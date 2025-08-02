NEET PG 2025 Exam Begins Tomorrow: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science is all set to conduct the NEET PG 2025 exam tomorrow, August 02, 2025. The NEET PG 2025 exam serves as a gateway for admission to the MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses, Post MBBS DNB Courses, Direct 6 Years DrNB Courses, and NBEMS Diploma Courses, and with the exam scheduled to start tomorrow, candidates must ensure they have all the NEET PG important documents ready. Any missing document can lead to the denial of entry into the exam hall. Candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2025 exam tomorrow must ensure they have all the required documents to avoid last-minute issues. Here’s a checklist of must-carry documents and other important guidelines.

NEET PG 2025 Exam Timings

The NEET PG 2025 exam will be conducted on August 3, 2025, in a single shift for 19 subjects. Candidates should arrive early at the exam centre to allow ample time for security checks and verification.