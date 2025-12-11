Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: How to Interact with PM Modi

PPC 2026: Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) has started their 9th edition’s registrations for students and their parents and teachers to interact with Prime Minister Modi online, as well as offline. The last date to register online is January 11, 2026. The programme is held each year where PM Modi interacts with selected students, parents and teachers to address exam stress and share guidance on board exams preparation.

The Pariksha Pe Charcha competition, hosted on the MyGov Innovate platform, is open for participation to students from Classes 6 to 12. Participants can submit their responses online and also ask questions to the PM within 500 characters. It includes specific activities for parents and teachers, who are also encouraged to submit their entries. Selected participants will get an opportunity to directly interact with the PM at the offline Pariksha Pe Charcha event. Whereas, top 10 exam warriors will win an opportunity to visit the PM's residence.