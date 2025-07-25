CBSE Compartment Result 2025: Check Class 10th, 12th Expected Result Release Date and Time, Details Here

News

The CBSE Compartment Result 2025 for Classes 10 and 12 is expected on August 5, 2025. Exams were held from July 15 to 22. Over 2 lakh students appeared. CBSE Compartment Result 2025 will be available on cbseresults.nic.in. Download result using roll number, DOB, etc. Students must score at least 33% in theory and practicals to pass. Check complete details here.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the CBSE supplementary Result 2025 on 5th August 2025 on the official website at cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 10th re-exam was conducted on July 22, 2025 and CBSE Class 12th supplementary exam was conducted on July 15, 2025. Students who have given the CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025 can check their result on the official website using their login credentials like roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. Also, students can check their CBSE Supplementary Result 2025 on DigiLocker and results.gov.in, once released. Based on previous trends, the result is likely to be announced in early August. In 2024 and 2023, it was declared on August 2 and August 1, respectively. However, in earlier years, there were slight delays, with the result being released on September 7 in 2022 and September 29 in 2021. Check this article for detailed information about the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Result 2025.

CBSE Compartment Result 2025 Download Link (Available Soon) CBSE Compartment Result 2025: Key Highlights CBSE Supplementary Result 2025 is expected to be declared on 5th August 2025. Check the table below for more details on CBSE Supplementary Result 2025 for class 10th and 12th: Particulars Details Exam Type Annual Exams Exam Board CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) Exam Name CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2025 Class Class 10 & Class 12 Exam Dates July 15 to July 22, 2025 Academic Session 2024 – 2025 Students Appeared More than 2 lakh Result Date & Time 5 August 2025 (Expected) Result Mode Online Credentials Required Roll Number, Application Number, DOB Category Result Result Format Marksheet Official Website cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Compartment Result 2025 Date and Time The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE Supplementary Result 2025 in the first week of August, tentatively on August 5, 2025. The results for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be released online on the official websites. CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 Date and Time The CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025 is expected to be released around August 5, 2025, in the morning hours (tentatively by 10:00 AM). Students must secure at least 33% marks in both theory and practicals to pass. Once released, the result can be downloaded from the official CBSE portals and DigiLocker. CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2025 Date and Time The CBSE Class 12th Supplementary Exam 2025 was held on July 15, 2025. The result is also expected on or around August 5, 2025, along with the Class 10 results. Students can access their scores by logging in with the required credentials on the official websites. The mark sheet will reflect updated marks and passing status for the subject(s) attempted.

How to Check CBSE Compartment Result 2025? Students can check their CBSE Compartment Exam Result 2025 by following the given steps: Step 1: Go to the official website at cbseresults.nic.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CBSE Supplementary Result 2025 Link. Step 3: Enter your login credentials like roll number, school name, and date of birth. Step 4: Check your CBSE Supplementary Result 2025 carefully and download it. Step 5: Print out your CBSE Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Result 2025 for future use. CBSE Compartment Result 2025: Official Website The CBSE Supplementary Result 2025 will be officially available on the CBSE official website at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in. Once released, students can log in with their roll number, school number, admit card ID/security PIN, and date of birth to view and download their provisional mark sheet.

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in Login Credentials to Download CBSE Compartment Result 2025 To download the CBSE Supplementary Result 2025 scorecard for Class 10 or 12, students must log in using the correct credentials on the official result portals. The required login details are as follows: Roll Number (as mentioned on the admit card)

School Number

Admit Card ID / Security PIN

Date of Birth (DOB) Details Mentioned on CBSE Compartment Scorecard 2025 CBSE Supplementary Scorecard 2025 will contain all the essential information regarding the student's performance in the exam. After downloading the result, students should carefully verify the following details mentioned on the scorecard: Student’s Name

Roll Number

School Name and Code

Parent’s Name (Father & Mother)

Class (10th or 12th)

Subject Names

Marks Obtained in Each Subject

Total Marks

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

Remarks (if any)