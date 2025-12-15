RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2025 OUT: Check Zone Wise and Category Wise Marks PDF

By Mridula Sharma
Dec 15, 2025, 16:20 IST

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2025–26 has been released on 15 December 2025 by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) through the official CEN No. 05/2024 notification for Graduate-level Non-Technical Popular Categories posts. Candidates can check this article for RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2025-26.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2025-26: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2025 on 15 December 2025. Candidates who appeared for the CBT 2 exam on 13 October 2025 can now check their zone-wise merit list and cut-off marks on the official RRB website or their respective regional websites.

This result is released for candidates who applied under CEN No. 05/2024 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate level) posts. Based on the marks scored in CBT 2, candidates have been shortlisted category-wise on merit.

Candidates who qualify in CBT 2 will move to the next stage, which includes CBAT or Typing Skill Test (TST), as per the post applied for. The final selection for Document Verification will be done after considering performance in CBT 2 and CBAT or TST.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2025 Overview

Candidates can check the key highlights of the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2025–26 in the table below for important exam details and next selection stages.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Exam Name

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Examination 2025

Notification Number

CEN No. 05/2024

Exam Date (CBT 2)

13 October 2025

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result Release Date

15 December 2025

Next Stage After CBT 2

CBAT / Typing Skill Test (TST)

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2025-26

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2025–26 is released to help candidates understand the minimum marks required to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. The cut-off varies by region, category, and number of vacancies. Check the info below for RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2025–26 details:

