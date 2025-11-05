UP Board Class 10 Timetable 2026 Out, Download UPMSP Matric Exam Date Sheet PDF at upmsp.edu.in

Key Points
- The UP Board Class 10th Exams for 2026 will be held from February 18 to March 12, 2026.
- The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad released the dates today, November 5, 2025.
- Candidates can check detailed timetables published on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the exam dates for the UP Board Class 10 exam 2026. According to the UP Board 10th date sheet 2026 PDF released, UP Board will be conducting the matric exams from February 18, 2026, to March 12, 2026. Students appearing for the UPMSP 10th exam 2026 can check the complete exam schedule here
UP Board will be conducting the class 10 exams in two shifts. UP Board 10th exam first shift will be held from 8:30 am to 11:45 PM, and second shift will be held from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. The exams will be conducted across designated exam centres.
UP board 10th Timetable 2026 PDF - Click Here
UPMSP Class 10th: Matric Exam Schedule 2026
Candidates can check the UP Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 below
|
Date
|
Day
|
Time
|
Slot
|
Subject
|
February 18, 2026
|
Sunday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Hindi
|
February 18, 2026
|
Sunday
|
2:00 pm to 5:15 pm
|
Evening
|
Elementary Hindi
|
February 19, 2026
|
Thursday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Computer
|
February 18, 2026
|
Thursday
|
2:00 pm to 5:15 pm
|
Evening
|
Stitching
|
February 20, 2026
|
Friday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
General Social Science
|
February 21, 2026
|
Saturday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Home Science (for girls only), Home Science (for boys and those girls who have not opted for it)
|
February 23, 2026
|
Monday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
English
|
February 23, 2026
|
Monday
|
2:00 pm to 5:15 pm
|
Evening
|
Electrician, Healthcare, Solar system repair, plumber, cyber security, IT and ITES, Mobile repair, disaster management, retail trading
|
February 24, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
NCC
|
February 24, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
2:00 pm to 5:15 pm
|
Evening
|
Human Science
|
February 25, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Science
|
February 26, 2026
|
Thursday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali
|
February 27, 2026
|
Friday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Mathematics
|
February 28, 2026
|
Saturday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Sanskrit
|
February 28, 2026
|
Saturday
|
2:00 pm to 5:15 pm
|
Evening
|
Instrumental Music
|
March 7, 2026
|
Saturday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Commerce
|
March 9, 2026
|
Monday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Urdu
|
March 10, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Painting, Ranjan Kala
|
March 11, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Music – Vocal
|
March 11, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
2:00 pm to 5:15 pm
|
Evening
|
Pali, Arabic, Farsi
|
March 12, 2026
|
Thursday
|
8:30 am to 11:45 am
|
Morning
|
Agriculture
