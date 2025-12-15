RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2025 OUT: Check Zone Wise and Category Wise Marks PDF

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2025-26: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2025 on 15 December 2025. Candidates who appeared for the CBT 2 exam on 13 October 2025 can now check their zone-wise merit list and cut-off marks on the official RRB website or their respective regional websites.
This result is released for candidates who applied under CEN No. 05/2024 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate level) posts. Based on the marks scored in CBT 2, candidates have been shortlisted category-wise on merit.
Candidates who qualify in CBT 2 will move to the next stage, which includes CBAT or Typing Skill Test (TST), as per the post applied for. The final selection for Document Verification will be done after considering performance in CBT 2 and CBAT or TST.
Also Check: आरआरबी एनटीपीसी ग्रेजुएट सीबीटी 2 रिजल्ट 2025 लिंक
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2025 Overview
Candidates can check the key highlights of the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2025–26 in the table below for important exam details and next selection stages.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Exam Name
|
RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Examination 2025
|
Notification Number
|
CEN No. 05/2024
|
Exam Date (CBT 2)
|
13 October 2025
|
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result Release Date
|
15 December 2025
|
Next Stage After CBT 2
|
CBAT / Typing Skill Test (TST)
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2025-26
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2025–26 is released to help candidates understand the minimum marks required to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. The cut-off varies by region, category, and number of vacancies. Check the info below for RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2025–26 details:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation