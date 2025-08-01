SBI PO Admit Card 2025: Download Prelims Admit Card for August 2, 4 and 5 Exam - Direct Link Here

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
The SBI PO Admit Card 2025 has been released on the official website, sbi.co.in, on July 25, 2025 for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025. A direct link is provided below to download the admit card.

ByMohd Salman
Aug 1, 2025, 16:45 IST
SBI PO Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO admit card 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Prelims admit card 2025 is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with valid photo ID which contains the essential details such as exam date, shift timings, examination centre details, important instructions, etc. In the article below we have provided the direct link to download the SBI PO Admit Card 2025 along with the steps to download it from the official website.

SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Active Link

SBI has activated the link to download the SBI PO Admit card from its official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025. Candidates can download the admit card by providing their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the SBI PO admit card 2025.

Direct Link

SBI PO Admit Card 2025: Overview

The SBI PO Admit Card 2025 has been released at sbi.co.in. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website till August 5, 2025. The admit card contains the important information of the candidate's details and examination centre details. Check the table below for the SBI PO Admit Card 2025.

Detail

Information

Exam Name

SBI PO 2025

Hall Ticket Release Date

July 25, 2025

Exam Date

August 2, 4 and 5, 2025

Official Website

sbi.co.in

Hall Ticket Download Method

Online (Candidate Login)

Details on Hall Ticket

Candidate Name

Roll Number 

Exam Centre

Exam Time 

Instructions

Required Documents

Hall Ticket

Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.)

How to Download the SBI PO Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the SBI PO Admit Card 2025 from its official website by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, sbi.co.in
  • On the homepage click on the careers button
  • Now click on current openings then on the SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Link
  • Enter the details, such as registration number and password
  • Verify the details
  • Download and print the admit card for future reference

Details Mentioned on SBI PO Admit Card 2025

Before downloading the admit card candidates must check all the detail mentioned in the admit card. Check the list below for details mentioned in SBI PO Admit Card 2025

  • Name of Candidate
  • Category of Candiate
  • Registration Number
  • Roll Number
  • Exam Date
  • Shift Time
  • Important Instructions

 

