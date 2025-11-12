Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026

IIT Kharagpur Scholarships: Complete Guide to Scholarships Admission, Eligibility and Details

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Nov 12, 2025, 16:13 IST

IIT Kharagpur Scholarships: For SC/ST/PwD and EWS students, IIT Kharagpur offers significant financial aid, including 100% fee waivers. Through the ERP/Student Portal, non-reserved students can apply for the Institute Free Studentship (income <₹1 lakh) or Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarships by determining their eligibility, filling out the application, and submitting supporting documentation.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
IIT Kharagpur Scholarships 2025
IIT Kharagpur Scholarships 2025

IIT Kharagpur Scholarships: Every year, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) provides a wide range of financial help and scholarships to its worthy and qualified students. These programs, which frequently include both full or partial tuition fee discounts and direct financial rewards delivered directly to the students' bank accounts, are intended to lessen the financial strain on students. One of the main scholarships is the Institute Free Studentship, which offers a full tuition fee waiver to a certain proportion of non-SC/ST/PwD students whose family income is less than a certain amount.

The Central Government's automatic benefit is a major benefit for candidates. Regardless of their family income, all students in the SC, ST, and PwD categories are automatically granted a complete tuition price remission. Significant fee discounts are also available to students from economically disadvantaged sections (EWS). In addition to mandated government programs, IIT Kharagpur offers a number of merit-cum-means scholarships established by alumni and other trusts, including the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship and the Alumni Funded Scholarships. 

These usually offer further cost reductions along with a monthly stipend. To increase their chances of receiving this crucial financial aid, prospective students should visit the Institute website for the most recent eligibility requirements and application deadlines.

How To Apply For The IIT Kharagpur Scholarships?

To apply the IIT kharagpur scholarship 2025, check the points given below:

  • Check Eligibility Criteria: Visit the official IIT Kharagpur website to review the particular conditions for each scholarship, such as family income, category, and academic merit.

  • Access the ERP/Student Portal by logging in: Once your admissions process is finished, use the Institute's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system or the special student portal.

  • Find the Scholarship Application Tab: To start, navigate to your own ERP dashboard's "Scholarships and Financial Aid" section or the appropriate option.

  • Complete the online application: Fill out the application completely, including all required financial, academic, and personal information. Before submitting, make sure all entered data is correct.

  • Upload Necessary papers: As directed, digitally upload required papers such as bank statements, caste certificates, income certificates, and prior academic grade reports.

  • Await Notification and Verification: Applications are reviewed by the Institute following submission. Await formal notification of the scholarship's approval or any necessary verification procedures.

IIT Kharagpur Scholarships: Eligibility Criteria

Based on academic merit and financial need, IIT Kharagpur offers a variety of scholarships. Government obligations for EWS students and special categories, as well as Institute regulations, substantially dictate the requirements.

Scholarship/Financial Aid Category

Eligibility Criteria

Benefit Type

SC/ST/PwD Students

Admitted through JEE Advanced (Mandatory categories). No parental income criteria required.

100% Tuition Fee Waiver and sometimes monthly stipends (depending on other schemes).

Institute Free Studentship

Non-SC/ST/PwD students. Annual parental income is typically less than ₹1 Lakh.

100% Tuition Fee Waiver (Awarded to approximately 10% of eligible students).

Institute Half-Fee Concession

Non-SC/ST/PwD students. Annual parental income is typically between ₹1 Lakh and ₹5 Lakhs.

2/3rd Tuition Fee Concession (Awarded to approximately 25% of eligible students).

Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship

Non-SC/ST/PwD students. Annual parental income is typically less than ₹4.5 Lakhs. Must maintain a prescribed minimum CPI/CGPA (usually 6.0 - 7.0).

2/3rd Tuition Fee Waiver plus a monthly stipend (Amount varies per academic year).

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Students

Students admitted under the EWS quota. Annual parental income is less than ₹8 Lakhs.

Full Tuition Fee Waiver (As per MHRD/Government of India guidelines).

Alumni-Funded Scholarships

Varies widely. Typically based on specific department/branch, high academic merit, or parental income as defined by the donor.

Varies (Can include monthly stipend, book grants, or one-time cash awards).

Every academic year, decisions made by the Central Government and the IIT-Kharagpur Senate may alter the precise revenue caps and percentage allotments. For the most recent information, always visit the official KGP student financial assistance portal.

Please Check:

Also Read:

Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025

Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025

Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!


Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending