RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

ICAR AIEEA 2025 Result for PG Release Soon; Check Expected Date and Official Link

ICAR AIEEA 2025 PG results will be announced online soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams and submitted objections on the ICAR AIEEA 2025 answer key will be able to check the results through the login link available on the website. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 30, 2025, 13:30 IST
ICAR AIEEA 2025 Result for PG Release Date and Time
ICAR AIEEA 2025 Result for PG Release Date and Time
Register for Result Updates

ICAR AIEEA 2025 PG Result: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research will be announcing the ICAR AIEEA PG result 2025 soon. Students eagerly awaiting the release of the ICAR AEEA PG results are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates on the announcement of the AIEEA 2025 results.  

Once announced, the ICAR AIEEA PG result 2024 link will be available on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/. To check the results, students are required to visit the official website and login using the registration number and password. 

ICAR AIEEA PG 2025 Result Date and Time

The ICAR AIEEA 2025 PG results will be announced on the official website soon. Students must note that the date and time for the release of the AIEEA PG result 2025 is yet to be confirmed by officials. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

Steps to Download ICAR AIEEA PG Results 2025

The ICAR AIEEA 2025 PG result link will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAR AIEEA

Step 2: Click on the ICAR AIEEA result link

Step 3: Login using the application number and password

Step 4: The ICAR AIEEA result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference

Also Read: Delhi CET Result 2025 Today at tte.delhi.gov.in; Check Counselling Schedule, Other Details

 

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News