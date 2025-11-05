UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
UP Board Class 10 Timetable 2026 Out, Download UPMSP Matric Exam Date Sheet PDF at upmsp.edu.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 5, 2025, 20:49 IST

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the UP board class 10 timetable 2026. Exams to be conducted in two shifts from February 18 top March 12, 2026. Get direct link here to download UP Matric Date Sheet 2026 PDF

The UP Board Class 10th Exams for 2026 will be held from February 18 to March 12, 2026.
Key Points

  • The UP Board Class 10th Exams for 2026 will be held from February 18 to March 12, 2026.
  • The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad released the dates today, November 5, 2025.
  • Candidates can check detailed timetables published on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the exam dates for the UP Board Class 10 exam 2026. According to the UP Board 10th date sheet 2026 PDF released, UP Board will be conducting the matric exams from February 18, 2026, to March 12, 2026. Students appearing for the UPMSP 10th exam 2026 can check the complete exam schedule here

UP Board will be conducting the class 10 exams in two shifts. UP Board 10th exam first shift will be held from 8:30 am to 11:45 PM, and second shift will be held from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. The exams will be conducted across designated exam centres. 

UP board 10th Timetable 2026 PDF - Click Here

UPMSP Class 10th: Matric Exam Schedule 2026

Candidates can check the UP Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 below

Date

Day

Time

Slot

Subject

February 18, 2026

Sunday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Hindi

February 18, 2026

Sunday

2:00 pm to 5:15 pm

Evening

Elementary Hindi

February 19, 2026

Thursday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Computer

February 18, 2026

Thursday

2:00 pm to 5:15 pm

Evening

Stitching

February 20, 2026

Friday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

General Social Science

February 21, 2026

Saturday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Home Science (for girls only), Home Science (for boys and those girls who have not opted for it)

February 23, 2026

Monday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

English

February 23, 2026

Monday

2:00 pm to 5:15 pm

Evening

Electrician, Healthcare, Solar system repair, plumber, cyber security, IT and ITES, Mobile repair, disaster management, retail trading

February 24, 2026

Tuesday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

NCC

February 24, 2026

Tuesday

2:00 pm to 5:15 pm

Evening

Human Science

February 25, 2026

Wednesday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Science

February 26, 2026

Thursday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali

February 27, 2026

Friday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Mathematics

February 28, 2026

Saturday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Sanskrit

February 28, 2026

Saturday

2:00 pm to 5:15 pm

Evening

Instrumental Music

March 7, 2026

Saturday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Commerce

March 9, 2026

Monday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Urdu

March 10, 2026

Tuesday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Painting, Ranjan Kala

March 11, 2026

Wednesday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Music – Vocal

March 11, 2026

Wednesday

2:00 pm to 5:15 pm

Evening

Pali, Arabic, Farsi

March 12, 2026

Thursday

8:30 am to 11:45 am

Morning

Agriculture

Also Read: UP Board Exam Date 2026 Announced: Download UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Time Table at upmsp.edu.in; Check Inter and Matric Exam Schedule Here

