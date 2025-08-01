CLAT 2026 Registration LIVE: Begins Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Apply Now, Fees, Application Process, Guidelines

CLAT 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will begin the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 Registration today, August 1, 2025. Interested candidates will need to visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to apply online is October 31, 2025. The registrations will be open for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses across the participating 24 NLUs across the country.
CLAT 2026 Key Highlights
Eligible students can check the following table to keep up with the important details of CLAT 2026:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026
|
Board name
|
Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs)
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
consortiumofnlus.ac.in
|
Stream
|
Law
|
Registration dates
|
August 1 - October 31, 2025
|
Exam date
|
December 7, 2025
|
Exam mode
|
Offline, Pen-and-Paper
|
Exam duration
|
2 hours (2 hours 40 mins for PwD candidates)
|
Exam shift
|
2 - 4 PM
2 - 4:40 PM for PwD candidates
|
Total marks
|
150
|
Total number of questions
|
150
|
Question type
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
Application Fee
|
Non-SC/ST/PwD/BPL Candidates: INR 4000
SC/ST/PwD/BPL: INR 3500
|
Marking Scheme
|
Correct: +1
Incorrect: -0.25
Unattempted: 0
|
Sections
|
English
General Knowledge
Mathematics
Logical Reasoning
Legal Aptitude
|
Participating NLUs
|
24
How to Register for CLAT 2026?
The following steps can be followed by candidates who are applying for CLAT 2026 Exams:
- Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026
- On the homepage, create new account under ‘New Registration’
- Enter your personal information and active email ID
- Set the password and press ‘Continue’
- Now, go to the login window and enter your credentials
- Once logged it, apply for ‘CLAT 2026 Registration’ in the candidate dashboard
- Input your details and save the form
- Download for future references
Students must feed their correct information in the registration portal as it will not be editable later.
