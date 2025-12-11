CTET 2026 Books for Paper 1 and Paper 2: Best Subject-Wise Recommended Books

CTET 2026 Books: Preparation strategy is a key step in any exam’s journey. Start by choosing the right books for your preparation. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) includes Paper 1 (Classes 1-5) and Paper 2 (Classes 6-8). Each paper must be prepared separately as it demands subject-wise conceptual clarity, pedagogy understanding, and extensive practice. Candidates can start their preparation by reading from the NCERT Books for strengthening the base and then can come to the subject-wise books for further preparation. There are a number of books available in the market for each subject. This makes it difficult for the candidates to select one. Therefore, we are recommending here you a selected list of books that you can choose to prepare for CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2. CTET 2026 Books for Paper 1

The CTET Paper 1 includes five sections such as Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics & Science, and EVS. Check the list of books recommended for all these five sections. Books Recommended for CTET Paper 1 Child Development & Pedagogy (CDP) Book Name Author / Publisher CTET & TETs Child Development & Pedagogy Arihant Experts A Complete Resource for CTET: Child Development and Pedagogy Pearson Publication CTET Paper 1 Language I & Language II Books Best Books for English: A Complete Resource for CTET: English Language & Pedagogy: Geeta Sahni (Pearson)

CTET & TETs English Language Paper I & II: Arihant Publication Best Books for Hindi: Hindi Bhasha Evam Shikshashastra CTET & TETs (Paper I & II): Arihant Publication

Wiley’s Hindi Exam Goalpost for CTET and TETs: Wiley Publication

CTET Paper 1 Maths Books Book Name Author A Complete Resources for CTET: Mathematics and Pedagogy R.S. Aggarwal Mathematics & Pedagogy for Class I-V Arihant Publication Mathematics Exam Goalpost (Class 1 to 5) Wiley CTET Paper 1 EVS Books Environmental Studies (EVS): Wiley

CTET & TETs Environmental Studies & Pedagogy: Arihant Publication CTET 2026 Books for Paper 2 CTET Paper 2 is being conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach Classes 6 to 8. The CTET Paper 2 consists of four sections viz. Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics & Science / Social Studies. Check the list of recommended books for CTET Paper 2. CTET Paper 2 Child Development & Pedagogy Books Book Publisher CTET & TETs Child Development & Pedagogy (Paper I & II) Arihant Publication Child Development & Pedagogy (Paper I & II) Disha Publication

CTET Paper 2 Language I & II Books For English: CTET English & Pedagogy (Paper I & II): Geeta Sahni (Pearson)

CTET & TETs English Language Paper I & II: Arihant Publication CTET Paper 2 Mathematics & Science Books Subject Books Recommended Mathematics A Complete Resources for CTET: Mathematics and Pedagogy

CTET & TETs for Class VI-VIII Mathematics & Pedagogy

Mathematics and Science for CTET 2021 Paper II

Mathematics & Pedagogy (Class 6 to 8) (Disha Publication) Science Mathematics and Science for CTET 2021 Paper II

CTET Success Master Maths & Science Paper-II (Arihant)

CTET Success Master Science (Arihant) CTET Paper 2 Social Studies Books Wiley’s CTET Exam Goalpost, Paper-II, Social Studies / Social Science, Class VI-VIII: Wiley Publication

CTET Success Master Paper-II Teacher Selection for Class VI-VIII Social Studies/Science 2021: Arihant Publication

Social Studies: Sandeep Kumar, Pearson Publication