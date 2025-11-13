PGPEX-VLM 2025 Admissions Open at IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras & IIM Calcutta; Registration Details here

Applications are now open for the 2025 Post Graduate Programme for Executives for Visionary Leadership in Manufacturing (PGPEX-VLM). This one-year, full-time, residential program is a joint offering from IIT Kanpur, IIM Calcutta, and IIT Madras, specifically targeting engineers and professionals in the manufacturing and related industries.

The course combines three main subjects taught at the different institutions:

IIT Kanpur focuses on Product and Technology skills.

IIM Calcutta focuses on Business skills.

IIT Madrasfocuses on Process skills.

In total, the program involves over 1,170 hours of teaching through lectures, case studies, simulations, and real-world projects.

The program teaches many important topics, including business strategy, leadership skills, managing operations and supply chains, product design, factory automation, advanced production methods, quality control, and data analysis. As a key part of the course, participants will also complete an industry internship to practice solving real-world manufacturing problems.