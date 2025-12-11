EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
Bihar DElEd 2025: 1st Selection Merit List Today at bsebdeled.com; Direct Link Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 11, 2025, 11:58 IST

The Bihar DElEd 2025 1st Selection List will be available today on the official BSEB DElEd website, bsebdeled.com. Candidates who have applied for the Bihar DElEd program can check the first selection list by visiting the website.

Key Points

  • Admissions based Bihar DElEd first selection list to be conducted from December 11 to 16, 2025
  • Online application period for the slide-up process after student admission until December 16
  • Bihar DElEd second selection list on December 21, 2025

Bihar DElEd 2025 First Selection List: Bihar School Examination Board is all set to release the Bihar DElEd 2025 first selection list today, December 11, 2025. Candidates who have qualified the Bihar DelEd exam can download the selection list for admissions through the link on the official website.

To check the selection list, students are required to visit the official website and login with their roll number and password. Candidates who have been shortlisted for admission must report to the colleges for further admission procedures. As per the schedule given, the Bihar DElEd 2025 admissions based on 1st selection list will be conducted from December 11 to 16, 2025. 

Bihar DElEd Counselling 2025 Schedule

Check the following table for the detailed counselling schedule:

Event 

Date(s)

Online submission of applications

November 29, 2025 - December 5, 2025

First selection list

December 11, 2025

Admissions based on the first selection list

December 11 - 16, 2025

Online application period for the slide-up process after student admission

Till December 16, 2025

Final seat update on the portal by the training institutes

Till December 17, 2025

Window for students to fill new options or modify previous choices

December 17 - 18, 2025

Second selection list

December 21, 2025

Admissions based on second selection list

December 21 - 26, 2025

Final seat update on portal by training institutes

Till December 27, 2025

Third selection list

January 3, 2026

Admissions based on third selection list

January 3 - 8, 2026

Final seat update on portal by training institutes

January 9, 2026

Steps to Download Bihar DElEd 2025 First Selection List

The link to download the Bihar DelEd first selection list 2025 will be available for download on the official website soon. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the selection list

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board

Step 2: Click on the DElEd 2025 first selection list link

Step 3: Login using the roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Download the selection list for further reference

