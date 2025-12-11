Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: How to Interact with PM Modi

Key Points
- Registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha is open for students, parents, and teachers.
- Participants can interact with PM Modi regarding exam stress and preparation guidance.
- The deadline for online registration is January 11, 2026.
PPC 2026: Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) has started their 9th edition’s registrations for students and their parents and teachers to interact with Prime Minister Modi online, as well as offline. The last date to register online is January 11, 2026. The programme is held each year where PM Modi interacts with selected students, parents and teachers to address exam stress and share guidance on board exams preparation.
The Pariksha Pe Charcha competition, hosted on the MyGov Innovate platform, is open for participation to students from Classes 6 to 12. Participants can submit their responses online and also ask questions to the PM within 500 characters. It includes specific activities for parents and teachers, who are also encouraged to submit their entries. Selected participants will get an opportunity to directly interact with the PM at the offline Pariksha Pe Charcha event. Whereas, top 10 exam warriors will win an opportunity to visit the PM's residence.
How to Participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to participate or register for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) online:
- Visit the MyGov website at mygov.in/ppc-2026/
- Click on the 'Participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha competition hosted on MyGov Innovate platform - Click Here'
- Choose your identity from the following options:
- Student (Self Participation)
- Student (Participation through Teacher login)
- Teacher
- Parent
- Provide your details and register
- Ask a question within 500 characters and submit online
- Download the confirmation page for future references
DIRECT LINKS:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation