Deserts are very harsh places as they are very hot by day, cold by night, and often with little water or food. However, they have been inhabited by people and they have been travelling across deserts for thousands of years. There is one animal that stands out as the best friend of desert travelers which is calm, strong, and built to survive where others would struggle. This animal is commonly called the “Ship of the Desert.” Here is an explanation about which animal gets that name.

Which Animal is Known as the Ship of the Desert?

The animal which is known as the Ship of the Desert is the Camel. Camels have been used by people in desert regions for transport, carrying goods, and providing food and materials for many centuries. Their physical features and behavior make them especially suited to desert life, which is why travelers and traders often compare camels to ships crossing the sea as they are steady, reliable, and able to travel long distances.