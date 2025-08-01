TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
CLAT 2026 Registration LIVE: Begins Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Apply Now, Fees, Application Process, Guidelines

CLAT 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will begin the CLAT 2026 Registration today, August 1, 2025. Candidates can apply for UG and PG courses through the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The exam will be held on December 7, 2025 in offline, pen-and-paper mode across the country. The candidates are advised to visit the official website to keep up with latest updates. The last date to apply online is October 31, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 1, 2025, 17:02 IST
CLAT 2026 Registration LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CLAT 2026 Registrations will begin today, August 1, 2025 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • Candidates will need to enter their personal details to create a New Registration on the portal.
  • The exam will be held on December 7, 2025 in offline, pen-and-paper mode for admissions across UG and PG courses.

CLAT 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will begin the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 Registration today, August 1, 2025. Interested candidates will need to visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to apply online is October 31, 2025. The registrations will be open for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses across the participating 24 NLUs across the country.

CLAT 2026 Key Highlights 

Eligible students can check the following table to keep up with the important details of CLAT 2026:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026

Board name 

Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs)

Academic year 

2026-27

Official website 

consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Stream 

Law

Registration dates 

August 1 - October 31, 2025

Exam date

December 7, 2025 

Exam mode 

Offline, Pen-and-Paper

Exam duration 

2 hours (2 hours 40 mins for PwD candidates)

Exam shift 

2 - 4 PM

2 - 4:40 PM for PwD candidates 

Total marks 

150

Total number of questions 

150

Question type 

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Application Fee 

Non-SC/ST/PwD/BPL Candidates: INR 4000

SC/ST/PwD/BPL: INR 3500

Marking Scheme 

Correct: +1 

Incorrect: -0.25 

Unattempted: 0

Sections

English

General Knowledge

Mathematics

Logical Reasoning

Legal Aptitude

Participating NLUs

24

How to Register for CLAT 2026?

The following steps can be followed by candidates who are applying for CLAT 2026 Exams:

  1. Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026
  2. On the homepage, create new account under ‘New Registration’
  3. Enter your personal information and active email ID
  4. Set the password and press ‘Continue’
  5. Now, go to the login window and enter your credentials 
  6. Once logged it, apply for ‘CLAT 2026 Registration’ in the candidate dashboard
  7. Input your details and save the form
  8. Download for future references

Students must feed their correct information in the registration portal as it will not be editable later.

  • Aug 1, 2025, 17:02 IST

    CLAT 2026: List of Important Documents for CLAT PG Registrations 2026

    The following list of important documents must be readily available to upload on the CLAT 2026 Postgraduate (PG) registration portal:

    • Front facing passport size recent photograph with plain background
    • Signature of the candidate
    • Category certificate if you are applying under SC/ST/OBC
    • Relevant certificate issued by competent authority if candidate is applying under PwD category
    • Relevant certificate issued by competent authority if candidate is applying under BPL category
  • Aug 1, 2025, 16:38 IST

  • Aug 1, 2025, 16:22 IST

    CLAT 2026: List of Important Documents for CLAT UG Registrations 2026

    The following list of important documents must be readily available to upload on the CLAT 2026 Undergraduate (UG) registration portal:

    • Front facing passport size recent photograph with plain background
    • Signature of the candidate
    • Category certificate if you are applying under SC/ST/OBC
    • Relevant certificate issued by competent authority if you are applying under PwD category
    • Relevant certificate issued by competent authority if you are applying under BPL category
  • Aug 1, 2025, 15:58 IST

    CLAT 2026: List of Participating Institutions for CLAT 2026

    The following list of universities are the participating institutions for CLAT 2026:

    • NLSIU, Bengaluru
    • NALSAR, Hyderabad
    • NLIU, Bhopal
    • WBNUJS, Kolkata
    • NLU, Jodhpur
    • HNLU, Raipur
    • GNLU, Gandhinagar
    • GNLU, Silvassa Campus, Silvassa
    • RMLNLU, Lucknow
    • RGNUL, Punjab
    • CNLU, Patna
    • NUALS, Kochi
    • NLUO, Odisha
    • NUSRL, Ranchi
    • NLUJA, Assam
    • DSNLU, Visakhapatanam
    • TNNLU, Tiruchirappalli
    • MNLU, Mumbai
    • MNLU, Nagpur
    • MNLU, Aurangabad
    • HPNLU, Shimla
    • DNLU, Jabalpur
    • DBRANLU, Haryana
    • NLUT, Agartala
    • RPNLUP, Prayagraj
    • IIULER, Goa
  • Aug 1, 2025, 15:33 IST

  • Aug 1, 2025, 14:49 IST

    CLAT 2026: When will CLAT 2026 counselling be held?

    According to the official information posted by the CLAT 2026 website, the CLAT Counselling 2026 will be held either in the month of December 2025 or in early January, 2026. Further information will be intimated by the official website later.

  • Aug 1, 2025, 14:27 IST

  • Aug 1, 2025, 14:12 IST

  • Aug 1, 2025, 12:07 IST

    CLAT 2026: What is the CLAT 2026 timing?

    The CLAT 2026 exam will be conducted on December 7, 2025, from 2 PM to 4 Pm and till 4:40 PM for PwD candidates. Students are advised to reach their exam centre approximately an hour early, i.e., at 1 PM to avoid delays in entry.

  • Aug 1, 2025, 11:24 IST

  • Aug 1, 2025, 10:24 IST

  • Aug 1, 2025, 09:27 IST

    CLAT 2026: Official Website Interface

    CLAT 2026 official website interface to apply online (consortiumofnlus.ac.in)

  • Aug 1, 2025, 09:26 IST

    CLAT 2026: What is the official website for CLAT 2026 registrations?

    The registrations will begin today, August 1, 2025 on the official website at .

    Candidates can check more information on CLAT 2025 Registration for UG & PG Law Courses - Apply Now at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

  • Aug 1, 2025, 09:24 IST

    CLAT 2-26 Registration Important Information

    Candidates ust adhere to the following set of important information:

    • Applicants must check their eligibilty by reading the eligibilty criteria mentioned above
    • Candidates must register themselves the earliest, with the last date to register begin October 31, 2025.
    • The detailes fed during the registration must be correct in order to not face troubles later during the admission procedure.
    • Any information found incorrect while applying online will automaticaly cancel the applicantion of the candidate for the academic year.
  • Aug 1, 2025, 09:20 IST

    CLAT 2026 Official Press Release

    Candidates can check the official CLAT 2026 press release here:

  • Aug 1, 2025, 09:19 IST

    CLAT 2026: When will CLAT 2026 open the registration window?

    Consortium of NLUs will begin the CLAT 2026 registrations on August 1, 2025 on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidtaes are advised to keep their important documents readily available to apply online as soon as possoble for their desired UG and/or PG courses till October 31, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

