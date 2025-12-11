CTET 2026 Books for Paper 1 and Paper 2: Best Subject-Wise Recommended Books

CTET 2026 Books: Preparation strategy is a key step in any exam’s journey. Start by choosing the right books for your preparation. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) includes Paper 1 (Classes 1-5) and Paper 2 (Classes 6-8). Each paper must be prepared separately as it demands subject-wise conceptual clarity, pedagogy understanding, and extensive practice. Candidates can start their preparation by reading from the NCERT Books for strengthening the base and then can come to the subject-wise books for further preparation. There are a number of books available in the market for each subject. This makes it difficult for the candidates to select one. Therefore, we are recommending here you a selected list of books that you can choose to prepare for CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2.
CTET 2026 Books for Paper 1
The CTET Paper 1 includes five sections such as Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics & Science, and EVS. Check the list of books recommended for all these five sections.
Books Recommended for CTET Paper 1 Child Development & Pedagogy (CDP)
|
Book Name
|
Author / Publisher
|
CTET & TETs Child Development & Pedagogy
|
Arihant Experts
|
A Complete Resource for CTET: Child Development and Pedagogy
|
Pearson Publication
CTET Paper 1 Language I & Language II Books
Best Books for English:
-
A Complete Resource for CTET: English Language & Pedagogy: Geeta Sahni (Pearson)
-
CTET & TETs English Language Paper I & II: Arihant Publication
Best Books for Hindi:
-
Hindi Bhasha Evam Shikshashastra CTET & TETs (Paper I & II): Arihant Publication
-
Wiley’s Hindi Exam Goalpost for CTET and TETs: Wiley Publication
CTET Paper 1 Maths Books
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
A Complete Resources for CTET: Mathematics and Pedagogy
|
R.S. Aggarwal
|
Mathematics & Pedagogy for Class I-V
|
Arihant Publication
|
Mathematics Exam Goalpost (Class 1 to 5)
|
Wiley
CTET Paper 1 EVS Books
-
Environmental Studies (EVS): Wiley
-
CTET & TETs Environmental Studies & Pedagogy: Arihant Publication
CTET 2026 Books for Paper 2
CTET Paper 2 is being conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach Classes 6 to 8. The CTET Paper 2 consists of four sections viz. Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics & Science / Social Studies. Check the list of recommended books for CTET Paper 2.
CTET Paper 2 Child Development & Pedagogy Books
|
Book
|
Publisher
|
CTET & TETs Child Development & Pedagogy (Paper I & II)
|
Arihant Publication
|
Child Development & Pedagogy (Paper I & II)
|
Disha Publication
CTET Paper 2 Language I & II Books
For English:
-
CTET English & Pedagogy (Paper I & II): Geeta Sahni (Pearson)
-
CTET & TETs English Language Paper I & II: Arihant Publication
CTET Paper 2 Mathematics & Science Books
|
Subject
|
Books Recommended
|
Mathematics
|
|
Science
|
CTET Paper 2 Social Studies Books
-
Wiley’s CTET Exam Goalpost, Paper-II, Social Studies / Social Science, Class VI-VIII: Wiley Publication
-
CTET Success Master Paper-II Teacher Selection for Class VI-VIII Social Studies/Science 2021: Arihant Publication
-
Social Studies: Sandeep Kumar, Pearson Publication
How to Choose the Right CTET Books?
Choosing the right books is very crucial in determining the course of action in the preparation journey for the CTET exam. Candidates should not go and try multiple books that are available in the market. They should go about selecting any one book and revise it multiple times. With multiple revisions, practicing multiple times is also crucial. Here are some points to remember:
-
Start by NCERT books to make a proper base.
-
Choose any one subject book and along with that one practice paper.
-
Try and solve CTET Previous Year Question Papers
-
Avoid going for too many books as this will only create confusion and the CTET Syllabus will never be completed.
