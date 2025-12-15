Winter Olympics 2026: Check Dates, Host Cities, Sports, Tickets & Schedule!

Do you know what makes the Winter Olympics 2026 different from every edition before it? After the dramatic moments of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, where snow sports met cutting-edge technology, the Olympics now head to Europe for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. It will take place from 6 to 22 February 2026, and this edition introduces a unique dual-city hosting model. It blends Milan’s fashion-forward urban energy with the Alpine legacy of Cortina d’Ampezzo. Athletes from around the world will compete across northern Italy. They are set to deliver a fresh mix of tradition, innovation and breathtaking winter sport on one of the grandest global stages. Where Are the 2026 Winter Olympics Going to Be Held? The 2026 Winter Olympics location spans multiple venues across Italy, with Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo serving as the official co-host cities. This marks the first time the Winter Games are being hosted across two primary locations.

Milan will stage indoor events such as figure skating, speed skating and Winter Olympics 2026 ice hockey, along with the Opening Ceremony.

Cortina d’Ampezzo, set in the Dolomites, will host alpine skiing, bobsleigh, skeleton and curling.

The Arena di Verona will host the Closing Ceremony, adding historic grandeur to the event. Who Is Hosting the Olympics in 2026? Italy is hosting the 2026 Olympics, with the Italian Olympic Committee working alongside regional authorities. The Games reflect Italy’s long sporting heritage, following previous Winter Olympics in Cortina (1956) and Turin (2006). What are the Winter Olympics 2026 Key Dates and Opening Ceremony Highlights? You must know that the ceremony is expected to combine Italian design, innovation and inclusivity, setting the tone for the Games.

Start date: 6 February 2026

End date: 22 February 2026

Opening Ceremony: 6 February 2026 at San Siro Stadium, Milan Sports Programme and Venue Layout The Winter Olympics 2026 sports programme includes alpine skiing, snowboarding, ice hockey, figure skating, speed skating, biathlon, curling and more. Events are spread across a wide Winter Olympics 2026 map, connecting urban Milan with alpine venues in Lombardy, Veneto and Trentino-Alto Adige. Tickets, Travel and Accommodation Winter Olympics 2026 tickets will be released in phases via official Olympic platforms, with high demand expected for ice hockey and alpine events. Accommodation options range from luxury hotels in Milan to alpine lodges in Cortina, with early booking strongly recommended. Mascot Reveal and Ice Hockey Highlights The Winter Olympics 2026 mascot symbolises sustainability and Alpine heritage, while ice hockey remains one of the marquee attractions, with games hosted primarily in Milan’s state-of-the-art arenas.

Where Will the Olympics Be Held in 2026, 2028, 2030, and 2032? Notably, Denver remains the only city to have rejected hosting the Olympics after being selected (1976). 2026 Winter Olympics: Milan–Cortina, Italy

2028 Summer Olympics: Los Angeles, USA

2030 Winter Olympics: French Alps, France

