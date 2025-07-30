DDU 2025 Seat Allotment Result OUT for UG, PG Courses; Check at dduguadmission.in

DDU UG PG Seat Allotment Result 2025: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University has announced the DDU 2025 UG, PG seat allotment results. Candidates who have applied for the admissions to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can visit the official website of the university to check the allotment results.

The DDU UG, PG 2025 seat allotment result link is available on the official website ddugu.ac.in. To check the results students can visit the official website of the university and enter the login id and password. Candidates allotted seats will be eligible for admissions to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the university

DDU 2025 Seat Allotment - Steps to Check

The DDU UG PG 2025 seat allotment result is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result