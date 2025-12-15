NLU AILET 2026 Provisional Answer Key OUT at at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Master Question Booklet Released, Submit Objections By December 16

AILET 2026 Answer Key: The National Law University has released the AILET 2026 provisional answer key. Candidates who appeared for the All India Law Entrance Test 2026, conducted on December 14, 2025, can visit the official website to download the AILET question booklets and the provisional answer key.

Along with the answer key, NLU Delhi has also opened the window for candidates to raise objections to the answer key. According to the schedule released, the window for candidates to submit objections on the answer key will be available until 12:00 Noon on December 16, 2025.

The AILET 2026 provisional answer key PDF and the objection window are available on the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link here to download the question paper and answer key PDF.