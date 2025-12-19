RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Check UG Shift Timings, Guidelines, and More

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam for Undergraduate posts will be held tomorrow. This marks a very important day for candidates who have worked hard for this railway recruitment. After qualifying CBT 1, candidates now face CBT 2, which plays a key role in the final selection process. The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have officially confirmed that the Computer Based Test Stage 2 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Undergraduate), under CEN No. 06/2024, will take place on 20 December 2025. Candidates who perform well in this stage will move closer to document verification and final appointment. This article provides details about the RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam. Check an overview of the exam, shift timings, required documents, dress code, exam-day instructions, and last-minute preparation tips. Also Check: RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2025

RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam The RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam is the second stage of the selection process for Undergraduate Non-Technical Popular Category posts. This exam checks a candidate’s understanding, accuracy, and speed in key subjects. Candidates can check the important points related to the exam in the table below: Particulars Details Recruitment Board Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) Exam Name RRB NTPC UG CBT-II 2025 CEN Number 06/2024 Post Category Non-Technical Popular Categories (Undergraduate) Exam Stage CBT-II Exam Date 20th December 2025 Exam City Link 10th December 2025 Admit Card 16th December 2025 Official Website www.rrbapply.gov.in / Regional RRB portals RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Shift Timings The RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 2 Exam will be conducted in two shifts on the same day. Candidates must strictly follow the reporting and gate closing times mentioned on the admit card.

Shift Reporting Time Gate Closing Time Exam Starts Exam Ends Shift 1 7:30 am 8:30 am 9:30 am 11 am Shift 2 12:30 pm 1:30 pm 2:30 pm 4 pm Documents Required for RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Candidates must carry all required documents to appear for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam. Entry will not be allowed if any document is missing. The following are the mandatory documents: Printed RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025

One original valid photo ID proof:

Aadhaar Card



PAN Card



Passport



Voter ID



Driving Licence

One recent passport-size photograph RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam Dress Code Guidelines The Railway Recruitment Boards have set strict dress code rules for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 2025 Exam to ensure smooth verification and fairness. Dress Code for Female Candidates

Female candidates must follow these instructions for RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam: Avoid heavy or designer clothes with embroidery or metal items

Do not wear jewellery such as bangles, chains, rings, anklets, or bracelets

Wear only flat slippers or sandals; shoes and heels are not allowed

Tie hair with plain rubber bands; avoid metal clips or pins

Hijab is allowed only if mentioned on the admit card

Do not apply mehndi on hands or feet Dress Code for Male Candidates Male candidates should follow these rules for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam: Wear plain shirts or T-shirts without prints or metal buttons

Avoid jackets, hoodies, kurtas, or layered clothing

Wear only flat slippers or sandals

Do not wear watches, rings, chains, or bracelets

Caps or head coverings are not allowed unless mentioned on the admit card