List of Upcoming Olympics Games till 2034: Check Host Country, Venue and Other Details

The Olympic Games are one of the most significant sports events in the world. They bring together athletes from many countries to compete in different sports. The first modern Olympics were held in 1896 in Athens, Greece. Since then, the Games have been held every four years, with Summer and Winter editions taking turns every two years.
The next Olympic Games will be the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, followed by the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, USA. Following that, the 2030 Winter Olympics will be held in the French Alps, and the 2032 Summer Olympics will take place in Brisbane, Australia. The 2034 Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place in Salt Lake City, USA.
In this article, we'll take a look at the upcoming Olympic Games from 2026 to 2034. We’ll explore where they'll be held, which countries are hosting them, and what to expect from each event.
List of Upcoming Olympic Games
The 2028 Summer Olympics, officially dubbed LA28, will be hosted by Los Angeles and extend to various locations across southern California, including downtown LA, Long Beach, Carson, and Inglewood. Here is the complete schedule:
|
City
|
Country
|
Year
|
Region
|
Summer/Winter
|
Opening ceremony
|
Milan–Cortina d'Ampezzo
|
Italy
|
2026
|
Europe
|
Winter
|
6 February 2026
|
Los Angeles
|
United States
|
2028
|
North America
|
Summer
|
14 July 2028
|
French Alps
|
France
|
2030
|
Europe
|
Winter
|
To be announced
|
Brisbane
|
Australia
|
2032
|
Oceania
|
Summer
|
To be announced
|
Salt Lake City
|
United States
|
2034
|
North America
|
Winter
|
To be announced
Meanwhile, the African continent remains the only one yet to host the Olympics, with Egypt, South Africa, and Morocco emerging as potential future hosts, pending further development and discussions.
How are the Olympic Host cities Selected?
The selection of Olympic host cities is managed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) through a structured process designed to ensure sustainability, legacy, and alignment with the Olympic Movement's goals. This process has evolved over time, with significant reforms introduced through Olympic Agenda 2020 and Olympic Agenda 2020+5.
1. Continuous Dialogue: Interested parties, typically cities or regions, engage in an ongoing, non-committal dialogue with the IOC to explore the possibility of hosting the Olympic Games. During this phase, these parties, known as "Interested Parties," receive tailored support from the IOC to develop their vision and plans, ensuring they align with long-term regional development objectives and the principles of sustainability and legacy.
2. Targeted Dialogue: When the IOC identifies a project that aligns exceptionally well with the Olympic Movement's objectives, it may invite the Interested Party to enter into a more focused discussion, known as "Targeted Dialogue". At this stage, the Interested Party is designated as a "Preferred Host" for a specific edition of the Games. This phase involves detailed evaluations and negotiations to refine the hosting proposal.
3. Election of the Host City: Upon successful completion of the Targeted Dialogue, the IOC Executive Board may propose the Preferred Host to the full IOC membership. The final decision is made through a vote during an IOC Session. If elected, the host city immediately signs the Olympic Host Contract, formalising its commitment to organising the Games.
Key Considerations in the Selection Process:
-
Sustainability and Legacy: Potential hosts must demonstrate a commitment to sustainability and outline how the Games will leave a positive, lasting impact on the community.
-
Use of Existing Infrastructure: To minimise costs and environmental impact, the IOC encourages the use of existing and temporary venues, constructing new facilities only when there is a clear long-term need.
-
Flexibility in Hosting: The IOC allows events to be spread across multiple cities, regions, or even countries to better utilise existing infrastructure and promote broader regional benefits.
When Was the Host Country Selected?
The selection dates for the upcoming Olympic Games host cities are as follows:
|Year
|Season
|Host City/Country
|Selection Date
|2026
|Winter Games
|Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy
|June 24, 2019
|2028
|Summer Games
|Los Angeles, USA
|September 13, 2017
|2030
|Winter Games
|French Alps, France
|July 24, 2024
|2032
|Summer Games
|Brisbane, Australia
|July 21, 2021
|2034
|Winter Games
|Salt Lake City, Utah, USA
|July 24, 2024
-
2026 Winter Games: Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo were selected as hosts on June 24, 2019, during the 134th International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Lausanne, Switzerland.
