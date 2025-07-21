TN Class 12th Supplementary Results 2025: Tamil Nadu Board HSC Marks Memo Declared at tnresults.nic.in

The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has released the TN Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025 on 25th July on the official website. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results on the official website at tnresults.nic.in.
The Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Exams 2025 were conducted from June 25 to July 2, 2025. These exams were held for students who did not pass in one or more subjects in the main exam. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2025 was announced on May 8, 2025, and the overall pass percentage was 95.03%.
Students candownload their TN 12th Supplementary Marksheet 2025 using their roll number and date of birth on the official website. Check this article for TN 12th Supplementary Result 2025.
TN 12th Supplementary Result 2025: Official Website
The TN Class 12 supplementary result 2025 has been announced on the official result portal of the board. Candidates can visit the website at tnresults.nic.in to download the supplementary marks memo.
Steps to Download TN Class 12th Supply Result 2025
Students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Exams 2025 can easily check their results online. Follow these simple steps to download your TN 12th Supply Result 2025:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Tamil Nadu Board at tnresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “TN HSC +2 Supplementary Result 2025”.
Step 3: A new login page will appear on your screen.
Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth carefully.
Step 5: Your Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Result 2025 will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download your result and take a printout for future use.
Students are advised to check all the details mentioned in their marksheet carefully after downloading.
TN Class 12th Supply Result 2025: Login Details
To check the TN Class 12th Supplementary Result 2025, students need to enter their details on the official website. The required login details are:
Registration Number
Date of Birth
