TN Class 12th Supplementary Results 2025: Tamil Nadu Board HSC Marks Memo Declared at tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Board has released the TN Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025 on its official website tnresults.nic.in soon. The supplementary exams were held from June 25 to July 2, 2025, for students who didn’t pass the main exam. Students can download their results using their registration number and date of birth. Get more details here.

The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has released the TN Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025 on 25th July on the official website. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results on the official website at tnresults.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Exams 2025 were conducted from June 25 to July 2, 2025. These exams were held for students who did not pass in one or more subjects in the main exam. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2025 was announced on May 8, 2025, and the overall pass percentage was 95.03%. Students candownload their TN 12th Supplementary Marksheet 2025 using their roll number and date of birth on the official website. Check this article for TN 12th Supplementary Result 2025. TN 12th Supplementary Result 2025: Official Website

The TN Class 12 supplementary result 2025 has been announced on the official result portal of the board. Candidates can visit the website at tnresults.nic.in to download the supplementary marks memo. Steps to Download TN Class 12th Supply Result 2025 Students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Exams 2025 can easily check their results online. Follow these simple steps to download your TN 12th Supply Result 2025: Step 1: Go to the official website of Tamil Nadu Board at tnresults.nic.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “TN HSC +2 Supplementary Result 2025”. Step 3: A new login page will appear on your screen. Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth carefully. Step 5: Your Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Result 2025 will appear on the screen. Step 6: Download your result and take a printout for future use.