-
2028 Summer Games: Los Angeles was awarded the 2028 Summer Olympics on September 13, 2017, following a unanimous vote by the IOC. This decision was part of a dual award that also granted Paris the 2024 Summer Games.
-
2030 Winter Games: The French Alps were elected as the host region for the 2030 Winter Olympics on July 24, 2024, during the IOC Session in Paris, France.
-
2032 Summer Games: Brisbane was officially awarded the 2032 Summer Olympics on July 21, 2021, during the 138th IOC Session in Tokyo, Japan.
-
The 2034 Winter Games were awarded to Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 24, 2024, during the IOC Session in Paris, France.
Who has Hosted the Olympics the Most?
Over the decades since the modern revival of the Olympic Games commenced, the global distribution of hosts has remained somewhat imbalanced. To date, the majority of both Summer and Winter editions have been held either in Western Europe or North America, with over forty competitions staged across these regions. In contrast, Asia has hosted eight occasions, all within East Asia. Eastern Europe, meanwhile, has hosted three Games in total, while Latin America has hosted two. Here is the complete list:
|
Rank
|
First Year
|
Last Year
|
Country
|
Region
|
Summer Olympics
|
Winter Olympics
|
Total
|
1
|
1904
|
2034
|
United States
|
North America
|
5 (1904, 1932, 1984, 1996, 2028)
|
5 (1932, 1960, 1980, 2002, 2034)
|
10
|
2
|
1900
|
2030
|
France
|
Europe
|
3 (1900, 1924, 2024)
|
4 (1924, 1968, 1992, 2030)
|
7
|
3
|
1956
|
2026
|
Italy
|
1 (1960)
|
3 (1944, 1956, 2006, 2026)
|
4
|
1964
|
2020
|
Japan
|
Asia
|
2 (1940, 1964, 2020)
|
2 (1940, 1972, 1998)
|
4
|
1956
|
2032
|
Australia
|
Oceania
|
3 (1956, 2000, 2032)
|
3
|
1908
|
2012
|
United Kingdom
|
Europe
|
3 (1908, 1944, 1948, 2012)
|
1976
|
2010
|
Canada
|
North America
|
1 (1976)
|
2 (1988, 2010)
|
1936
|
1972
|
Germany
|
Europe
|
2 (1916, 1936, 1972)
|
1 (1936, 1940)
|
5
|
2008
|
2022
|
China
|
Asia
|
1 (2008)
|
1 (2022)
|
2
|
1988
|
2018
|
South Korea
|
1 (1988)
|
1 (2018)
|
1980
|
2014
|
Russia[h]
|
Europe
|
1 (1980)
|
1 (2014)
|
1896
|
2004
|
Greece
|
2 (1896, 2004)
|
1952
|
1994
|
Norway
|
2 (1952, 1994)
|
1964
|
1976
|
Austria
|
2 (1964, 1976)
|
1928
|
1948
|
Switzerland
|
2 (1928, 1940, 1948)
|
6
|
2016
|
2016
|
Brazil
|
South America
|
1 (2016)
|
1
|
1992
|
1992
|
Spain
|
Europe
|
1 (1992)
|
1984
|
1984
|
Yugoslaviai]
|
1 (1984)
|
1968
|
1968
|
Mexico
|
North America
|
1 (1968)
|
1952
|
1952
|
Finland
|
Europe
|
1 (1940, 1952)
|
1928
|
1928
|
Netherlands
|
1 (1928)
|
1920
|
1920
|
Belgium
|
1 (1920)
|
1912
|
1912
|
Sweden
|
1 (1912)
None of the Olympics so far have been organised on the African continent. Large portions of the world have also never had the honour of hosting the Olympics, such as the Middle East, Central Asia, the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and the South Pacific.
Before 1992, during three separate intervals, the Summer and Winter instalments were both conducted within a single nation's borders in the same year, the first being at the inception of the Winter events nearly a century ago.
