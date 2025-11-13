PGPEX-VLM 2025 Admissions Open at IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras & IIM Calcutta; Registration Details here

Applications are now open for the 2025 Post Graduate Programme for Executives for Visionary Leadership in Manufacturing (PGPEX-VLM). This one-year, full-time, residential program is a joint offering from IIT Kanpur, IIM Calcutta, and IIT Madras, specifically targeting engineers and professionals in the manufacturing and related industries.
The course combines three main subjects taught at the different institutions:
IIT Kanpur focuses on Product and Technology skills.
IIM Calcutta focuses on Business skills.
IIT Madrasfocuses on Process skills.
In total, the program involves over 1,170 hours of teaching through lectures, case studies, simulations, and real-world projects.
The program teaches many important topics, including business strategy, leadership skills, managing operations and supply chains, product design, factory automation, advanced production methods, quality control, and data analysis. As a key part of the course, participants will also complete an industry internship to practice solving real-world manufacturing problems.
Eligibility Criteria and Deadline
Experience Range: A minimum of 4.5 years of work experience is required.
Experience Limit: The maximum experience allowed is 10 years, unless the candidate is sponsored by an organization.
Alumni Status: Graduates gain alumni membership from all three institutes: IIT Kanpur, IIM Calcutta, and IIT Madras.
Applications must be submitted through the official website: iitk.ac.in/doms/vlm. The last date to apply is November 18, 2025.
The PGPEX-VLM program was developed with input and advice from several major partners, including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and key Government of India departments (DPIIT and the Ministry of Education
A highlight of the course is an international study tour in Japan. This trip provides direct exposure to the world's best manufacturing practices, lean systems, and technological advancements that define Japanese industry excellence.