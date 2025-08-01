SBI PO Admit Card 2025: Download Prelims Admit Card for August 2, 4 and 5 Exam - Direct Link Here

SBI PO Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO admit card 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Prelims admit card 2025 is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with valid photo ID which contains the essential details such as exam date, shift timings, examination centre details, important instructions, etc. In the article below we have provided the direct link to download the SBI PO Admit Card 2025 along with the steps to download it from the official website.

SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Active Link

SBI has activated the link to download the SBI PO Admit card from its official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025. Candidates can download the admit card by providing their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the SBI PO admit card 2025.