RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2025 OUT: Check Zone Wise and Category Wise Marks PDF

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2025-26: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2025 on 15 December 2025. Candidates who appeared for the CBT 2 exam on 13 October 2025 can now check their zone-wise merit list and cut-off marks on the official RRB website or their respective regional websites.

This result is released for candidates who applied under CEN No. 05/2024 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate level) posts. Based on the marks scored in CBT 2, candidates have been shortlisted category-wise on merit.

Candidates who qualify in CBT 2 will move to the next stage, which includes CBAT or Typing Skill Test (TST), as per the post applied for. The final selection for Document Verification will be done after considering performance in CBT 2 and CBAT or TST.