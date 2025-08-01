CLAT 2026 Registration LIVE: Begins Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Apply Now, Fees, Application Process, Guidelines

CLAT 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will begin the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 Registration today, August 1, 2025. Interested candidates will need to visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to apply online is October 31, 2025. The registrations will be open for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses across the participating 24 NLUs across the country.

CLAT 2026 Key Highlights

Eligible students can check the following table to keep up with the important details of CLAT 2026:

Overview Details Exam name Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 Board name Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) Academic year 2026-27 Official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Stream Law Registration dates August 1 - October 31, 2025 Exam date December 7, 2025 Exam mode Offline, Pen-and-Paper Exam duration 2 hours (2 hours 40 mins for PwD candidates) Exam shift 2 - 4 PM 2 - 4:40 PM for PwD candidates Total marks 150 Total number of questions 150 Question type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Application Fee Non-SC/ST/PwD/BPL Candidates: INR 4000 SC/ST/PwD/BPL: INR 3500 Marking Scheme Correct: +1 Incorrect: -0.25 Unattempted: 0 Sections English General Knowledge Mathematics Logical Reasoning Legal Aptitude Participating NLUs 24

How to Register for CLAT 2026?

The following steps can be followed by candidates who are applying for CLAT 2026 Exams:

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026 On the homepage, create new account under ‘New Registration’ Enter your personal information and active email ID Set the password and press ‘Continue’ Now, go to the login window and enter your credentials Once logged it, apply for ‘CLAT 2026 Registration’ in the candidate dashboard Input your details and save the form Download for future references

Students must feed their correct information in the registration portal as it will not be editable later.