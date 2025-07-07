List of Upcoming Olympics Games till 2034: Check Host Country, Venue and Other Details

The Olympic Games are one of the most significant sports events in the world. They bring together athletes from many countries to compete in different sports. The first modern Olympics were held in 1896 in Athens, Greece. Since then, the Games have been held every four years, with Summer and Winter editions taking turns every two years. The next Olympic Games will be the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, followed by the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, USA. Following that, the 2030 Winter Olympics will be held in the French Alps, and the 2032 Summer Olympics will take place in Brisbane, Australia. The 2034 Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place in Salt Lake City, USA. In this article, we'll take a look at the upcoming Olympic Games from 2026 to 2034. We’ll explore where they'll be held, which countries are hosting them, and what to expect from each event.

The 2028 Summer Olympics, officially dubbed LA28, will be hosted by Los Angeles and extend to various locations across southern California, including downtown LA, Long Beach, Carson, and Inglewood. Here is the complete schedule: City Country Year Region Summer/Winter Opening ceremony Milan–Cortina d'Ampezzo Italy 2026 Europe Winter 6 February 2026 Los Angeles United States 2028 North America Summer 14 July 2028 French Alps France 2030 Europe Winter To be announced Brisbane Australia 2032 Oceania Summer To be announced Salt Lake City United States 2034 North America Winter To be announced

Meanwhile, the African continent remains the only one yet to host the Olympics, with Egypt, South Africa, and Morocco emerging as potential future hosts, pending further development and discussions. How are the Olympic Host cities Selected? The selection of Olympic host cities is managed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) through a structured process designed to ensure sustainability, legacy, and alignment with the Olympic Movement's goals. This process has evolved over time, with significant reforms introduced through Olympic Agenda 2020 and Olympic Agenda 2020+5. 1. Continuous Dialogue: Interested parties, typically cities or regions, engage in an ongoing, non-committal dialogue with the IOC to explore the possibility of hosting the Olympic Games. During this phase, these parties, known as "Interested Parties," receive tailored support from the IOC to develop their vision and plans, ensuring they align with long-term regional development objectives and the principles of sustainability and legacy.

2. Targeted Dialogue: When the IOC identifies a project that aligns exceptionally well with the Olympic Movement's objectives, it may invite the Interested Party to enter into a more focused discussion, known as "Targeted Dialogue". At this stage, the Interested Party is designated as a "Preferred Host" for a specific edition of the Games. This phase involves detailed evaluations and negotiations to refine the hosting proposal. 3. Election of the Host City: Upon successful completion of the Targeted Dialogue, the IOC Executive Board may propose the Preferred Host to the full IOC membership. The final decision is made through a vote during an IOC Session. If elected, the host city immediately signs the Olympic Host Contract, formalising its commitment to organising the Games. Key Considerations in the Selection Process:

Sustainability and Legacy: Potential hosts must demonstrate a commitment to sustainability and outline how the Games will leave a positive, lasting impact on the community.

Use of Existing Infrastructure: To minimise costs and environmental impact, the IOC encourages the use of existing and temporary venues, constructing new facilities only when there is a clear long-term need.

Flexibility in Hosting: The IOC allows events to be spread across multiple cities, regions, or even countries to better utilise existing infrastructure and promote broader regional benefits. When Was the Host Country Selected? The selection dates for the upcoming Olympic Games host cities are as follows: Year Season Host City/Country Selection Date 2026 Winter Games Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy June 24, 2019 2028 Summer Games Los Angeles, USA September 13, 2017 2030 Winter Games French Alps, France July 24, 2024 2032 Summer Games Brisbane, Australia July 21, 2021 2034 Winter Games Salt Lake City, Utah, USA July 24, 2024

2026 Winter Games: Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo were selected as hosts on June 24, 2019, during the 134th International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Lausanne, Switzerland.

2028 Summer Games: Los Angeles was awarded the 2028 Summer Olympics on September 13, 2017, following a unanimous vote by the IOC. This decision was part of a dual award that also granted Paris the 2024 Summer Games.

2030 Winter Games: The French Alps were elected as the host region for the 2030 Winter Olympics on July 24, 2024, during the IOC Session in Paris, France.

2032 Summer Games: Brisbane was officially awarded the 2032 Summer Olympics on July 21, 2021, during the 138th IOC Session in Tokyo, Japan.

The 2034 Winter Games were awarded to Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 24, 2024, during the IOC Session in Paris, France.

Who has Hosted the Olympics the Most? Over the decades since the modern revival of the Olympic Games commenced, the global distribution of hosts has remained somewhat imbalanced. To date, the majority of both Summer and Winter editions have been held either in Western Europe or North America, with over forty competitions staged across these regions. In contrast, Asia has hosted eight occasions, all within East Asia. Eastern Europe, meanwhile, has hosted three Games in total, while Latin America has hosted two. Here is the complete list: Rank First Year Last Year Country Region Summer Olympics Winter Olympics Total 1 1904 2034 United States North America 5 (1904, 1932, 1984, 1996, 2028) 5 (1932, 1960, 1980, 2002, 2034) 10 2 1900 2030 France Europe 3 (1900, 1924, 2024) 4 (1924, 1968, 1992, 2030) 7 3 1956 2026 Italy 1 (1960) 3 (1944, 1956, 2006, 2026) 4 1964 2020 Japan Asia 2 (1940, 1964, 2020) 2 (1940, 1972, 1998) 4 1956 2032 Australia Oceania 3 (1956, 2000, 2032) 3 1908 2012 United Kingdom Europe 3 (1908, 1944, 1948, 2012) 1976 2010 Canada North America 1 (1976) 2 (1988, 2010) 1936 1972 Germany Europe 2 (1916, 1936, 1972) 1 (1936, 1940) 5 2008 2022 China Asia 1 (2008) 1 (2022) 2 1988 2018 South Korea 1 (1988) 1 (2018) 1980 2014 Russia[h] Europe 1 (1980) 1 (2014) 1896 2004 Greece 2 (1896, 2004) 1952 1994 Norway 2 (1952, 1994) 1964 1976 Austria 2 (1964, 1976) 1928 1948 Switzerland 2 (1928, 1940, 1948) 6 2016 2016 Brazil South America 1 (2016) 1 1992 1992 Spain Europe 1 (1992) 1984 1984 Yugoslaviai] 1 (1984) 1968 1968 Mexico North America 1 (1968) 1952 1952 Finland Europe 1 (1940, 1952) 1928 1928 Netherlands 1 (1928) 1920 1920 Belgium 1 (1920) 1912 1912 Sweden 1 (1912)