UP Board Class 10 Timetable 2026 Out, Download UPMSP Matric Exam Date Sheet PDF at upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the exam dates for the UP Board Class 10 exam 2026. According to the UP Board 10th date sheet 2026 PDF released, UP Board will be conducting the matric exams from February 18, 2026, to March 12, 2026. Students appearing for the UPMSP 10th exam 2026 can check the complete exam schedule here

UP Board will be conducting the class 10 exams in two shifts. UP Board 10th exam first shift will be held from 8:30 am to 11:45 PM, and second shift will be held from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. The exams will be conducted across designated exam centres.

UP board 10th Timetable 2026 PDF - Click Here

UPMSP Class 10th: Matric Exam Schedule 2026

Candidates can check the UP Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 below