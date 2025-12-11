Bihar DElEd 2025: 1st Selection Merit List Today at bsebdeled.com; Direct Link Here

Bihar DElEd 2025 First Selection List: Bihar School Examination Board is all set to release the Bihar DElEd 2025 first selection list today, December 11, 2025. Candidates who have qualified the Bihar DelEd exam can download the selection list for admissions through the link on the official website.

To check the selection list, students are required to visit the official website and login with their roll number and password. Candidates who have been shortlisted for admission must report to the colleges for further admission procedures. As per the schedule given, the Bihar DElEd 2025 admissions based on 1st selection list will be conducted from December 11 to 16, 2025.

Bihar DElEd Counselling 2025 Schedule

Check the following table for the detailed counselling schedule: