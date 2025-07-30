DDU 2025 Seat Allotment Result OUT for UG, PG Courses; Check at dduguadmission.in

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
DDU UG PG 2025 seat allotment result is now available on the official website. Students who have applied for the admissions can visit the official website - dduguadmission.in to check the allotment results. 

Jul 30, 2025
DDU UG PG Seat Allotment Result 2025: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University has announced the DDU 2025 UG, PG seat allotment results. Candidates who have applied for the admissions to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can visit the official website of the university to check the allotment results.

The DDU UG, PG 2025 seat allotment result link is available on the official website ddugu.ac.in. To check the results students can visit the official website of the university and enter the login id and password. Candidates allotted seats will be eligible for admissions to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the university 

DDU 2025 Seat Allotment - Steps to Check

The DDU UG PG 2025 seat allotment result is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of DDU

Step 2: Click on the DDU UG, PG seat allotment result link

Step 3: Login using the DDURN / Form Number and captcha

Step 4: The allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

