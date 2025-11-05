UP Board Exam Date 2026 Announced: Download UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Time Table at upmsp.edu.in; Check Inter and Matric Exam Schedule Here

Key Points
- The UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exams for 2026 will be held from February 18 to March 12, 2026.
- The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad released the dates today, November 5, 2025.
- Candidates can check detailed timetables published on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.
UP Board class 10, 12 Exam 2026 Dates OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board High School Class 10th and Intermediate 12th Exam 2026 dates today, November 5, 2025. According to the official notice, the exams will begin from February 18, 2026 and continue till March 12, 2026 for both classes. The exams will be held in different schedules across the entire schedule. Candidates can check the detailed time table here and check the official notice for more details on the official website at upmsp.edu.in. The morning session will be held from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while the evening session runs from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.
UP Board 10th, 12th (Matric, Intermediate) Exam 2026: Highlights
|
Exam
|
Theory exams begin
|
February 18th,2026
|
Theory exams end
|
March 12th, 2026
|
Exam shifts
|
Morning: ~ 8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Exam shifts
|
Afternoon: ~ 8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
UPMSP Class 10th High School Examination Schedule 2026
Candidates can check the High School Matric (Class 10) complete schedule here:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Time
|
Slot
|
Subject
|
February 18, 2026
|
Sunday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Hindi
|
February 18, 2026
|
Sunday
|
2:00 pm to 5:15 pm
|
Evening
|
Elementary Hindi
|
February 19, 2026
|
Thursday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Computer
|
February 18, 2026
|
Thursday
|
2:00 pm to 5:15 pm
|
Evening
|
Stitching
|
February 20, 2026
|
Friday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
General Social Science
|
February 21, 2026
|
Saturday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Home Science (for girls only), Home Science (for boys and those girls who have not opted for it)
|
February 23, 2026
|
Monday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
English
|
February 23, 2026
|
Monday
|
2:00 pm to 5:15 pm
|
Evening
|
Electrician, Healthcare, Solar system repair, plumber, cyber security, IT and ITES, Mobile repair, disaster management, retail trading
|
February 24, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
NCC
|
February 24, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
2:00 pm to 5:15 pm
|
Evening
|
Human Science
|
February 25, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Science
|
February 26, 2026
|
Thursday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali
|
February 27, 2026
|
Friday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Mathematics
|
February 28, 2026
|
Saturday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Sanskrit
|
February 28, 2026
|
Saturday
|
2:00 pm to 5:15 pm
|
Evening
|
Instrumental Music
|
March 7, 2026
|
Saturday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Commerce
|
March 9, 2026
|
Monday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Urdu
|
March 10, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Painting, Ranjan Kala
|
March 11, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Music – Vocal
|
March 11, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
2:00 pm to 5:15 pm
|
Evening
|
Pali, Arabic, Farsi
|
March 12, 2026
|
Thursday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Agriculture
UPMSP Class 12th Intermediate Examination Schedule 2026
Candidates can check the Intermediate (Class 12) complete schedule here:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Time
|
Slot
|
Subjects
|
02/18/2026
|
Wednesday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Language – Hindi
|
02/18/2026
|
Wednesday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Hindi
|
02/19/2026
|
Thursday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Sanskrit, Urdu, Bengali, Maithili, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Prakrit, Nepali
|
02/19/2026
|
Thursday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Home Science
|
02/20/2026
|
Friday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Agriculture (Part 1 – Theory)
|
02/20/2026
|
Friday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Psychology
|
02/21/2026
|
Saturday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Vocational Subjects – Computer Science, Office Management, Marketing, Tourism, Journalism, Library Science, etc.
|
02/21/2026
|
Saturday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
History
|
02/23/2026
|
Monday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Sanskrit, Urdu, Bengali, Persian, Arabic, Pali, Prakrit, Nepali
|
02/23/2026
|
Monday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Physics
|
02/24/2026
|
Tuesday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Agriculture Science (Part 1 – Theory)
|
02/24/2026
|
Tuesday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Agriculture Science (Part 2 – Practical)
|
02/25/2026
|
Wednesday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Economics
|
02/25/2026
|
Wednesday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Geography, Political Science, Sociology
|
02/26/2026
|
Thursday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Philosophy, Psychology
|
02/26/2026
|
Thursday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Agriculture Science (Part 2 – Practical)
|
02/27/2026
|
Friday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Computer Science
|
02/27/2026
|
Friday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Physical Science
|
02/28/2026
|
Saturday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Agriculture (Part 2 – Practical for Vocational Students)
|
03/07/2026
|
Saturday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Computer Science, Home Science, Psychology, Drawing, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, History, Geography, Accountancy, Business Studies, Entrepreneurship
|
03/07/2026
|
Saturday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Political Science, Sociology, Economics
|
03/09/2026
|
Monday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Languages – English, Urdu, Bengali, Maithili, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Prakrit, Nepali
|
03/10/2026
|
Tuesday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Agricultural Science – Crop Production, Horticulture, Dairy & Animal Husbandry, Plant Protection, Agricultural Economics, Agricultural Engineering, Agricultural Extension, Soil Science (Part 1 – Theory)
|
03/10/2026
|
Tuesday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Agricultural Science Practical (Part 2)
|
03/11/2026
|
Wednesday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Vocational Subjects – Business Organization, Accountancy, Entrepreneurship, Retail Management, Tourism, Journalism, Library Science, Computer Application, Fashion Design, Beauty and Wellness, Textile Design
|
03/11/2026
|
Wednesday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Music (Vocal/Instrumental/Dance)
|
03/12/2026
|
Thursday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Computer Science
|
03/12/2026
|
Thursday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Environmental Science, Physical Education, Biotechnology, Dairy Technology, Fisheries, Sericulture, Poultry Farming, Food Preservation, Electrical Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Construction, Plumbing, Welding, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning
