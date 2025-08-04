NEET PG Cut Off 2025 (Expected): Check Category-wise Qualifying Marks

NEET PG Expected Cut-off 2025: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 is one of the most competitive exams for medical graduates. Conducted by National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS), the exam determines eligibility for admission to the MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses, Post MBBS DNB Courses, Direct 6 Years DrNB Courses, and NBEMS Diploma Courses in prestigious institutions across India. With the completion of the NEET PG 2025 exam, candidates are eager to know the expected cutoff marks to assess their performance. NBEMS will release the NEET PG 2025 cut-off along with the announcement of results. Aspirants scoring above the minimum cut-off marks will be shortlisted for the admission process. In this article, we provide an expected NEET PG 2025 cutoff based on previous year trends, exam difficulty levels, and subject-wise analysis.

NEET PG Exam Analysis 2025: Check Question Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts NEET PG 2025 Expected Cut Off The exam conducting body announces category-wise cut-off marks along with the result declaration. The NEET PG cut-off is determined based on several factors, including the number of seats, the number of candidates, the difficulty level of the exam, and more. Here we will share the expected cut-off marks for NEET PG 2025 based on the expert's opinion. All the candidates who appeared in the exam can check the section-wise expected cut-off below once the exam is over. NEET PG 2025 Expected Cut-off Category Minimum Qualifying/Eligibility Criteria Expected Cut-off Scores (out of 800) General / EWS 50th Percentile 290-310 SC/ST/OBC (including PwD of SC/ST/OBC) 45th Percentile 270-290 UR PwD 40th Percentile 250-270

Factors Determining NEET PG Cut-off As discussed above, this year IISc Bangalore will issue the NEET PG cut-offs after the announcement of NEET PG 2025 results. There are several factors that determine the NEET PG cut-off, some of the key factors are given below Difficulty level of the exam: This is the main factor that affects the cut-off. The tougher the NEET PG question paper, the cut-off will be lower, and vice-versa.

Number of aspirants who appeared for the exam: This year around 8 Lakh candidates applied for NEET PG 2025 which is significantly higher than the previous year. The higher test-takers mean a higher NEET PG cut-off, while lower NEET PG test-takers will lead to a lower NEET PG cut-off

Number of aspirants who cleared the exam: The number of aspirants who cleared the NEET PG exam is directly proportional to the cut-off.

Number of seats available: The number of seats available also affects the NEET PG cut-off. If an institute has limited seats, the cut-off can be higher.

NEET PG Previous Year Cut-off The NEET PG aspirants should check the NEET PG previous year cut-off marks to get an insight into the past trends over the years, and competition level, and prepare accordingly for the upcoming exam. Check the NEET PG cut-off for 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019 provided below. NEET PG 2023 Cut-off The category-wise NEET PG 2023 cut-offs are given below: NEET PG 2023 Cut-off Category Minimum Qualifying/Eligibility Criteria Cut-off Scores (out of 800) General / EWS 50th Percentile 291 General-PwBD 45th Percentile 274 SC/ST/OBC (Including SC/ST/OBC-PwBD) 40th Percentile 257 NEET PG 2022 Cut-off The category-wise NEET PG 2022 cut-offs are given below: NEET PG 2022 Cut-off Category Minimum Qualifying/Eligibility Criteria Cut-off Score (out of 800) General / EWS 50th Percentile 275 SC/ST/OBC (including PwD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile 245 UR PwD 45th Percentile 260