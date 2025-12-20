XAT 2026 Admit Card Live: XLRI Jamshedpur Releasing MBA Hall Ticket at xatonline.in; Check Exam Guidelines, Instructions Details

XAT 2026 Admit Card: XLRI Jamshedpur will be announcing the XAT admit card 2026 today, December 20, 2025. As per the schedule, the date is tentative. Candidates who have completed their XAT applications will be issued their admit card on the official website.

To download the XAT admit card, candidates can visit the official website and log in with their Application number and password. The XAT admit card link will be provided on the homepage.

XAT 2026 admit card will be available on the official website - xatonline.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the XAT 2026 Admit Card.

XAT Admit Card 2026 - Click Here (Available Soon)

Steps to Download XAT 2026 Admit Card

The XAT 2026 admit card will be available for download on the official website. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT

Srep 2: Click on XAT admit card link

Step 3: Login using the application number and password

Step 4: The XAT 2026 admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference

