Deserts are very harsh places as they are very hot by day, cold by night, and often with little water or food. However, they have been inhabited by people and they have been travelling across deserts for thousands of years. There is one animal that stands out as the best friend of desert travelers which is calm, strong, and built to survive where others would struggle. This animal is commonly called the “Ship of the Desert.” Here is an explanation about which animal gets that name.
Which Animal is Known as the Ship of the Desert?
The animal which is known as the Ship of the Desert is the Camel. Camels have been used by people in desert regions for transport, carrying goods, and providing food and materials for many centuries. Their physical features and behavior make them especially suited to desert life, which is why travelers and traders often compare camels to ships crossing the sea as they are steady, reliable, and able to travel long distances.
The Utah Compose mentions: “Did you know that camels are known as "ships of the desert"? Camels have this nickname because they glide across the deserts in Asia and Africa. They carry people and cargo, just like ships at sea. The desert is very hot and dry, with little food or water. Camels are able to do well in the desert because of the way their bodies are made.”
Facts About the Camel
Source: San Diego Zoo Animals and Plants
Here are some interesting facts about the ship of the desert, according to Sandiego Zoo Animals and Plants:
Camels were domesticated about 3,000 years ago.
The median life expectancy of camels is 17.8 years.
Camels originated in North America.
According to Camel Channel, “There are two main species of camels: the Dromedary camel (Camelus dromedarius) and the Bactrian camel (Camelus bactrianus)”
The Dromedary camel is also known as the Arabian camel.
90% of the world’s camels are dromedaries.
The Bactrian camel has two humps.
Camels store fat in their humps which helps them as an energy source.
Camels can drink upto 32 gallons which is 145 litres of water in one drinking session.
Camels make a rumbling growl and it was one of the noises that were used to create Chewbacca’s voice in the movie Star Wars.
Why are Camels Called the Ship of the Desert?
The nickname “Ship of the Desert” fits camels for several clear reasons:
Reliable transport across empty spaces: Just like a ship carries people and goods across the open sea, a camel carries people and cargo across the open desert. Camels move steadily over sand and can handle long trips where no roads exist.
Ability to cross long distances: Camels can travel long stretches without frequent water or food stops. This endurance is similar to how ships cross long seas between ports.
-
Built for harsh conditions: A ship is made for salt water, storms, and long voyages. Similarly, camels are made — by evolution and selective breeding — for wind, sand, heat, and scarce resources. Their physical adaptations are the desert equivalent of a ship’s sails, hull, and rigging.
Essential to trade and culture: Historically, camel caravans connected towns, markets, and cultures across deserts. They served the same economic and communication role that ships provided between coastal cities.
Stable and sure-footed: Camels travel slowly and steadily over shifting sands, which is like a ship keeping course over waves — not fast, but dependable and able to complete the journey.
In conclusion, the camel is truly the animal people mean when they say “Ship of the Desert.” Its special body features, calm nature, and long history as a working animal in desert places make that title well deserved.
