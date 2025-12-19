NEET PG Counselling 2025 AIQ Schedule Released, Check Details Here

Key Points
- NEET PG round 2 counselling final allotment result announced
- Counselling procedure for Round 3 to begin on December 26
- NEET PG classes to commence on December 22
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET PG counselling 2025 schedule for All India Quota, Deemed and Central Universities and State Quota admissions. Candidates who have cleared their NEET PG exams can participate in the counselling process.
It must be noted that the NEET PG 2025 round 2 counselling results have already been issued by MCC. Candidates allotted seats in the NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 of allotment, must report to the allotted institutions with all required documents by December 25, 2025.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 AIQ Schedule
Check the complete schedule for All India Quota, Central/Deemed Universities here
|NEET-PG SCHEDULE – 2025
All India Quota / Deemed / Central State Quota
|S.No.
|Schedule for Admission
|All India Quota / Deemed & Central Universities
|Sharing of Joined Candidates Data by MCC
|State Counselling
|Sharing of Joined Candidates Data by State DMEs / State Counselling Authorities
|1
|1st Round of Counselling
|17th Oct. to 22nd Nov., 2025
|2nd Dec., 2025 to 3rd Dec., 2025
|21st Nov. to 1st Dec., 2025
|8th Dec. to 9th Dec., 2025
|2
|Last date of Joining
|1st Dec., 2025
|—
|7th Dec., 2025
|—
|3
|2nd Round of Counselling
|5th Dec., 2025 to 16th Dec., 2025
|26th Dec., 2025
|10th Dec., 2025 to 21st Dec., 2025
|31st Dec., 2025
|4
|Last date of Joining
|25th Dec., 2025
|—
|30th Dec., 2025
|—
|5
|Round-3
|26th Dec., 2025 to 2nd Jan., 2026
|12th Jan., 2026
|2nd Jan., 2026 to 11th Jan., 2026
|18th Jan., 2026 to 19th Jan., 2026
|6
|Last date of Joining
|11th Jan., 2026
|—
|17th Jan., 2026
|—
|7
|Stray Vacancy
|15th Jan., 2026 to 21st Jan., 2026
|—
|21st Jan., 2026 to 24th Jan., 2026
|—
|8
|Last date of Joining
|31st Jan., 2026
|—
|31st Jan., 2026
|—
|9
|Commencement of Academic Session for PG Courses
|22nd December, 2025
