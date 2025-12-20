XAT 2026 Admit Card Live: XLRI Jamshedpur Releasing MBA Hall Ticket at xatonline.in; Check Exam Guidelines, Instructions Details

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 20, 2025, 09:07 IST

XAT Admit Card 2026: The XLRI Jamshedpur will soon release the XAT 2026 Admit Card on its official website at xatonline.in. Download the MBA hall ticket, check exam date, guidelines, instructions, and important details.

XAT 2026 Admit Card: Live Updates

HIGHLIGHTS

  • XAT 2026 entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 4, 2026 across various exam centres
  • Candidates can download XAT admit card 2026 using their application number and password
  • XAT 2026 admit card login window available on the official website xatonline.in

XAT 2026 Admit Card: XLRI Jamshedpur will be announcing the XAT admit card 2026 today, December 20, 2025. As per the schedule, the date is tentative. Candidates who have completed their XAT applications will be issued their admit card on the official website.

To download the XAT admit card, candidates can visit the official website and log in with their Application number and password. The XAT admit card link will be provided on the homepage.

XAT 2026 admit card will be available on the official website - xatonline.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the XAT 2026 Admit Card.

XAT Admit Card 2026 - Click Here (Available Soon)

Steps to Download XAT 2026 Admit Card

The XAT 2026 admit card will be available for download on the official website. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT

Srep 2: Click on XAT admit card link

Step 3: Login using the application number and password

Step 4: The XAT 2026 admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference

  • Dec 20, 2025, 09:07 IST

    XAT Admit Card 2026: Exam Sections and Number of Questions

    Candidates can check here the section wise breakup of questions for XAT 2026

    Section

    Number of Questions (Approx.)

    VA & LR

    26

    Decision Making

    21

    QA & DI

    28

    General Knowledge

    20
  • Dec 20, 2025, 08:46 IST

    XAT 2026 Admit Card: Marking Scheme for Exam

    XAT 2026 will be held in the online CBT mode. Candidates appearing for the exams can check the exam pattern details here

    Marking Scheme

    Details

    Part 1

    • +1 mark for each correct answer

    • -0.25 mark for each incorrect answer

    • -0.10 mark for each unattempted question after 8 unattempted

    Part 2 (GK)

    • +1 mark for each correct answer

    • No negative marking for incorrect answers
  • Dec 20, 2025, 08:33 IST

    XAT Admit Card 20-26: Details Given on Hall Ticket

    The XAT 2026 admit card will be available for download from today, December 20. The following details will be available on the hall ticket

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Exam centre details
    • Reporting time
    • Exam duration
    • Candidate photograph and signature
    • Instructions for exams
  • Dec 20, 2025, 08:18 IST

    XAT 2026 Admit Card: Exam Pattern

    XAT 2026 is scheduled to be held on January 4, 2026. Candidates can check the exam pattern below

    Part

    Sections

    Duration

    VA & LR

    DM

    QA & DI

    GK

    Part 1

    Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning

    Decision Making

    Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation

    -

    170 Minutes

    Part 2

    General Knowledge

    10 Minutes
  • Dec 20, 2025, 07:55 IST

    XLRI Hall Ticket 2026: Exam Date and Time

    The XAT 2026 management entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 4, 2026. The exam will be held in a single session from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM across designated exam centres. The details of the exam centre, reporting time will be provided in the XAT 2026 admit card. 

  • Dec 20, 2025, 07:34 IST

    XLRI Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download Hall Ticket

    The XAT 2026 admit card link will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the admit card

    Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT 

    Step 2: Click on XAT 2026b admit card login

    Step 3: Enter the application number and password

    Step 4: Download the XAT admit card for further reference

  • Dec 20, 2025, 07:31 IST

    XAT Admit Card 2026: Official Website to Download Hall Ticket

    The XAT 2026 admit card will be available on the official website today, December 20. To download the admit card candidates must visit the official website - xatonline.in and login with their application number and password.

  • Dec 20, 2025, 07:29 IST

    XAT 2026 Admit Card: When will Admit Card be Issued?

    The XAT 2026 admit card will be available for download on the official website xatonline.in. Candidates who have applied for their XAT exams can download the admit card through the link on the website today, December 20, 2025. 

