IIT Madras Hosts Event on Safe and Trusted AI, Leaders Talk About Rules and Safety for AI

A special group at IIT Madras, called CeRAI, held a two-day meeting on December 10th and 11th, 2025. This meeting was all about making sure Artificial Intelligence (AI) is safe and reliable. The main goals were to talk about how to make rules for AI (governance) and how to help everyone work together openly on AI tools. The meeting talked about creating a shared collection of safety tools for AI, like sharing data, software, and rules. A big focus was making AI rules that work well for developing countries (the Global South). All these talks were aimed at making AI systems everywhere more trustworthy, dependable, and safe. The two-day event was part of global efforts like the UK AI Safety Summit, AI Seoul Summit, France AI Action Summit, and the Global AI Summit on Africa.

IITM's 'Safe and Trusted AI' Event: Talking about AI Safety for All The institute shared that the event featured major talks, group discussions, and secret meetings by the special safety team. All of this work was preparation for the India AI Impact Summit in 2026. That summit will be a huge, global AI meeting hosted for the very first time in a developing region (the Global South). The official news said that the smart ideas from this meeting will help the AI safety team prepare for the big India AI Summit in 2026. This will make India a stronger leader in building AI that everyone can trust and use safely in the future. IIT Madras Director Talks About How AI Co-Pilots Are Becoming More Important The meeting officially started with a speech from Mr. TRB Rajaa, a government minister from Tamil Nadu. Many important people were there, including leaders from IIT Madras, top government offices, big companies, universities, and worldwide AI groups.