The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 is set to commence tomorrow. Candidates must carry specific documents to the exam hall for a smooth verification process. This article provides a detailed list of essential documents, including the admit card, valid ID proof, and additional guidelines to follow on exam day.

BySunil Sharma
Aug 2, 2025, 12:15 IST
NEET PG 2025 Starts Tomorrow

NEET PG 2025 Exam Begins Tomorrow: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science is all set to conduct the NEET PG 2025 exam tomorrow, August 02, 2025. The NEET PG 2025 exam serves as a gateway for admission to the MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses,  Post MBBS DNB Courses, Direct 6 Years DrNB Courses, and NBEMS Diploma Courses, and with the exam scheduled to start tomorrow, candidates must ensure they have all the NEET PG important documents ready. Any missing document can lead to the denial of entry into the exam hall. Candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2025 exam tomorrow must ensure they have all the required documents to avoid last-minute issues. Here’s a checklist of must-carry documents and other important guidelines.

NEET PG 2025 Exam Timings

The NEET PG 2025 exam will be conducted on August 3, 2025, in a single shift for 19 subjects. Candidates should arrive early at the exam centre to allow ample time for security checks and verification.

Reporting Time

Gate Closing Time

Exam Timing

08:00 AM

08:30 AM

09:00 AM to 12:30 PM

NEET PG 2025 Important Documents to Carry

To gain entry into the exam hall, candidates must present the following documents. It’s essential that all documents are in good condition and match the information provided during registration:

  • A printed copy of the NEET PG 2025 admit card.

  • A government-issued ID such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, or driver’s license.

  • Blue ballpoint pen to mark answers on the OMR sheet.

NEET PG 2025 Exam List of Prohibited Items

Candidates should avoid carrying the following items to the exam center. Those who do not comply with the dress code may be denied entry:

  • Jewelry or metal accessories (e.g., rings, bracelets, earrings, chains)

  • Electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches, and calculators

  • Fancy accessories such as hairbands, clutches, etc.

  • Closed footwear (e.g., shoes)

