisheries, Sericulture, Poultry Farming, Food Preservation, Electrical Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Construction, Plumbing, Welding, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning

UPMSP Matric Class 10, Inter Class 12 Time Table Official Notice

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

