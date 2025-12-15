NLU AILET 2026 Provisional Answer Key OUT at at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Master Question Booklet Released, Submit Objections By December 16

Key Points
- AILET 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Open Till December 16, 2025
- Submit Objection on AILET 2026 Provisional Master Answer Key at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
- Objections submitted after 12 Noon on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, will not be accepted
AILET 2026 Answer Key: The National Law University has released the AILET 2026 provisional answer key. Candidates who appeared for the All India Law Entrance Test 2026, conducted on December 14, 2025, can visit the official website to download the AILET question booklets and the provisional answer key.
Along with the answer key, NLU Delhi has also opened the window for candidates to raise objections to the answer key. According to the schedule released, the window for candidates to submit objections on the answer key will be available until 12:00 Noon on December 16, 2025.
The AILET 2026 provisional answer key PDF and the objection window are available on the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link here to download the question paper and answer key PDF.
AILET 2026 Provisional Answer Key, Question Booklet - Click Here
AILET 2026 Answer Key Objection Window - Click Here
Steps to Submit AILET 2026 Answer Key Objections
The window for candidates to raise objections to the AILET 2026 provisional answer key is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to submit the objections before the deadline
-
Visit the portal for AILET 2026
-
Log in to your AILET account and click on the View Objections.
-
Click the Submit Objection button.
-
Choose the type of objection: a) About the question OR b) About the answer key.
-
Enter the objection details and click on Submit Objection.
-
After submitting all objections, click on Make Payment to pay the fee (Rs 500) per objection.
Points to Remember When Submitting AILET 2026 Answer Key Objections
NLU Delhi has provided candidates with a few points to keep in mind when submitting the AILET 2026 answer key objections.
-
The AILET 2026 answer key objection window will be available until 12 noon on December 16, 2025.
-
While submitting objections, the candidates are advised to ensure that the question number in their Question Booklet matches the corresponding number in the Master Question Booklet.
-
Any objection that does not align with the Master Question Booklet will be considered invalid and will not be entertained.
-
Objections submitted after 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, will not be accepted under any circumstances.
-
Objections submitted through email, support tickets on the website or phone calls will not be considered.
-
A nominal fee of Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only) per objection must be paid online. If the objection is found valid, the fee will be refunded to the source of payment.
-
Fee payments made through any other mode will not be accepted.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation