NFL Week 16 Schedule, Picks & Predictions 2025: How to Watch on TV!

Are you ready to witness NFL Week 16? As the 2025–26 NFL postseason party has officially started, and the guest list is beginning to take shape. On Sunday, the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams became the first teams to clinch playoff berths, sending a clear message to the rest of the league. Plenty remains undecided, however. This makes NFL Week 16's arrival a genuine edge and a turning point. Division races are tightening, wildcard doors are still ajar, and the margin for error is now razor-thin. This is the week where contenders reveal themselves and pretenders fade quietly into the background. Are you ready to find the complete NFL Week 16 schedule? Do you want to know how to watch every game? Let us explore the key storylines to track, game-by-game predictions, and just enough insight to stay ahead without spoiling your thrill to catch the upcoming playoff picture.

1. Thursday Night Football: December 19 Los Angeles Rams (11–3) at Seattle Seahawks (11–3) Kick-off: 6:45 AM (UK time)

How to watch: Prime Video Source: NFL Prediction: Rams win a tight divisional battle Two NFC West heavyweights meet with identical records and playoff momentum. The Rams arrive battle-tested and already postseason-bound, while Seattle are eager to make a statement on home turf. 2. Saturday Games: December 21 Philadelphia Eagles (9–5) at Washington Commanders (4–10) Kick-off: 3:30 AM (UK time)

How to watch: FOX Prediction: Eagles control the tempo Philadelphia remain firmly in the playoff picture and should have too much depth for a Washington side already looking towards the future. Green Bay Packers (9–4–1) at Chicago Bears (10–4) Kick-off: 6:50 AM (UK time)

How to watch: FOX Source: NFL

Prediction: Packers edge a classic rivalry One of the NFL’s most storied rivalries carries genuine postseason weight this time around. Green Bay’s late-season composure could be decisive. 3. Sunday Games: December 21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7–7) at Carolina Panthers (7–7) Kick-off: 11:30 PM (UK time)

How to watch: FOX

Source: NFL Prediction: Buccaneers prevail Both sides sit on the playoff bubble, but Tampa Bay's experience in high-pressure games gives them the edge. Buffalo Bills (10–4) at Cleveland Browns (3–11) Kick-off: 11:30 PM (UK time)

How to watch: CBS Prediction: Bills win comfortably Buffalo continue to look every bit a Super Bowl contender and should dispatch a struggling Cleveland side. Los Angeles Chargers (10–4) at Dallas Cowboys (6–7–1) Kick-off: 11:30 PM (UK time)

How to watch: FOX

Prediction: Cowboys hold serve at home Dallas remains unpredictable, but their home advantage could prove crucial against a well-rounded Chargers team. New York Jets (3–11) at New Orleans Saints (4–10) Kick-off: 11:30 PM (UK time)

How to watch: CBS Source: NFL Prediction: Saints grind out a win Neither side is heading to the postseason, but New Orleans’ defensive discipline should be enough to see them through. Minnesota Vikings (6–8) at New York Giants (2–12) Kick-off: 11:30 PM (UK time)

How to watch: FOX Prediction: Vikings bounce back Minnesota remain inconsistent, but this matchup offers a clear opportunity to finish the season strongly. Kansas City Chiefs (6–8) at Tennessee Titans (2–12) Kick-off: 11:30 PM (UK time)

How to watch: CBS Prediction: Chiefs rebound with authority Despite a turbulent campaign, Kansas City’s pedigree should shine through against a rebuilding Titans side.

Cincinnati Bengals (4–10) at Miami Dolphins (6–8) Kick-off: 11:30 PM (UK time)

How to watch: CBS Prediction: Dolphins edge a close contest Miami’s speed and home conditions could be the difference in a matchup featuring flashes of offensive firepower. 4. Monday Early Games: December 22 Atlanta Falcons (5–9) at Arizona Cardinals (3–11) Kick-off: 2:35 AM (UK time)

How to watch: FOX Prediction: Falcons take control Both teams are out of contention, but Atlanta’s consistency gives them the upper hand. Jacksonville Jaguars (10–4) at Denver Broncos (12–2) Kick-off: 2:35 AM (UK time)

How to watch: FOX Prediction: Broncos extend their dominance Denver have already punched their playoff ticket and look every bit like a championship contender. Jacksonville face a stern test. Pittsburgh Steelers (8–6) at Detroit Lions (8–6)

Kick-off: 2:55 AM (UK time)

How to watch: CBS Prediction: Lions win a statement game With identical records, this matchup could shape the wildcard picture. Detroit’s home atmosphere may be decisive. Las Vegas Raiders (2–12) at Houston Texans (9–5) Kick-off: 2:55 AM (UK time)

How to watch: CBS Prediction: Texans cruise Houston remain firmly in the playoff hunt and should have little trouble handling a struggling Raiders side. 5. Sunday Night Football: December 22 New England Patriots (11–3) at Baltimore Ravens (7–7) Kick-off: 6:50 AM (UK time)

How to watch: NBC Prediction: Patriots assert control New England’s consistency and playoff pedigree make them favourites in this primetime showdown. 6. Monday Night Football: December 23 San Francisco 49ers (10–4) at Indianapolis Colts (8–6) Kick-off: 6:45 AM (UK time)

How to watch: ESPN

Prediction: 49ers close out Week 16 in style San Francisco's balance on both sides of the ball makes them a formidable opponent as the regular season reaches its climax. Source: NFL What's Next on the NFL Calendar? As the week 16 will come to an end, NFL Week 17 will feature two Saturday games, with additional fixtures spread across Thursday night, Sunday afternoon, Sunday night, and Monday night slots. Currently, there is no update on Kick-off times and broadcast details, which will be confirmed later in the season. Moreover, in Week 18, two games will again be played on Saturday, with the remainder taking place on Sunday, including a standalone Sunday night finale. Final scheduling will be announced after Week 17 concludes. therefore, Week 16 is where the NFL season truly sharpens. Playoff places are being claimed, others are slipping away, and every snap now carries consequence. Whether you are tracking postseason contenders or simply catching on to the latest NFL games, this week's slate promises tension, rivalry, and defining moments.