RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Check UG Shift Timings, Guidelines, and More

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam for Undergraduate posts will be held tomorrow. This marks a very important day for candidates who have worked hard for this railway recruitment. After qualifying CBT 1, candidates now face CBT 2, which plays a key role in the final selection process.
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have officially confirmed that the Computer Based Test Stage 2 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Undergraduate), under CEN No. 06/2024, will take place on 20 December 2025. Candidates who perform well in this stage will move closer to document verification and final appointment.
This article provides details about the RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam. Check an overview of the exam, shift timings, required documents, dress code, exam-day instructions, and last-minute preparation tips.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam
The RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam is the second stage of the selection process for Undergraduate Non-Technical Popular Category posts. This exam checks a candidate’s understanding, accuracy, and speed in key subjects.
Candidates can check the important points related to the exam in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Board
|
Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)
|
Exam Name
|
RRB NTPC UG CBT-II 2025
|
CEN Number
|
06/2024
|
Post Category
|
Non-Technical Popular Categories (Undergraduate)
|
Exam Stage
|
CBT-II
|
Exam Date
|
20th December 2025
|
Exam City Link
|
10th December 2025
|
Admit Card
|
16th December 2025
|
Official Website
|
www.rrbapply.gov.in / Regional RRB portals
RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Shift Timings
The RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 2 Exam will be conducted in two shifts on the same day. Candidates must strictly follow the reporting and gate closing times mentioned on the admit card.
|
Shift
|
Reporting Time
|
Gate Closing Time
|
Exam Starts
|
Exam Ends
|
Shift 1
|
7:30 am
|
8:30 am
|
9:30 am
|
11 am
|
Shift 2
|
12:30 pm
|
1:30 pm
|
2:30 pm
|
4 pm
Documents Required for RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam
Candidates must carry all required documents to appear for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam. Entry will not be allowed if any document is missing.
The following are the mandatory documents:
-
Printed RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025
-
One original valid photo ID proof:
-
Aadhaar Card
-
PAN Card
-
Passport
-
Voter ID
-
Driving Licence
-
One recent passport-size photograph
RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Dress Code Guidelines
The Railway Recruitment Boards have set strict dress code rules for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam to ensure smooth verification and fairness.
Dress Code for Female Candidates
Female candidates must follow these instructions for RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam:
-
Avoid heavy or designer clothes with embroidery or metal items
-
Do not wear jewellery such as bangles, chains, rings, anklets, or bracelets
-
Wear only flat slippers or sandals; shoes and heels are not allowed
-
Tie hair with plain rubber bands; avoid metal clips or pins
-
Hijab is allowed only if mentioned on the admit card
-
Do not apply mehndi on hands or feet
Dress Code for Male Candidates
Male candidates should follow these rules for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam:
-
Wear plain shirts or T-shirts without prints or metal buttons
-
Avoid jackets, hoodies, kurtas, or layered clothing
-
Wear only flat slippers or sandals
-
Do not wear watches, rings, chains, or bracelets
-
Caps or head coverings are not allowed unless mentioned on the admit card
Important Exam Day Instructions for RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 2 Exam
Candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam must follow all exam day rules carefully. The following are the instructions:
-
Reach the exam centre well before the reporting time
-
Carry only admit card, photo ID, and photograph
-
Do not carry mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or electronic items
-
Read all questions carefully before answering
-
Follow the instructions given by the invigilator
-
Leave the exam hall only when permitted
Last-Day Preparation Tips for RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam
Candidates should focus only on revision and mental relaxation with the RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam scheduled for tomorrow.
The following are last-day tips:
-
Revise basic Mathematics topics such as percentage, ratio, profit and loss, and simplification
-
Go through important General Awareness topics and recent current affairs
-
Solve one or two previous year question papers
-
Do not start any new topic
-
Get proper sleep and stay relaxed
