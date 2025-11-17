IIT Kharagpur Launched Young Innovators' Programme 2025-26: For Class 8-12 Students; Apply Now

IIT-Kharagpur announced on Sunday that it has started accepting applications for the first part of its Young Innovators' Programme (YIP) for the 2025-26 session.

This competition is designed to help students from Classes 8 to 12 learn about science, boost creativity, and improve problem-solving skills. It starts with an online round, which will select the best teams from India and other countries to move forward.

The selected teams will then be invited to the IIT-Kharagpur campus for a three-day event. There, they will show and explain their working models or prototypes, which will be judged by the university faculty.

Some of the best projects from previous years include: a water dispenser made for the disabled, an affordable natural breathing mask, the 'pothole warrior' tool for quick road repair, and a digital tool that monitors oral cancer.