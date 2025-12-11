Bihar DElEd 2025: 1st Selection Merit List Today at bsebdeled.com; Direct Link Here

Key Points
- Admissions based Bihar DElEd first selection list to be conducted from December 11 to 16, 2025
- Online application period for the slide-up process after student admission until December 16
- Bihar DElEd second selection list on December 21, 2025
Bihar DElEd 2025 First Selection List: Bihar School Examination Board is all set to release the Bihar DElEd 2025 first selection list today, December 11, 2025. Candidates who have qualified the Bihar DelEd exam can download the selection list for admissions through the link on the official website.
To check the selection list, students are required to visit the official website and login with their roll number and password. Candidates who have been shortlisted for admission must report to the colleges for further admission procedures. As per the schedule given, the Bihar DElEd 2025 admissions based on 1st selection list will be conducted from December 11 to 16, 2025.
Bihar DElEd Counselling 2025 Schedule
Check the following table for the detailed counselling schedule:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Online submission of applications
|
November 29, 2025 - December 5, 2025
|
First selection list
|
December 11, 2025
|
Admissions based on the first selection list
|
December 11 - 16, 2025
|
Online application period for the slide-up process after student admission
|
Till December 16, 2025
|
Final seat update on the portal by the training institutes
|
Till December 17, 2025
|
Window for students to fill new options or modify previous choices
|
December 17 - 18, 2025
|
Second selection list
|
December 21, 2025
|
Admissions based on second selection list
|
December 21 - 26, 2025
|
Final seat update on portal by training institutes
|
Till December 27, 2025
|
Third selection list
|
January 3, 2026
|
Admissions based on third selection list
|
January 3 - 8, 2026
|
Final seat update on portal by training institutes
|
January 9, 2026
Steps to Download Bihar DElEd 2025 First Selection List
The link to download the Bihar DelEd first selection list 2025 will be available for download on the official website soon. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the selection list
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board
Step 2: Click on the DElEd 2025 first selection list link
Step 3: Login using the roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Download the selection list for further reference
