IIT Kharagpur Scholarships: Every year, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) provides a wide range of financial help and scholarships to its worthy and qualified students. These programs, which frequently include both full or partial tuition fee discounts and direct financial rewards delivered directly to the students' bank accounts, are intended to lessen the financial strain on students. One of the main scholarships is the Institute Free Studentship, which offers a full tuition fee waiver to a certain proportion of non-SC/ST/PwD students whose family income is less than a certain amount.

The Central Government's automatic benefit is a major benefit for candidates. Regardless of their family income, all students in the SC, ST, and PwD categories are automatically granted a complete tuition price remission. Significant fee discounts are also available to students from economically disadvantaged sections (EWS). In addition to mandated government programs, IIT Kharagpur offers a number of merit-cum-means scholarships established by alumni and other trusts, including the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship and the Alumni Funded Scholarships.